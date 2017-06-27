(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, June 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-Term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of eight Indian banks as follows:
- State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of Baroda (BoB), Bank of
Baroda (New Zealand)
Limited (BoB NZ), Punjab National Bank (PNB), Canara Bank
(Canara), Bank of
India (BoI), ICICI Bank Ltd. (ICICI) and Axis Bank Ltd. (Axis)
have been
affirmed at 'BBB-'.
The Outlook on the IDRs is Stable. A full list of rating actions
is at the end
of this commentary.
While BoI's IDR was affirmed, its Viability Rating (VR) has been
downgraded to
'b+' from 'bb-', to reflect its weaker intrinsic risk profile
compared with
higher-rated peers. The bank's core capital buffer has dropped
significantly due
to persistent losses and it appears vulnerable to moderate
shocks.
Fitch is maintaining the negative sector outlook on Indian
banks. This is based
on our assessment that the sector's core capitalisation, which
has been eroded
in the last few years, will remain challenged unless it is
boosted by adequate
capital support from the authorities or equity raising from
capital markets. In
addition, Basel III capital migration is entering its final
phase with capital
requirements at their most onerous. Internal capital generation
is expected to
remain weak due to the banks' subdued growth outlook while there
could be
significant pressure stemming from continued provisioning due to
ageing of
outstanding non-performing loans (NPLs) and the potential
resolution of some
large NPLs.
Loan growth at around 5% in the financial year ended March 2017
(FY17) was the
lowest in many decades. While the banking sector's
stressed-assets ratio rose as
expected (FY17: 12.3%; FY16: 11.5%), new NPL additions moderated
compared with
FY16, a trend which was observed across most public-sector
banks. Asset quality
at large private banks also deteriorated, albeit from a
relatively lower base.
Fitch believes that asset quality could witness some further
downside risks due
to emerging concerns in the power and farm sectors although
slippages are not
likely to be as large as in previous years.
Nonetheless, high credit costs will remain a challenge for the
sector's earnings
although some banks, private or public, may witness gradual
improvement in
return on assets (ROA) going forward. Banks with higher
provision cover and
relatively better capitalisation will be in a position to resume
growth faster
than banks which are constrained due to either weak fundamentals
or regulatory
restrictions such as prompt corrective action.
Resolving both the asset quality and capital questions are
important conditions
for reviving the financial health of the sector. Recent capital
raising activity
by a few large public-sector banks is a positive, but for most
of these banks'
capital buffers have already been impacted due to losses and
weak internal
capital generation.
We expect the estimated capital requirement for the sector to
drop from our
previous forecast of USD90 billion primarily due to lower
expectations on loan
growth. However, the government has only committed to inject
USD3 billion of
capital in public-sector banks by FY19, which appears
insufficient to materially
improve buffers against the risk of further potential losses
from existing and
new NPLs. The recent talks on consolidating public-sector banks
may further
threaten capital levels if a merger is not accompanied by
adequate capital
support from the authorities. Their VRs are vulnerable and there
is a high risk
that mergers could leave the resulting entity in a much weaker
position.
Stable liquidity is a strength for Indian banks, which has held
up well despite
the deterioration in their intrinsic credit profile. The surge
in low-cost
deposits for public-sector banks post demonetisation reflects
the high depositor
confidence that they enjoy due to government ownership.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS (SRs) AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS (SRFs)
The Long-Term IDRs of SBI, BoB, PNB, Canara, BoI and ICICI are
driven by their
SRs of '2' and SRFs of 'BBB-'. The SRs and SRFs reflect Fitch's
expectation that
they are highly likely to receive extraordinary support from the
Indian
government due to their high systemic importance and the
government's majority
ownership in all except ICICI Bank. The VRs of SBI and ICICI are
at the same
level as their IDRs and therefore, also act as drivers for their
long-term
ratings.
