(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, June 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed eight
Ukrainian foreign-owned
banks' Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs)
at 'CCC'.
The banks are Joint Stock Commercial Industrial & Investment
Bank (PJSC
Prominvestbank, PIB), Public Joint Stock Company UkrSibbank,
Ukrsotsbank
(Ukrsots), PJSC VTB Bank (VTBU), ProCredit Bank (Ukraine)
(PCBU), PJSCCB
Pravex-Bank (Pravex), PJSC Credit Agricole Bank (CAB) and PJSC
Alfa-Bank (ABU).
A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SENIOR DEBT AND
SUPPORT RATINGS
The affirmation of these banks' Long-term foreign-currency IDRs
at 'CCC'
reflects the constraint of Ukraine's Country Ceiling (CCC'),
which limits the
extent to which support from the majority foreign shareholders
of these banks
can be factored into the ratings. Ukraine's Country Ceiling
reflects the
heightened risk of capital and/or exchange controls being
tightened, to the
extent that these would materially constrain or impede the
private sector's
ability to repay foreign-currency obligations. The limited
capital controls
introduced in February 2014 are currently in force, although
these measures do
not prevent external debt service.
The affirmation of the banks' Long-term local currency IDRs at
'B-' with
Negative Outlooks also takes account of country risks, and in
particular the
risk, in extreme scenarios, of restrictions being placed on
banks' ability to
service their local currency obligations.
The IDRs, Support and senior debt ratings of all the eight
foreign-owned banks
factor in the likelihood of support the banks may receive from
their majority
shareholders. PIB is 98.6%-owned by Russian state-owned
Vnesheconombank (VEB,
BBB/Negative); UkrSibbank is 85%-owned by BNP Paribas
(A+/Stable); VTBU is more
than 99%-owned by Russia's JSC Bank VTB; PCBU is controlled (60%
of voting
stock) by Germany's ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA.
(BBB/Stable); and CAB is
fully owned by Credit Agricole S.A. (A/Stable).
Ukrsots is 98.64%-owned by UniCredit S.p.A. (UniCredit,
BBB+/Negative) through
its Vienna subsidiary UniCredit Bank Austria AG (A/Negative),
although its
potential sale has recently been announced. UniCredit targets
Ukrsots' sale as
soon as the opportunity arises, although it may take time given
the currently
difficult operating environment in Ukraine. Fitch believes that
UniCredit will
likely have a high propensity to provide support to Ukrsots
prior to any sale.
Ukrsots's senior unsecured local currency debt ratings for
upcoming issues have
been withdrawn as the transactions are no longer expected to
proceed.
Pravex is currently fully owned by Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
(Intesa,
BBB+/Negative), although its sale to CentraGas Holding, a
company controlled by
Ukrainian shareholders, was announced in early 2014 and is
expected by the
parties to be completed, subject to receiving necessary
regulatory approvals.
Fitch believes that Intesa will provide necessary support up
until the
completion of the bank's sale.
The Rating Watch Negative (RWN) on Ukrsots' and Pravex's local
currency IDRs and
National Ratings reflects Fitch's view that shareholder support
will probably
become less reliable if the banks are sold, in particular, to
local
shareholders.
ABU's IDRs and senior debt ratings are driven by Fitch's view on
potential
support the bank may receive from other assets controlled by its
main
shareholders, including from its sister bank, Russia-based OJSC
Alfa-Bank (AB;
BBB-/Negative). However, the probability of support is limited
due to the
indirect relationship with other group assets and the mixed
track record of
support.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VIABILITY RATINGS
The banks' Viability Ratings (VRs) take into account the large
volumes of
unresolved problem exposures on the banks' balance sheets (with
the exceptions
of CAB and PCBU) accumulated prior to the recent escalation of
the political and
economic crisis in Ukraine. These problem assets include both
non-performing
loans (NPLs, loans more than 90 days overdue) and
restructured/rolled over
exposures; at end-2013, they represented on average 17% and 27%
of loans,
respectively, for Fitch-rated Ukrainian banks. These largely
include legacy
exposures generated in the aftermath of the 2008 crisis.
Currently recognised
NPLs are in most cases reasonably provisioned and/or
collateralised. However,
substantial downside risks stem from restructured/rolled over
portfolios,
creating potential further increases in loan impairments.
The large depreciation of the Ukrainian hryvnia (UAH) (official
exchange rate
UAH11.88: USD or down by 49% year-to-date), the economic
downturn and remaining
geopolitical uncertainty will all likely have affected borrower
debt servicing
capacity and payment discipline, in Fitch's view.
Pressure on capital remains considerable due to asset inflation
following the
devaluation, foreign currency revaluation losses (particularly
sizeable at a few
banks given large open currency positions) and increased
provisioning
requirements, all hitting bottom line performance. Loan loss
absorption capacity
will remain limited, likely requiring further capital support
from shareholders
at most of the banks.
Recent deposit outflows have generally been manageable for each
of the banks,
helped by previously accumulated cash cushions, regulatory
restrictions on cash
withdrawals and support received from parent banks. Liquidity
cushions
(comprising cash and equivalents, short-term interbank
placements and
unencumbered securities eligible for refinancing with the
National Bank of
Ukraine) remained at a comfortable level, in the range of
18%-36% of customer
accounts in recent weeks for each of the eight banks. In
addition, undrawn
parent bank facilities are also available to withstand potential
further
volatility in client funding.
