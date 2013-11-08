(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/BARCELONA, November 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Banco Santander, S.A. (Santander) and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA) at 'BBB+', and Caja Laboral Popular Cooperativa de Credito (Laboral Kutxa), Caja Rural de Navarra, Sociedad Cooperativa de Credito (CRN) and Grupo Cooperativo Iberico de Credito (GCI) at 'BBB'. The Outlooks have been revised to Stable from Negative. Fitch has also affirmed the Long-term IDRs of CaixaBank, S.A. and Kutxabank, S.A. at 'BBB' with Negative Outlooks. The banks' IDRs are one notch above or equalised with the Spanish sovereign rating. The rating actions follow Fitch's rating action on Spain (see 'Fitch Revises Spain's Outlook to Stable; Affirms at 'BBB'' dated 1 November 2013 at www.fitchratings.com). Fitch has also affirmed the ratings of CaixaBank's bank holding company Caja de Ahorros y Pensiones de Barcelona (La Caixa). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND VRS The 'BBB+' Long-term IDR and senior debt ratings of Santander and BBVA and 'BBB' of CaixaBank, Kutxabank, Laboral Kutxa, CRN and GCI are based on their standalone creditworthiness, as indicated by their Viability Ratings (VRs). The revision of the Outlooks on Santander, BBVA, Laboral Kutxa, CRN and GCI to Stable from Negative reflects Fitch's view that any further weakening of these banks' credit profiles is unlikely to be significant. The view derives partly from the sooner than previously forecast exit of Spain from recession but also from the tighter monitoring and reserving of problematic loans seen over the past few quarters. Moreover, we expect that cheaper funding costs (the result of a progressive narrowing of credit spreads and more limited returns on deposits) should help the banks' net interest margins. Combined with on-going cost-cutting efforts, this should support underlying profitability. Ultimately, this should provide additional financial flexibility to absorb additional loan impairments and/or strengthen capital. The Negative Outlook on CaixaBank (and hence La Caixa) and Kutxabank reflects the higher proportion of capital at risk from their impaired assets (the ratio of unreserved impaired loans-to-Fitch core capital was c. 120% for Caixabank at end-3Q13 and c. 100% for Kutxabank at end-1H13) and Fitch's view that their asset quality will also deteriorate further in the next quarters, due to the lag effect in problem asset recognition and Spain's weak economic performance. CaixaBank and Kutxabank are also facing large operational challenges in achieving expected synergies from recent bank integrations and until those are achieved, their profitability will remain modest. The affirmation of these banks' VRs and IDRs considers their adequate funding profile, sound liquidity, currently adequate loss-absorption capacity and, in most cases, relatively resilient asset quality despite Spain's weak economy and declining property prices. The latter is also an indication of the banks' generally adequate risk management and underwriting standards through the cycle. The VRs of Santander and BBVA are one notch above the Spanish sovereign rating, reflecting their geographically-diversified solid franchises, which uphold solid pre-impairment returns and strong efficiencies, placing them in a better position than purely domestic banks to absorb unexpected credit shocks. Benefits of international diversification include, but are not limited to, the ability of subsidiaries to upstream dividends, the financial flexibility related to the potential disposal of stakes in subsidiaries, and in some cases fungibility of liquidity and capital. Santander generated only 16% of its consolidated pre-impairment operating profit from Spain in 9M13 and BBVA 31% and their Fitch core capital ratios were adequate at 8.9% at end-3Q13 and 10.4% at end-1H13, respectively. However, these two banks are not insulated from Spain's weak economy and Fitch currently limits the uplift above the sovereign to one notch, also taking into consideration the financial profile of the legal entities to which the ratings are assigned. Fitch estimates that Santander's Spanish banking activities, including its legacy real estate operations, would have an NPL ratio of 10.2%, compared with 5.8% on a consolidated basis as of end-3Q13. For BBVA's Spanish banking operations, Fitch calculates an NPL ratio of 10%, compared with 6.7% on a group basis. CaixaBank's VR benefits from a leading franchise in Spain and relatively low (and gradually declining) exposure to real estate developers. Its NPL ratio increased to 11.4% as of end-3Q13, largely affected by de-leveraging and refinanced loan reclassifications ahead of stricter regulatory requirements. Excluding these effects, NPLs showed some signs of stabilisation. CaixaBank's recent capital strengthening measures in preparation for Basel III are viewed positively by Fitch. However, the Fitch core capital ratio, at 9.3% as of end-3Q13, is pressured by exposure to non-reserved impaired assets. Kutxabank's VR incorporates a leading franchise in the better-performing region of the Basque Country as well as low real estate development exposure, which is adequately reserved. Its NPL ratio, while slightly lower than the sector average at 10.3% of gross loans at end-H113, does not incorporate any reclassification of refinanced loans following stricter guidelines. Fitch views Kutxabank's Fitch core capital ratio of 8.6% to be at risk from exposure to non-reserved impaired assets. Kutxabank also continues to face the operational task of turning around its 100%-owned CajaSur Banco, S.A. Unipersonal, deleveraging and improving efficiency. The VRs of Laboral Kutxa, CRN and GCI reflect strong capital levels (Fitch core capital ratio of 10.3% for Laboral Kutxa, 12.1% for CRN and 12.5% for GCI at end-H113), and prudent risk-taking approaches. Conservative risk management prior to the crisis has resulted in fairly low exposure to troubled real estate developers and relatively low impaired asset books. In Fitch's view, their impairment reserves appear strong. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND VRS The Long-term IDR and senior debt ratings of Santander, BBVA, Kutxabank and of the three credit cooperatives are sensitive to changes in their VRs. In the case of CaixaBank, its IDRs and senior debt ratings would only be downgraded if the VR was downgraded and the SRF revised down. The VRs of these banks are mainly sensitive to greater than envisaged asset quality erosion and persistently large impairment needs, and/or a failure to improve core banking earnings. Santander and BBVA are also sensitive to a deterioration of their other key geographies, limiting the capacity of the respective parent companies to upstream dividends from banking subsidiaries and impairing their valuations. In the case of CaixaBank and Kutxabank, their VRs could also be downgraded if the benefits of the integrations do not materialise as planned. Any upward rating potential for Santander and BBVA would arise from an outstanding overall financial performance, in terms of profitability, asset quality, funding and capital at their Spanish parent level. An improvement of sovereign rating dynamics could also result in a VR upgrade for Santander, BBVA, Laboral Kutxa and CRN. Fitch views GCI's upward rating potential as more limited. The Outlook on CaixaBank's and Kutxabank's IDRs would be revised to Stable if there was further stabilisation in their asset quality trends and/or earnings improvements. KEY RATING DRIVERS - LA CAIXA'S IDRS AND VR La Caixa's IDRs and VR are based on those of its 70.35%-owned CaixaBank, which Fitch considers the principal subsidiary of the group. La Caixa's risk profile is closely correlated with that of CaixaBank, but there is a one-notch difference in their VRs due to the dilution of its stake in CaixaBank to 62%, once CaixaBank's mandatory convertibles are converted by 2015; and La Caixa's high double leverage ratio, although this may reduce. The Negative Outlook mirrors that on CaixaBank's Long-term IDR. RATING SENSITIVITIES - LA CAIXA'S IDRS AND VR La Caixa's VR (and hence IDRs) is sensitive to the same factors that might drive a change of CaixaBank's VR as well as the level of double leverage at the holding company. Its VR would be downgraded if Fitch perceives any weakening of its currently adequate debt-servicing ability and/or if La Caixa needs to make write-downs of its primary stakes, which currently looks unlikely. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATINGS AND SRFS Santander's, BBVA's and CaixaBank's SRs of '2' and SRFs of 'BBB' reflect Fitch's belief that there remains a high likelihood of government support, if needed, given these banks' large size and systemic importance, as shown by national market shares that are well above 10% each. The SRFs of Kutxabank and of the three credit cooperatives reflect a moderate likelihood of support because of their much smaller national franchises. However, the agency also currently considers the relatively high importance of these entities in their home regions. La Caixa's SR of '5' and SRF of 'No Floor' reflect its role of a bank holding company, rather than a deposit-taker. For this reason, Fitch believes that any support from the authorities, while possible, cannot be relied upon. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SRFS The SRs and SRFs are sensitive to a weakening of the sovereign's ability to provide timely support, which is expressed by Spain's IDR. The SRs and SRFs may also be affected by changes in the agency's assumptions around the propensity of support, in light of the weakening of legal, regulatory, political and economic dynamics about potential future sovereign support for senior creditors of banks across jurisdictions, as indicated in "The Evolving Dynamics of Support for Banks" and "Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths", both dated 11 September 2013 at www.fitchratings.com. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY Santander Consumer Finance (SCF) is 100%-owned by Santander and benefits from being an integral part and a core business of the group, as it manages most of the consumer finance operations. GCI is a banking group backed by a mutual support mechanism managed through a central institution, Caja Rural del Sur, Sociedad Cooperativa de Credito (CRS). Fitch has affirmed the ratings of CRS, equalised with those of GCI because in Fitch's view, CRS plays a strategic role within the group and provides central treasury functions. More importantly, should GCI be in need of outside support, Fitch believes this would be channelled via the central institution. However, GCI's structure could change as one of the group members (Caja Rural de Extremadura) has requested to exit GCI, which is currently pending regulatory approvals. Should this happen, Fitch will re-assess GCI's and CRS's ratings. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by Santander, BBVA, CaixaBank, La Caixa and by Kutxabank as well as by their issuing vehicles are notched down from their or their parent's VRs in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles, which vary considerably. Their ratings are sensitive to changes in these banks' VR. The subordinated debt issues of SCF and of CajaSur Banco are notched down from the VRs of Santander and Kutxabank, respectively; and are sensitive to changes in these ratings. CajaSur Banco's preferred stock has been affirmed and simultaneously withdrawn as it is no longer seen as analytically meaningful given that there is only a de minimis amount outstanding. The rating actions are as follows: Santander: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' VR: affirmed at 'bbb+' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' SRF: affirmed at 'BBB' Senior unsecured debt long-term rating and certificates of deposit: affirmed at 'BBB+' Senior unsecured debt short-term rating, commercial paper and certificates of deposit: affirmed at 'F2' Market-linked senior unsecured securities: affirmed at 'BBB+emr' Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB' Preference shares: affirmed at 'BB-' Santander International Debt, S.A. Unipersonal Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: affirmed at 'BBB+' Senior unsecured debt short-term rating: affirmed at 'F2' Market-linked senior unsecured securities: affirmed at 'BBB+emr' Santander International Preferred, S.A. Unipersonal Preference shares: affirmed at 'BB-' Santander Commercial Paper, S.A. Unipersonal Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F2' Santander Finance Capital, S.A. Unipersonal Preference shares: affirmed at 'BB-' Santander Finance Preferred, S.A. Unipersonal Preference shares: affirmed at 'BB-' Santander Financial Issuance Ltd. Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB' Santander Perpetual, S.A. Unipersonal Upper Tier 2: affirmed at 'BB+' Santander US Debt, S.A.U. Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: affirmed at 'BBB+' SCF: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: affirmed at 'BBB+' Senior unsecured debt short-term rating and commercial paper: affirmed at 'F2' Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB' BBVA: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' VR: affirmed at 'bbb+' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' SRF: affirmed at 'BBB' Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: affirmed at 'BBB+' Senior unsecured debt short-term rating and commercial paper: affirmed at 'F2' Market-linked senior unsecured securities: affirmed at 'BBB+emr' Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB' Preference shares: affirmed at 'BB-' BBVA Capital Finance, S.A. Unipersonal Preference shares: affirmed at 'BB-' BBVA International Preferred, S.A. Unipersonal Preference shares: affirmed at 'BB-' BBVA Senior Finance, S.A. Unipersonal Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: affirmed at 'BBB+' Senior unsecured debt short-term rating and commercial paper: affirmed at 'F2' BBVA U.S. Senior, S.A. Unipersonal Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: affirmed at 'BBB+' Senior unsecured debt short-term rating and commercial paper: affirmed at 'F2' CaixaBank: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Negative Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' VR: affirmed at 'bbb' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' SRF: affirmed at 'BBB' Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: affirmed at 'BBB' Senior unsecured debt short-term rating and commercial paper: affirmed at 'F2' State-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'BBB' Lower tier 2 subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB-' Upper tier 2 subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BB' Preferred stock: affirmed at 'B+' La Caixa: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3' VR: affirmed at 'bbb-' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' SRF: affirmed at 'No floor' Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BB+' State-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'BBB' Kutxabank, S.A.: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Negative Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3' VR: affirmed at 'bbb' Support Rating: affirmed at '3' SRF: affirmed at 'BB+' Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: affirmed at 'BBB' Senior unsecured debt short-term rating: affirmed at 'F3' Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB-' State-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'BBB' CajaSur Banco, S.A. Unipersonal: Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: affirmed at 'BBB' Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB-' Preferred stock: affirmed at 'B+'; withdrawn Laboral Kutxa Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3' VR: affirmed at 'bbb' Support Rating: affirmed at '3' SRF: affirmed at 'BB' Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: affirmed at 'BBB' Senior unsecured debt short-term rating: affirmed at 'F3' CRN Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3' VR: affirmed at 'bbb' Support Rating: affirmed at '3' SRF: affirmed at 'BB' GCI Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3' VR: affirmed at 'bbb' Support Rating: affirmed at '3' SRF: affirmed at 'BB' CRS Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3' Support Rating: affirmed at '3' SRF: affirmed at 'BB' Contact: Primary Analyst (Santander and BBVA) Roger Turro Director +34 93 323 8406 Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U. Paseo de Gracia, 85 7th Floor 08008 Barcelona Primary Analyst (CaixaBank, La Caixa and Kutxabank) Josep Colomer Director +34 93 323 8416 Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U. Paseo de Gracia, 85 7th Floor 08008 Barcelona Primary Analyst (Laboral Kutxa and CRN) Josu Fabo Associate Director +44 20 3530 1513 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Primary Analyst (GCI) Belen Vazquez Associate Director +44 20 3530 1504 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst (Santander and BBVA) Erwin van Lumich Managing Director +34 93 323 84 Secondary Analyst (CaixaBank and La Caixa) Roger Turro Director +44 93 323 8406 Secondary Analyst (Laboral Kutxa and CRN) Belen Vazquez Associate Director +44 20 3530 1504 Secondary Analyst (Kutxabank and GCI) Josu Fabo Associate Director +44 20 3530 1513 Committee Chairperson Claudia Nelson Senior Director +44 20 3530 1191 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 15 August 2012; 'Evaluating Corporate Governance', dated 12 December 2012; 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies', dated 10 August 2012; 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities', dated 5 December 2012; 'Rating Financial Institutions Above the Sovereign', dated 11 December 2012; and 'Rating Criteria for Banking Structures Backed by Mutual Support Mechanism' dated 20 December 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Evaluating Corporate Governance here Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies here Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities here Rating Financial Institutions Above the Sovereign here Rating Criteria for Banking Structures Backed by Mutual Support Mechanisms here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.