Axis's IDR is driven by its VR of 'bbb-'. Its SRF and SR are
lower at 'BB+' and
'3', respectively, mainly due to its moderate systemic
importance and private
ownership.
BoB NZ is a fully owned subsidiary of BoB and its IDR is driven
by a high
probability of support from its parent due to the strong
integration between the
two entities and BoB NZ's small size relative to the parent,
which makes any
potential support required manageable for the parent.
The Stable Outlook on the IDRs of SBI, BoB, PNB, Canara, BoI and
ICICI mirrors
the Outlook on India's rating (BBB-/Stable). For SBI, ICICI and
Axis, it also
reflects a degree of stability in their standalone credit
profiles, which are
also drivers for their IDRs.
VIABILITY RATING
State Bank of India (SBI)
SBI's VR of 'bbb-' is the highest among public-sector banks. It
reflects the
bank's superior asset and deposit franchise as India's largest
bank and its
diversified business and earnings, which were further bolstered
with SBI's
recent merger with its five associate banks in April 2017. SBI's
reputation as a
flight-to-safety bank underpins its robust deposit franchise,
which is due to
its very strong government links. This translates into both high
depositor
confidence and a consistently large share of government
business.
The rating also reflects the bank's superior capital flexibility
in addition to
capital support, which has been periodically forthcoming from
the authorities.
The bank's recent equity issuance of around USD2.3 billion in
June 2017 (6.7% of
FY17 consolidated equity) was the largest done by a bank in
India. SBI's core
capitalisation at FYE17 (CET1 ratio: 9.8% standalone; 9.9%
consolidated) is
higher than that of other state-owned banks despite the bank
posting a small
loss at the consolidated level in FY17. We estimate that the
consolidated bank's
Fitch core capital ratio would be higher by around 80bp if the
additional
capital is factored in.
NPL ratio at the standalone entity was relatively stable (FY17:
6.9%) but the
sharp jump at the consolidated level (FY17: 9%; FY16: 6.4%) was
mainly due to
the aggressive clean-up at the associate banks prior to the
merger. As a result,
while the standalone SBI reported an ROA of around 0.4% in FY17,
at the
consolidated level, it was a negative 0.01%. This was, however,
accompanied by
an improvement in specific loan loss cover at both levels.
Bank of Baroda
BoB's VR of 'bb+' reflects its better intrinsic financial
profile than most of
the other state banks due to its lower share of vulnerable loans
and
significantly better provision cover than its peers. This makes
the bank's core
capitalisation less vulnerable to new loan losses. The VR also
factors in the
bank's strong funding franchise and its pan-India reach as
India's
second-largest public-sector bank.
The bank's core capitalisation is better than most public-sector
banks despite a
130bp drop in CET1 ratio to around 9%, mainly due to a technical
de-recognition
of certain deferred tax assets, which offset the impact of both
positive
earnings and improving risk density. The bank also has better
capital
flexibility, given its higher equity valuation, and there is a
possibility that
fresh capital may be raised in the near term.
Punjab National Bank (PNB)
PNB's VR of 'bb' captures its relatively stable asset quality in
FY17 coupled
with a steady but improving specific provision cover ratio of
around 41%. The
bank's core capital ratios appear weak (CET1: 7.9% at FY17),
which means that a
fresh capital injection will be required to meaningfully improve
buffers.
Periodic capital support from the authorities has been
inadequate to maintain
these buffers, although a declining risk density has helped
ratios.
Absolute NPLs declined on the back of improved recoveries and
higher write-offs,
which more than offset incremental slippages. The gross NPL
ratio fell
marginally to 12.5% in FY17 as a result. Efforts to reposition
the loan book and
a continued strong focus on bad loan recovery should limit the
potential of a
further marked deterioration in its asset quality.
The rating also captures PNB's stable funding profile, which is
backed by a
relatively robust customer-deposit franchise given its presence
in the
deposit-rich parts of the country. PNB is among the top three
public-sector
banks and enjoys a pan-India reach.
