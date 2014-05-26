(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI/SYDNEY/HONG KONG, May 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the ratings
on eight Taiwanese securities companies, namely Yuanta
Securities Co., Ltd.
(Yuanta), Jih Sun Securities Corp., Ltd (Jih Sun), Oriental
Securities
Corporation (Oriental), Concord Securities Corporation
(Concord), Ta Chong
Securities Co., Ltd. (Ta Chong), Ta Ching Securities Co., Ltd.
(Ta Ching),
Tachan Securities Co., Ltd (Tachan), and Horizon Securities Co.,
Ltd. (Horizon).
At the same time, Fitch has affirmed the related support-driven
IDRs and
National Ratings of Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd. (YFHC),
Yuanta Commercial
Bank Co., Ltd. (YCB), Jih Sun Financial Holding Co., Ltd (JSFH)
and Jih Sun
International Bank (JSIB). JSIB's and YCB's Viability Ratings
(VRs) have also
been affirmed.
Fitch has withdrawn the Support Rating for YCB as it is no
longer considered by
Fitch to be relevant to the agency's coverage.
The Outlooks are all Stable. A full list of rating actions is at
the end of this
rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs and NATIONAL RATINGS
The affirmation of the eight securities firms' ratings reflects
their steady
credit profiles, which are underpinned by their simple business
model, moderate
risk appetite and Fitch's expectation of their ability to
maintain strong
capital buffers and flexibility in liquidity. These eight
companies all reported
improvement in profitability in 2013, helped by slightly higher
stock market
turnover and favourable stock-price movements.
The affirmation of the IDRs and National Ratings on YFHC, YCB,
JSFH and JSIB,
which are part of financial holding companies, corresponds with
the rating
actions on their groups' principal operating subsidiaries,
Yuanta and Jih Sun.
Franchise, earnings quality, risk profile and capitalisation are
the key factors
accounting for rating differences among eight securities firms.
Yuanta is rated
at 'BBB+', the highest among domestic peers, reflecting its
dominant market
position in Taiwan's securities market, resilient flow-based
earnings through
the cycle and strong financial flexibility. Jih Sun is rated at
'BBB-' as a
result of its linkage with its weaker bank affiliate JSIB as
well as its own
well-established brokerage market position, generally consistent
profitability
and sound balance sheet strength. Meanwhile, Oriental, rated at
'BBB-',
demonstrates satisfactory capital strength despite its
trading-focused business
model and comparatively weaker risk-adjusted return among local
peers.
The smaller firms - Concord, Ta Chong, Ta Ching, Tachan and
Horizon - have
relatively weak and volatile earnings due to their limited
brokerage franchises
and reliance on proprietary trading for profits. This together
with their higher
concentration risks in stock and bond investments and repo
funding constrains
them to non-investment grade ratings on the international rating
scale.
Among smaller-sized companies, Concord is rated higher at
'BB+/A-(twn)',
reflecting its relatively diversified franchise among 'BB' rated
local peers and
Fitch's expectation of improving profitability, although it has
below-average
capital and liquidity positions due to reliance on short-term
repos to fund its
larger bond investments. Meanwhile, Horizon is rated lower at
'BBB(twn)', taking
into account its relatively weak and volatile earnings, higher
market risk
appetite and significantly improved financial flexibility after
large property
sales in 2012.
YFHC is rated at the same level as Yuanta, reflecting the high
level of
integration between YFHC and Yuanta and the modest leverage at
YFHC. JSFH's IDRs
and National Ratings are one notch below Jih Sun's to reflect
the group's
potential obligation to support its weaker banking subsidiary
JSIB, in case of
need. The IDRs and National Ratings of YCB and JSIB are aligned
with their
respective parents' ratings, reflecting their status as core
subsidiaries of
their groups, the obligatory support from their holding parents
under the
Taiwan's Financial Holding Company Act and that their risk
profiles are
inseparable from that of their respective groups.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs and NATIONAL RATINGS
The rating upside for the affirmed entities is limited, unless
the companies can
demonstrate a sustained improvement in earnings quality, most
likely through a
larger and more diversified franchise and significant
advancement in product
breadth and depth. Conversely, sustained weak earnings and/or a
sharp increase
in risk appetite resulting in material deterioration in
capitalisation may
trigger a negative rating action.
For Oriental, due to its trading-focused business model and
comparatively weaker
risk adjusted return among local peers, failure to maintain a
consistent
capitalisation could result in rating downgrade. For Concord,
its ratings could
face downward pressure if it further increases its short-term
funding for
long-dated assets and becomes more vulnerable to dislocation in
the market and
liquidity risks.
Any rating action on Yuanta and Jih Sun could trigger a similar
rating action on
their group companies' ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRs
YCB's VR reflects adequate capitalisation relative to its risk
profile and
healthy liquidity, counterbalanced by its rising asset quality
risk, higher risk
appetite from its planned scale expansion and modest earnings.
Improving
profitability through stronger fee income, enhanced earnings
quality and
contained credit costs, which generate sustained and robust
internal capital,
could lead to an upgrade. Conversely, excessive growth and/or
asset quality
deterioration that lead to weakened capitalisation will weigh on
its VR.
The affirmation of JSIB's VR reflects its still-weak, but
improving, core
operating profitability and capitalisation that is better than
its peers'. An
upgrade to JSIB's VR is likely if it can maintain its core
profitability and its
asset quality shows improvement. The bank has a relatively
concentrated loan
book, and any unexpected deterioration of large credits leading
to impairment of
capital could result in a negative rating action on its VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND RATING SENSITIVITIES - DEBT RATINGS
YFHC's senior unsecured bonds are rated at the same level as its
National
Long-Term Rating as they constitute direct, unconditional, and
unsecured
obligations of the company. JSIB's subordinated bond is rated
one notch below
the issuer's National Long-Term Rating to reflect its
subordinated status and
the absence of going-concern loss-absorption features. The above
notching
practices are in accordance with Fitch's criteria on rating bank
regulatory
capital and similar securities. Any rating action on YFHC and
JSIB could trigger
a similar move on their debt ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
Yuanta:
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AA-(twn)'; Stable
Outlook
National Short-Term Rating: affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'
YCB:
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AA-(twn)'; Stable
Outlook
National Short-Term Rating: affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating: '2'; Withdrawn
YFHC:
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AA-(twn)'; Stable
Outlook
National Short-Term Rating: affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AA-(twn)'
Jih Sun
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at'F3'
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'A(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating: affirmed at 'F1(twn)'
JSFH:
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'A-(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating: affirmed at 'F2(twn)'
JSIB:
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'A-(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating: affirmed at 'F2(twn)'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-'
Subordinated debt rating: affirmed at 'BBB+(twn)'
Oriental:
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'A(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating: affirmed at 'F1(twn)'
Concord:
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'A-(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating: affirmed at 'F2(twn)'
Horizon:
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'BBB(twn)'; Outlook
Stable
National Short-Term Rating: affirmed at 'F3(twn)'
Ta Chong:
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'BBB+(twn)'; Outlook
Stable
National Short-Term Rating: affirmed at 'F2(twn)'
Ta Ching:
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'BBB+(twn)'; Outlook
Stable
National Short-Term Rating: affirmed at 'F2(twn)'
Tachan:
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'BBB+(twn)'; Outlook
Stable
National Short-Term Rating: affirmed at 'F2(twn)'
