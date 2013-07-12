(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MOSCOW, July 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Ukraine-based Public Joint Stock Company UkrSibbank, Ukrsotsbank (Ukrsots), PJSC VTB Bank (Ukraine) (VTBU), ProCredit Bank (Ukraine), PJSCCB Pravex-Bank (Pravex) and PJSC Credit Agricole Bank's (CAB) at 'B', and revised their Outlooks to Negative from Stable. At the same time, the agency has affirmed the Long-term IDRs of PJSC Alfa-Bank (ABU) at 'B-' with a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATINGS The rating actions follow the agency's revision of the Outlooks on Ukraine's Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs to Negative from Stable (see 'Fitch Affirms Ukraine at 'B'; Revises Outlook to Negative' dated 28 June 2013 at www.fitchratings.com). The revision of the Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs of UkrSibbank, Ukrsots, VTBU, ProCredit Bank (Ukraine), Pravex and CAB reflects the increased likelihood of a downgrade of Ukraine's Country Ceiling ('B') following the revision of the sovereign Outlook. The six banks' IDRs, Support, Senior Debt and National Ratings are driven by the likelihood of support the banks may receive from their majority shareholders. UkrSibbank is 85%-owned by BNP Paribas (A+/Stable); Ukrsotsbank is 98.4%-owned by UniCredit S.p.A. (BBB+/Negative) through its Vienna subsidiary UniCredit Bank Austria AG (A/Stable); VTB Ukraine is more than 99%-owned by Russia's JSC Bank VTB (BBB/Negative); ProCredit Ukraine is controlled (60% of voting stock) by Germany's ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA. (BBB-/Stable); Pravex is 100%-owned by Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (BBB+/Negative); and CAB is fully owned by Credit Agricole S.A. (A+/Negative). Ukraine's 'B' Country Ceiling, which reflects transfer and convertibility risks, constrains the banks' Long-term foreign currency IDRs as it limits the extent to which support from the majority foreign shareholders of these banks can be factored into the ratings. Their 'B+' Long-term local currency IDRs also take into account Ukrainian country risks. ABU's IDRs, senior debt and National Ratings are driven by Fitch's view on potential support the bank may receive from other assets controlled by its main shareholders, including from its sister bank, Russia-based OJSC Alfa-Bank (AB; BBB-/Stable), which also holds a minority 19.9% stake in ABU. AB provided USD248m subordinated loans to ABU in 2010 (partially repaid since then) and recently in Q113 certain companies controlled by the ultimate shareholders placed USD210m (nearly equal to ABU's end-2012 equity) with AB as a guarantee deposit, which may be used to cover potential losses from a pool of identified problematic assets and potential hryvna devaluation. At the same time, the extent to which support is factored into the ratings is limited because (i) AB holds shares in ABU on behalf of ABH Ukraine Limited, the Alfa Group's holdco for Ukrainian banking subholding, to which it has ceded control and voting rights through a call option; (ii) the indirect nature of support provided from other sources and the uncertainty over its sufficiency (iii) the fact that shareholder support was insufficient to prevent a restructuring of the bank's debt in 2009. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATING The Long-term IDRs, senior debt and Support Ratings of each of the banks, except ABU, could be downgraded if Ukraine's sovereign ratings and Country Ceiling were downgraded. A revision of the sovereign Outlook to Stable would help the banks' ratings to stabilise at their current levels Any clear indication from any of the banks' shareholders that they plan to exit the Ukrainian market could result in negative rating action. A downgrade of ABU's ratings is currently not expected, as reflected by the Stable Outlook, but may be triggered if the bank suffers large losses as a result of deterioration in the quality of restructured loans or a potential UAH devaluation, and this was not offset by proper equity injections. An upgrade of ABU's IDRs and Support Rating would require both (i) more clarity and strengthening of support framework for the bank; and; and (ii) the Country Ceiling to stabilise at its current level. KEY RATING DRIVERS -VIABILITY RATINGS (VRS) The downgrade of UkrSibbank's VR to 'cc' from 'ccc' reflects further weakening of the bank's financial performance and its still very weak capital position. The bank was loss-making on a pre-impairment basis in 2012 due to lower revenue generation as a result of continued deleveraging, which has not been fully matched by cost base adjustments. The Fitch core capital/weighted risks ratio remained very low, at 1.5% at end-2012, while regulatory capital ratio of 20% is supported by significant deferred-tax assets (48% of regulatory Tier 1 capital at end-Q113), which could be partially or fully derecognised in case of adverse changes in profitability forecasts or regulatory treatment. NPLs (loans overdue by more than 90 days) of 30% at end-2012 were almost fully covered by reserves, but restructured loans equal to 33% of the portfolio represent a source of potential further losses. The 'ccc' VRs of Ukrsots, VTBU, Pravex and ABU reflect still significant volumes of loan impairment with progress in loan work-outs proving to be slow. Each of the reviewed banks has reported high levels of NPLs and/or prolonged/restructured loans. While each of the banks has significant loss absorption capacity to sufficiently reserve for currently recognised