Canara Bank (Canara)
Canara's VR of 'bb' reflects its gradually stabilising asset
quality that is
partly offset by capital ratios which - though improved - are
vulnerable to
further stress. Canara raised fresh equity of around INR11
billion (3.3% of FY16
equity) in March 2017 via a rights issuance. This moderately
enhanced capital
buffers against the backdrop of weak internal capital
generation.
Canara's asset quality remains under pressure although the pace
of deterioration
has eased. Specific provision cover is low but it has witnessed
a gradual
improvement in recent years. The bank posted positive ROA in
FY17 but
profitability remains under pressure given the potential for
more slippages and
elevated credit costs.
We expect internal capital generation to gradually improve but
Canara will have
to raise further capital if it plans to pursue meaningful
growth. It may have to
do so from the capital markets since ordinary capital support
from the
authorities will likely be lower for FY18 and FY19.
Canara's VR also reflects its position and franchise as the
fifth-largest Indian
bank with a particularly strong presence in the south.
Bank of India (BOI)
BOI is a large public-sector bank that ranks sixth in India in
terms of assets.
The downgrade of BOI's VR to 'b+' reflects the bank's weak core
capitalisation
after a significant drop (FY17 CET1 ratio: 7.2%; FY16: 8%).
Pre-emptive capital
support from the authorities has not been adequate to support
its ratios and its
capitalisation remains susceptible to further loan losses due to
a larger
portfolio of vulnerable loans compared with its peers.
The improvement in specific provision cover (FY17: 51%; FY16:
44%) is positive
but does not preclude the need for a substantial capital
injection. The rating
also reflects the bank's somewhat weaker capital flexibility
than its peers due
to its lower equity valuation and smaller free float.
ICICI Bank
ICICI's VR of 'bbb-' primarily reflects its solid core capital
ratio, which
provides the bank with good buffers to absorb pressures from
current and
potential asset quality stress. ICICI's NPL ratio deteriorated
to 7.9% in FY17
and was accompanied by a sharp drop in its specific provision
cover (40% FY17;
51% FY16), resulting in a further decline in earnings. However,
the bank's
structural drivers of income remain strong and continue to
provide it with a
solid cushion to absorb more credit costs, if required.
ICICI enjoys good access to equity capital markets. It sold a
stake in its life
insurance subsidiary in FY17, which supported the banks' equity
position and a
future sale of another stake in the business could be used to
further support
capital. The rating also reflects the bank's strong funding
profile, which is
underpinned by a large share of retail term and low-cost
deposits. ICICI is the
third-largest bank by assets and is one of only two banks
designated as a
domestic systemically important bank in India.
Axis Bank
Axis Bank's VR of 'bbb-' reflects its above-average
capitalisation, which
provides the bank an adequate cushion against moderate shocks.
The bank's asset
quality markedly deteriorated during FY17 to 5.2% from 1.7% in
FY16, leading to
a sharp decline in profitability (FY17 ROA: 0.66%; FY16: 1.78%).
However, its
gradually improving specific provision cover (56%) and the
likelihood of
stabilising asset quality should limit any material drop in
profitability going
forward.
The bank may raise fresh equity in the near term, which would
bolster capital
buffers. Fitch expects improving funding costs to support
profitability but
credit costs are likely to remain elevated in FY18. Axis Bank's
low-cost deposit
ratio of 51% is among the highest in the industry.
SENIOR DEBT
The senior debt ratings of SBI, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India,
ICICI Bank, Axis
Bank and Canara Bank are at the same level as their IDRs as the
debts represent
unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the banks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
The VRs of Bank of Baroda, PNB, Canara Bank and Bank of India
are lower than
their SRFs and their IDRs may be downgraded if factors
underpinning the SRFs
weaken. For SBI and ICICI Bank, where the VRs and SRFs are at
the same level,
their IDRs would only be downgraded if both the SRFs and the VRs
were to be
downgraded. A downgrade of India's sovereign rating will trigger
a downgrade of
the banks' IDRs that are at the same level as the sovereign.
