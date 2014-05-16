(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON/PARIS, May 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the seven
German federated states (Laender) of Berlin, Hamburg, Lower
Saxony, North Rhine
Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate, Saxony-Anhalt and
Schleswig-Holstein at their
Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings of
'AAA' with Stable
Outlook. The agency has also affirmed their Short-term foreign
currency IDRs at
'F1+'.
Fitch has also affirmed the currently outstanding bonds issues
of the state of
Bremen (DE000A11QJV5; DE000A11QJW3 and DE000A11QJU7), the state
of Thuringia
(DE000A1TM6Z1; DE000A1X3GF6; DE000A1KQ8H0 and DE000A1REW10) and
HSH Finanzfonds
AoeR (DE000AZ1G09), the latter of which is explicitly and
irrevocably guaranteed
by the states of Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein at 'AAA'. Fitch
further affirmed
the Bund-Laender-Anleihe 1 (DE000A1X2301) and 16 outstanding
issues of the
German Laender (Laender 27; 29 and 32-45) at 'AAA'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings are driven by the strong institutional framework
under which the
German Laender operate.
The Laender's ratings reflect the stability of the solidarity
system that
underpins the creditworthiness of all Laender. The solidarity
system is
enshrined in the German constitution and reflects the
institutional framework of
the Laender. According to the German constitution, all member
states of the
federal republic are jointly responsible for supporting a Land
in financial
distress. If a Land experiences "extreme budgetary hardship", it
is entitled to
financial assistance from all other Laender. This principle has
been reaffirmed
by the constitutional courts on more than one occasion in the
past, most
recently in 2006.
Extensive equalisation systems and a broad-based solidarity pact
compensate for
financial disparity. This equalisation framework requires
financially stronger
Laender to transfer part of their above-average tax proceeds to
the financially
weaker ones. The framework partly offsets the differences among
Laender's tax
revenue base. Fitch also recognises the reforms of the approved
Federalism
Reform II, which require the Laender to operate their budgets
without taking on
net new debt starting in 2020. In Fitch's view, these reforms
will tighten the
budgetary discipline of the Laender as they will generally be
unable to increase
debt from this date. This change should make extreme budgetary
hardship less
likely, following the Laender's implementation of appropriate
cost-cutting
measures to consolidate their budgets to comply with the debt
brake.
Moreover, the well-established and active liquidity management
system that is in
place, together with the Laender's excellent access to the
capital market and
appropriate treasury facilities should prevent any temporary
delays in the
provision of support. Liquidity risk of a single Land is avoided
through
bilateral and mutual agreements linking all Laender as well as
the federal
government, and ensuring their ability to assist one another.
Cash would only
fail to be forthcoming for any given Land in the event of a
complete federal
breakdown, in which neither the other Laender nor the federal
government itself
could provide cash.
According to preliminary figures, the German Laender in
aggregate have
outstanding capital market debt of about EUR544bn, which is
large in proportion
to their revenues (2013: 185% of current revenue). Servicing
costs vary by
issuer, but long maturities and low rates of interest have
tended to keep costs
lower than they might otherwise have been. Fitch considers that
the large stock
of publicly issued debt (equivalent to around half of German
sovereign debt) is
a distinctive feature of the Laender, which should reinforce its
efforts to
comply with the debt brake.
According to official forecasts, the Laender's tax revenues are
expected to
increase 3.3% in 2014, underpinned by expectations that Germany
economy will
grow by about 1.8%. Combined with lower interest rates, and
hence reduced
funding costs, and efforts to limit expenditure growth to comply
with the debt
brake, the Laender budgets are showing an improving trend,
although the
accumulated net funding deficit of EUR4bn in 1Q14 was EUR1bn
higher than in
1Q13. The year-on-year increase was driven by increased costs
for personnel
resulting from a new wage agreement and higher transfers to
municipalities.
However, Fitch expects the accumulated net funding deficit to
approach zero
towards end-2014, based on a deficit of EUR485m in 2013
(preliminary results),
Laender's estimated tax growth and expenditure growth similar to
the last five
years' average.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade of the sovereign ratings could lead to a downgrade
of the Laender.
An adverse change to any of the important institutional features
- solidarity
principle, equalisation system, liquidity exchange mechanism -
which is
currently unlikely in Fitch's view - could also lead to a
downgrade of the
Laender's ratings.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 76 80 76 111
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17, D - 60325
Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analysts
Nilay Akyildiz
Director
+49 76 80 76 134 and
Dorota Dziedzic
Director
+48 22 338 62 96
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44299 134
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria", dated 14
August 2012,
"International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
outside United
States", dated 23 April 2014 on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
here
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.