UkrSibbank's lower VR of 'cc' also reflects the bank's very weak
capital
position (Fitch Core Capital was marginally negative at
end-2013) and poor
financial performance (pre-impairment losses in 2012-2013),
while asset quality
metrics were largely comparable to peers.
PCBU's and CAB's higher VRs of 'b-' reflect the banks'
materially lower levels
of NPLs (below 3% of gross loans at end-1Q14 in each case),
smaller volumes of
restructured loans compared with peers, manageable exposure to
FX risks and
better financial performance.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SENIOR DEBT AND
SUPPORT RATINGS
The IDRs and debt ratings of all eight banks remain highly
correlated with the
sovereign credit profile. The ratings could be downgraded in
case of a further
downgrade of the sovereign, or stabilise at their current levels
if downward
pressure on the sovereign ratings abates. The banks' IDRs and
debt ratings could
also be downgraded in case of restrictions being imposed on
their ability to
service their obligations.
Fitch expects to resolve the RWN on Ukrsots' and Pravex's local
currency IDRs
and National Long-term ratings once the sales, should they take
place, are
completed. If, in Fitch's view, support from new shareholders
cannot be factored
into the ratings, then the Long-term local currency IDRs of
these two banks are
likely to be downgraded to the level of their VRs (currently
'ccc').
Aside of Ukrots and Pravex, the affirmation of the banks'
National Ratings with
Stable Outlooks reflects Fitch's view that the creditworthiness
of the banks
relative to each other and to other Ukrainian issuers is not
expected to change
significantly in the near term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VIABILITY RATINGS
Upside potential for VRs is limited but could arise from a
strengthening of
banks' capital positions and significant progress with workouts
of problem loan
exposures. Stabilisation of the sovereign's credit profile and
the country's
economic prospects would reduce downward pressure on the VRs.
The VRs could be
downgraded if additional loan impairment recognition undermines
capital
positions without sufficient support being made available.
The rating actions are as follows:
PJSC Prominvestbank:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'CCC'
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B-', Outlook Negative
Senior unsecured local currency debt rating: affirmed at
'B-'/Recovery Rating
'RR4' and 'AAA(ukr)'
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'C'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'ccc'
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)'; Outlook
Stable
PJSC UkrSibbank:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'CCC'
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B-', Outlook Negative
Senior unsecured local currency debt: affirmed at 'B-'/Recovery
Rating 'RR4' and
'AAA(ukr)'
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'C'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'cc'
National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)', Outlook
Stable
Ukrsotsbank:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'CCC'
Long-term local currency IDR: 'B-', maintained on RWN
Senior unsecured local currency debt: 'B-'/Recovery Rating 'RR4'
and 'AAA(ukr)',
maintained on RWN
Upcoming senior unsecured local currency debt:
'B-(EXP)'/Recovery Rating 'RR4'
and 'AAA(EXP)(ukr)', on RWN; withdrawn
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'C'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'ccc'
National Long-term rating: 'AAA(ukr)'; maintained on RWN
PJSC VTB Bank:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'CCC'
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B-', Outlook Negative
Senior unsecured local currency debt: affirmed at 'B-'/Recovery
Rating 'RR4' and
'AAA(ukr)'
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'C'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'ccc'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)'; Outlook
Stable
ProCredit Bank (Ukraine):
Long-Term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'CCC'
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B-', Outlook Negative
Senior unsecured local currency debt: affirmed at 'B-'/Recovery
Rating 'RR4' and
'AAA(ukr)'
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'C'
Short-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-'
National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)', Outlook Stable
Pravex:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'CCC'
Long-term local currency IDR: 'B-', maintained on RWN
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'C'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'ccc'
National Long-term rating: 'AAA(ukr)'; maintained on RWN
CAB:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'CCC'
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B-', Outlook Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'C'
Short-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-'
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)', Outlook
Stable
PJSC Alfa-Bank:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'CCC'
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B-', Outlook Negative
Senior unsecured local currency debt: affirmed at 'B-'/'RR4' and
'BBB-(ukr)'
Upcoming senior unsecured local currency debt: affirmed at
'B-(EXP)'/'RR4' and
'BBB-(EXP)(ukr)'
Senior unsecured debt of Alfa Ukrfinance LLC: affirmed at 'CCC'/
Recovery Rating
'RR4'
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'C'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'ccc'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'BBB-(ukr)', Outlook
Stable
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Olga Ignatieva (Prominvestbank, UkrSibbank, Ukrsots, CAB)
Senior Director
+7 495 956 6906
Fitch Ratings Moscow
Valovaya str., 26
Moscow
Anton Lopatin (Pravex, ProCredit Ukraine)
Director
+7 495 956 7096
Fitch Ratings Moscow
Valovaya str., 26
Moscow
Alexander Danilov (ABU, VTBU)
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Fitch Ratings Moscow
Valovaya str., 26
Moscow
Secondary Analysts
Sergey Popov (Prominvestbank, UkrSibbank)
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9981
Natalia Shakhina (Ukrsots, CAB)
Analyst
+44 203 530 1577
Anna Erachina (Pravex, ProCredit Ukraine)
Analyst
+7 495 956 7063
Evgeny Konovalov (ABU, VTBU)
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9932
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
Elaine.Bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