Likewise, a change
in the sovereign's Outlook will also lead to a revision of the
Outlooks on the
banks' IDRs. However, a sovereign upgrade may not necessarily
lead to an
equivalent change in the IDRs of banks. Axis Bank's IDR is
solely driven by its
VR and a downgrade to its VR will lead to a downgrade in its
IDR.
Any changes in the banks' IDRs would result in equivalent
changes in their
senior debt ratings.
VIABILITY RATING
The 'bbb-' VRs of the private banks, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank,
remain sensitive
to any unexpected and/or significant asset quality
deterioration, particularly
if that is accompanied by a reduction in capital buffers, which
currently
support their ratings. The VRs of ICICI Bank and Axis Bank may
also move down if
the sovereign is downgraded as it is not common to have bank VRs
above the
sovereign rating due to operating environment-related risks.
There is a negative bias on the VRs of SBI, Bank of Baroda,
Canara Bank and PNB,
which are sensitive to rising pressures on asset quality and
capitalisation.
These VRs factor in Fitch's expectation of fresh capital
injections, the absence
of which may weaken the banks' capital positions if asset
quality continues to
deteriorate. The VR of SBI is also sensitive to downward
movement in the
sovereign rating or Outlook. Bank of India's capital buffers are
the lowest
among its peers and an inability to materially improve capital
buffers through
fresh capital injections could lead to further rating action on
the bank's VR.
The theme of consolidation among public-sector banks has gained
momentum in
recent months. The authorities appear keen to reduce the number
of
government-owned banks and it is likely that the larger
public-sector banks may
be asked to play an active role to that effect. The intrinsic
financial position
of many public-sector banks is relatively weak and any proposed
merger could put
further pressure on their VRs if the additional risk is not
mitigated through
adequate capital injections.
SUPPORT RATINGS (SRs) AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORs (SRFs)
The SRs and SRFs are determined by the agency's assessment of
the government's
propensity and ability to support a bank, based on the bank's
relative size and
systemic importance. A change in the government's ability to
provide
extraordinary support due to a change in the sovereign ratings
would affect the
SRs and SRFs. The SRs and SRFs will also be impacted by any
change in the
government's propensity to extend timely support.
The rating actions are as follows:
SBI:
- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term IDR affirmed at F3'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'
- Support Rating affirmed at '2'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-'
- USD10bn MTN programme affirmed at 'BBB-'
- USD4.65bn senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'BBB-'
PNB:
- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb'
- Support Rating affirmed at '2'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-'
Bank of Baroda:
- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'
- Support Rating affirmed at '2'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-'
- USD3bn MTN Programme affirmed at 'BBB-'
- USD1bn senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'BBB-'
BOBNZ:
- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
- Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Canara Bank:
- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb'
- Support Rating affirmed at '2'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-'
- USD2bn MTN programme affirmed at 'BBB-'
- USD500m senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'BBB-'
Bank of India:
- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
- Viability Rating downgraded to 'b+', from 'bb-'
- Support Rating affirmed at '2'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-'
- USD5bn medium-term note programme affirmed at 'BBB-'
- USD1.75bn senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'BBB-'
ICICI Bank:
- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'
- Support Rating affirmed at '2'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-'
- USD3.2bn senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'BBB-'
Axis Bank:
- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'
- Support Rating affirmed at '3'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
- USD5bn MTN programme affirmed at 'BBB-'
- USD2bn senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'BBB-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ambreesh Srivastava
Senior Director
+65 6796 7218
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd.
One Raffles Quay
South Tower #22-11
Singapore 048583
Secondary Analysts
Saswata Guha (State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Bank of
India)
Director
+91 22 4000 1741
Jobin Jacob (Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis
Bank)
Associate Director
+91 22 4000 1773
Committee Chairperson
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
