(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, May 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed eight Taiwanese securities companies, including Yuanta Securities Co., Ltd. (Yuanta), Jih Sun Securities Corp., Ltd (Jih Sun), Oriental Securities Corporation (Oriental), Concord Securities Corporation (Concord), Ta Chong Securities Co., Ltd. (Ta Chong), Ta Ching Securities Co., Ltd. (Ta Ching), Tachan Securities Co., Ltd (Tachan), and Horizon Securities Co., Ltd. (Horizon). At the same time, the related support-driven ratings of Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd. (YFHC), Yuanta Commercial Bank Co., Ltd (YCB), Jih Sun Financial Holding Co., Ltd (JSFH) and Jih Sun International Bank (JSIB) have been affirmed. The Outlooks are all Stable. The affirmation of the eight securities firms' ratings reflects their ability to keep generally stable balance sheet strength despite depressed trading volumes and heightened market volatility. It also underlies Fitch's expectation of their ability to maintain strong capitalisation and flexibility in liquidity. The affirmation of YFHC's, YCB's, JSFH's and JSIB's IDRs and National Ratings corresponds with the rating actions on their groups' principal operating subsidiaries - Yuanta and Jih Sun. Meanwhile, their up-to-date standalone performance in major credit aspects is in line with Fitch's expectation since their last review in early 2013 and hence their Viability Ratings are affirmed. Key Rating Drivers - IDRs and National Ratings Franchise, earnings quality, financial flexibility and risk management capability are the key factors accounting for rating differences among eight securities firms. Smaller-sized firms (including Concord, Ta Chong, Ta Ching, Tachan and Horizon) have relatively weak and volatile earnings due to their limited brokerage franchise and reliance on proprietary trading for profits. This together with their higher concentration risks in stock and bond investments and repo funding constrains them to non-investment grade ratings. Among smaller-sized companies, Concord is rated higher at 'BB+/A-(twn)', reflecting its relatively good franchise value among 'BB' rated local peers, likely improving profitability, albeit below average capital and liquidity position due to reliance on short-term repos to fund its larger bond investments. Meanwhile, Horizon's is rated lower at 'BBB(twn)', taking into account its relatively weak and volatile earnings, higher market risk appetite and notably improved financial flexibility after large property sales in 2012. On the other hand, Yuanta is rated at 'BBB+', the highest among domestic peers, reflecting its dominant market position in Taiwan's securities market, resilient flow-based earnings through the cycle and strong financial flexibility. Jih Sun is rated at 'BBB-', as a result of its linkage with its weaker bank affiliate JSIB as well as its own well established brokerage market position, generally consistent profitability and sound balance sheet strength. Meanwhile, Oriental (rated at 'BBB-') demonstrates consistently superior capital strength and fair earning volatility despite its trading-focused business model. Rating Sensitivities - IDRs and National Ratings Fitch views that rating upside potential of the affirmed entities is limited, unless the companies can demonstrate a sustained improvement in earnings quality, aided by the benefits of a larger and more diversified franchise. Conversely, any sharp increase in risk appetite and/or unexpected large trading losses resulting in material deterioration in capital may trigger a negative rating action. Moreover, if companies, particularly Concord, further increase their short-term funding for long-dated assets and become more vulnerable relative to peers to dislocation in the market and liquidity risks, their ratings could face downward pressure. The rating actions are as follows: Yuanta: Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) affirmed at 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'AA-(twn)'; Stable Outlook National Short-Term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(twn)' YCB: Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'AA-(twn)'; Stable Outlook National Short-Term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(twn)' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb+' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' YFHC: Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook Short-Term IDR; affirmed at 'F2' National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'AA-(twn)'; Stable Outlook National Short-Term rating; affirmed at 'F1+(twn)' Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AA-(twn)' Jih Sun Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR affirmed at'F3' National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A(twn)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)' JSFH: Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B' National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A-(twn)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F2(twn)' JSIB: Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B' National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A-(twn)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F2(twn)' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-' Subordinated debt rating affirmed at 'BBB+(twn)' Oriental: Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term Foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'F3' National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'A(twn)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)' Concord: Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'B' National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'A-(twn)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F2(twn)' Horizon: National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'BBB(twn)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F3(twn)' Ta Chong: National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'BBB+(twn)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F2(twn)' Ta Ching: National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'BBB+(twn)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F2(twn)' Tachan: Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook Stable Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'B' National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'BBB+(twn)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F2(twn)' Contacts: Primary Analysts Sophia Chen, CFA, CPA (Concord and Ta Chong) Director +886 2 8175 7604 Fitch Ratings Limited, Taiwan Branch Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei Cherry Huang, CFA (Yuanta, YFHC and YCB) Director +886 2 8175 7603 Fitch Ratings Limited, Taiwan Branch Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei Jack Chiu (Oriental and Ta Ching) Associate Director +886 2 8175 7606 Fitch Ratings Limited, Taiwan Branch Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei Jenifer Chou, CFA, FRM (Tachan) Associate Director +886 2 8175 7605 Fitch Ratings Limited, Taiwan Branch Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei Clark Wu (Jih Sun, JSFH, JSIB and Horizon) Analyst +886 2 8175 7602 Fitch Ratings Limited, Taiwan Branch Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei Secondary Analysts Cherry Huang, CFA (Oriental, Concord, Horizon, Ta Chong, Ta Ching and Tachan) Director +886 2 8175 7603 Sophia Chen, CFA, CPA (Yuanta, YCB and YFHC) Director +886 2 8175 7604 Jenifer Chou, CFA, FRM (Jih Sun, JSFH and JSIB) Associate Director +886 2 8175 7605 Committee Chairperson Tim Roche Senior Director +61 2 8256 0310 Media Relations: Wai Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)'for National ratings in Taiwan. 