NPLs, impairment in restructured portfolios could result in them needing further capital support. ProCredit Ukraine's higher VR of 'b-' reflects the bank's materially lower level of NPLs (4%) and smaller volumes of restructured loans compared with peers, and better financial performance. CAB's 'b' VR was not reviewed as part of the current review, but continues to be driven by the bank's solid financial metrics (in particular its moderate NPLs and reasonable capital position) and the low-risk nature of the bank's business with group clients. Pre-impairment profitability has remained under pressure at most of the banks due to a combination of weak loan book performance, scale reduction and higher funding costs driven by volatility in sector UAH-liquidity in H212. Bottom line results have also been hit by high provisioning costs. UAH-devaluation risks remain considerable given the still high, albeit decreased, share of FX-lending (in the range of 37%-59% for each of the seven banks at end-Q113). Direct FX-risk has now abated with most of these banks reducing open economic currency positions to relatively low levels. Strong deposit inflow from Q309 has strengthened liquidity positions and reduced dependence on parent funding (the latter was to a lesser extent for Ukrsots and VTBU). RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRS Upside potential for VRs is limited but could arise from a strengthening of banks' capital positions and significant progress with workouts of problem loan exposures. Stabilisation of the sovereign's credit profile and the country's economic prospects would reduce downward pressure on the VRs. The VRs could be downgraded if additional loan impairment recognition further undermines capital positions. The rating actions are as follows: PJSC UkrSibbank: Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'B', Outlook revised to Negative from Stable Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'B' Local Currency Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'B+', Outlook revised to Negative from Stable National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)', Outlook 'Stable' Viability Rating downgraded to 'cc' from 'ccc' Support Rating affirmed at '4' Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)'/'B+'/'RR4' Ukrsotsbank: Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' Support Rating: affirmed at '4' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'ccc' National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)'; Outlook Stable Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'B+'/RR4/'AAA(ukr)' Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'B+' (EXP)'/'RR4'/'AAA(ukr) (EXP)' PJSC VTB Bank (Ukraine): Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' Support Rating: affirmed at '4' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'ccc' National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)'; Outlook Stable Senior unsecured local currency debt: affirmed at 'B+'/'AAA(ukr)'; Recovery Rating 'RR4' ProCredit Bank (Ukraine): Long-Term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B', Outlook revised to 'Negative' from 'Stable' Short-Term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B' Long-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'B+', Outlook revised to 'Negative' from 'Stable' Short-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'B', National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)', Outlook 'Stable' Viability Rating affirmed at 'b-' Support Rating affirmed at '4' Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)'/'B+'/'RR4' Pravex: Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'; Outlook revised to 'Negative' from 'Stable' Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook revised to 'Negative' from 'Stable' Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' Support Rating: affirmed at '4' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'ccc', National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)'; Outlook Stable CAB: Long -term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B', Outlook revised to 'Negative' from 'Stable' Long -term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B+', Outlook revised to 'Negative' from 'Stable' Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B' Support Rating: affirmed at '4' National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)', Outlook Stable Viability Rating 'b': unaffected PJSC Alfa-Bank: Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B-', Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B' Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B-', Outlook Stable Viability Rating: affirmed at 'ccc' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'BBB-(ukr)', Outlook Stable Senior unsecured debt of Alfa Ukrfinance: affirmed at 'B-'; Recovery Rating 'RR4' Contact: Primary Analyst (UkrSibbank, Ukrsots, Pravex) Olga Ignatieva Director +7 495 956 6906 Fitch Ratings Moscow Valovaya str., 26 Moscow Primary Analyst (VTBU, ABU) Alexander Danilov Senior Director +7 495 956 2408 Fitch Ratings Moscow Valovaya str., 26 Moscow Primary Analyst (CAB, ProCredit Bank (Ukraine)) Anton Lopatin Associate Director +7 495 956 7096 Fitch Ratings Moscow Valovaya str., 26 Moscow Secondary Analyst (UkrSibbank, ProCredit Bank (Ukraine)) Anna Erachina Analyst +7 495 956 7063 Secondary Analyst (Ukrsots) Natalia Shakhina Analyst +44 203 530 1577 Secondary Analyst (VTBU, ABU) Evgeny Konovalov Analyst +7 495 956 9932 Secondary Analyst (CAB) Olga Ignatieva Director +7 495 956 6906 Secondary Analyst (Pravex) Anton Lopatin Associate Director +7 495 956 7096 Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. 