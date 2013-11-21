FRANKFURT/WARSAW/LONDON, November 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings,
London/Frankfurt, 20
November 2013: Fitch Ratings has affirmed the seven German
federated states
(Laender) of Berlin, Hamburg, Lower Saxony, North Rhine
Westphalia,
Rhineland-Palatinate, Saxony-Anhalt and Schleswig-Holstein at
Long-term foreign
and local currency ratings 'AAA' with Stable Outlook. The agency
has also
affirmed their Short-term foreign currency ratings at 'F1+'.
Fitch has also affirmed the currently outstanding bond issues of
the state of
Thuringia (DE000A1KQ8H0; DE000A1TM6Z1 and DE000A1REW10) and HSH
Finanzfonds AoeR
(DE000A0Z1G09), which is explicitly and irrevocably guaranteed
by the states of
Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein at 'AAA'. Fitch further affirmed
the
Bund-Laender-Anleihe 1 (DE000A1X2301) and 17 currently
outstanding joint bond
issues of the German Laender (Laender 26-27 and 29-43) at 'AAA'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings are driven by the strong institutional framework
under which the
German Laender operate.
The Laender's ratings reflect the stability of the solidarity
system that
underpins the creditworthiness of all Laender. The solidarity
system is
enshrined in the German constitution and reflects the
institutional framework of
the Laender. According to the German constitution, all member
states of the
federal republic are jointly responsible for supporting a Land
in financial
distress. If a Land experiences "extreme budgetary hardship", it
is entitled to
financial assistance from all other Laender. This principle has
been confirmed
by the constitutional courts on more than one occasion in the
past, most
recently in 2006.
Extensive equalisation systems and a broad-based solidarity pact
compensate for
financial disparity. This equalisation framework requires
financially stronger
Laender to transfer part of their above-average tax proceeds to
the financially
weaker ones. The framework partly offsets the different bases of
tax revenue.
Fitch also recognises the reforms of the approved Federalism
Reform II, which
require the Laender to operate their budgets without taking on
net new debt
starting 2020. In Fitch's view, these reforms will increase the
budgetary
discipline of the Laender as they will generally be unable to
increase debt from
this date. This change should make extreme budgetary hardship
less likely, as
the Laender should now have sufficient time to introduce
appropriate
cost-cutting measures to consolidate their budgets.
Moreover, the well-established and active liquidity management
system that is in
place, together with the Laender's excellent access to the
capital market and
appropriate treasury facilities should prevent any temporary
delays in the
provision of support. Liquidity risk of a single Land is avoided
through
bilateral and mutual agreements linking all Laender as well as
the federal
government, and ensuring their ability to assist one another.
Cash would only
fail to be forthcoming for any given Land in the event of a
complete federal
breakdown, in which neither the other Laender nor the federal
government itself
could provide cash.
The German Laender in aggregate had outstanding capital market
debt of EUR535bn
in 3Q13, which is large in proportion to their revenues.
Servicing costs vary by
issuer, but long maturities and low interest rates have tended
to keep costs
lower than they might otherwise have been. Fitch considers that
the large stock
of publicly issued debt (equivalent to around one fifth of
German sovereign
debt) is a distinctive feature of the Laender which may also
contribute to
budgetary discipline.
According to official forecasts, the Laender's tax revenues are
expected to
increase by 3.4% in 2013, underpinned by expectations that the
Germany economy
will grow about 0.6%. Combined with lower interest rates, and
hence reduced
funding costs, and efforts to limit expenditure growth to comply
with the debt
brake, the Laender have budgeted for a 2013 deficit of
EUR12.8bn, which is
EUR2.9bn smaller than for 2012.
According to 3Q13 results, net new funding requirements fell to
about EUR800m, a
According to 3Q13 results, net new funding requirements fell to about EUR800m, a significant EUR3.4bn decline quarter on quarter.
