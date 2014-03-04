(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-term Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) of Zenith Bank Plc (Zenith), FBN Holdings plc
(FBNH), First Bank
of Nigeria Ltd (FBN), United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA), Guaranty
Trust Bank Plc
(GTB), Access Bank Plc (Access), Diamond Bank Plc (Diamond),
Fidelity Bank Plc
(Fidelity), Union Bank Plc (Union) and the Long-term National
Rating of Stanbic
IBTC Bank Plc (SIBTC).
Fitch has also assigned Standard Bank IBTC Holdings Plc (SIBTCH)
a Long-term
National Rating of 'AAA(nga)' which is in line with the rating
of its 100% owned
and primary operating entity, SIBTC.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS
The Long-term IDRs of FBN, UBA, Diamond, Fidelity and Union are
driven by
Fitch's perception of support available from the Nigerian
authorities if
required. Zenith, GTB and Access's IDRs are driven by their
intrinsic
creditworthiness as defined by their Viability Ratings (VR). All
the IDRs have
Stable Outlooks.
Fitch considers the authorities' willingness to support to be
high, but its
ability to support is constrained by Nigeria's sovereign IDR of
'BB-'. Support
for the banking sector by the Nigerian authorities has been
clearly
demonstrated, most recently since the 2008/2009 banking crisis.
Despite the
market volatility and uncertainty created by the suspension of
the governor of
the Central Bank of Nigeria, the agency does not believe there
is any weakening
in support for the Fitch-rated banks, which together form 70% of
banking sector
assets.
Fitch assigns Support Rating Floors (SRF) based on each bank's
systemic
importance, generally given their size, market share, franchise
and importance
to the real economy. SRFs are derived from Support Ratings. All
the banks (apart
from SIBTC) have Support Ratings of '4' which indicates a
minimum SRF of 'B'.
In Fitch's view, the most systemically important banks are FBN,
Zenith and UBA,
which all have SRFs of 'B+'. GTB, Access, Diamond, Fidelity and
Union have SRFs
one notch lower at 'B'. Due to their institutional ownership,
Fitch has not
assigned SIBTC or SIBTCH a SRF.
FBNH is the holding company of FBN. Its Support Rating of '5'
and SRF of 'No
Floor' reflect Fitch's view that while the Nigerian authorities'
propensity to
support the local banks is high, the same level of support would
not apply to
holding companies.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS
The banks' Support Ratings and SRFs are sensitive to a reduction
in the level of
support Fitch considers would be forthcoming from the Nigerian
authorities,
either through indications of a reduced willingness to support
or the ability to
do so. The latter would be signalled by a downgrade of Nigeria's
'BB-' sovereign
rating. An upgrade of the Nigerian sovereign rating would not
necessarily lead
to an upgrade of the banks' Support Ratings or upward revision
of the SRFs.
Zenith's IDR would be downgraded if both its VR and its SRF were
simultaneously
downgraded (both ratings are currently at the same level). The
IDRs of GTB,
Access and FBNH are linked to their VRs and are therefore not
sensitive to any
changes in the SRFs. All the other banks' IDRs are linked to
their SRFs.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
The VRs indicate highly speculative fundamental credit quality,
with no ratings
above the 'b' range. This primarily reflects the extremely
challenging operating
environment in Nigeria, which directly impacts the banks'
overall weak financial
profiles. Zenith and GTB have higher VRs relative to peers,
given their strong
company profiles, low risk appetite and sound financial metrics.
Zenith's VR considers its strong franchise, management quality
and governance,
its conservative risk appetite and healthy capitalisation as
well as its strong
and resilient performance compared with peers.
GTB's VR considers the bank's company profile, sound
profitability, healthy
asset quality driven by a low risk appetite, comfortable
capitalisation and
capable management. Its funding position is acceptable.
FBNH's and FBN's VRs reflect the group's traditionally strong
franchise and
company profile in Nigeria and regionally, large retail network
and its sound
financial metrics, including acceptable earnings and
profitability, asset
quality, capital and liquidity.
UBA's VR reflects its weak, albeit improving, capitalisation. It
also considers
the bank's strong franchise and company profile, which includes
a broad
pan-African footprint, as well as acceptable asset quality,
financial
performance and liquidity.
Access's VR reflects its larger franchise since the
Intercontinental Bank
acquisition, healthy capitalisation, larger customer deposit
base as well as it
short track record as a top-tier bank. It also considers the
bank's recent weak
performance metrics relative to peers. The bank's risk
appetite is acceptable.
Diamond's VR reflects its stronger retail business, relatively
high risk
appetite in Fitch's view, as well as weaker capitalisation,
asset quality and
liquidity compared with peers. The bank's company profile is
acceptable.
Fidelity's VR reflects its mid-tier franchise compared with
other rated banks in
the sector, weak earnings, high recent levels of loan growth and
high loan
concentrations. The VR also considers the bank's improved asset
quality metrics
and sound capital ratios.
Union's VR reflects the bank's weakened franchise and profile
since the crisis,
its higher exposure to risk, weak earnings and delayed execution
of the bank's
divesting of subsidiaries and related asset quality problems.
The VR also
considers the bank's sound liquidity and capital ratios compared
with peers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
There is presently limited upward potential for the banks' VRs
outside the 'b'
range as they are constrained by the inherent risks in operating
in a volatile
market.
All of the banks' VRs are sensitive to weaker capital ratios
(including the
Fitch core capital ratio) either due to fast loan growth or weak
internal
capital generation. The VRs are also sensitive to any material
rise in NPLs from
current levels and any weakening in balance sheet liquidity.
Zenith's VR is sensitive to any capital deterioration, possibly
through
excessive corporate loan growth. A material deterioration in
asset quality would
also create negative pressure on the VR.
The VRs of FBNH and FBN could be upgraded if the group is
successful in its
strategic ambition to broaden its franchise and strengthen its
revenue
generation. This would have to be accompanied by a sustained
period of healthy
internal capital generation, sound asset quality and the
maintenance of strong
balance sheet metrics. Although not expected, negative pressure
on the VRs could
arise from earnings pressure combined with material asset
quality deterioration,
or from weaker capitalisation, for example through excessive
dividend payments.
An upgrade of UBA's VR could result from a continued improvement
in
capitalisation, as primarily measured by its Fitch core capital
ratio. This
would also have to be accompanied by low credit losses through
the cycle,
resilient profitability and manageable growth.
GTB's VR is sensitive to loan concentrations as several large
corporate defaults
could significantly erode the bank's capital base. Asset quality
could also be
put under pressure by the bank's increasing operations outside
of Nigeria,
particularly in East Africa.
Access's VR has some upside potential if its franchise continues
to strengthen
and it can demonstrate consistently healthy financial metrics,
specifically
strong capitalisation, liquidity and asset quality. The rating
could be
downgraded if there is further pressure on balance sheet
liquidity or if Access
does not improve on its 2013 performance. The rating is also
sensitive to lower
capitalisation from current levels and materially worse asset
quality arising
from fast growth over the past three years.
An upgrade of Diamond's VR is unlikely at present. In the longer
term it could
follow from a significant improvement in capitalisation combined
with less
aggressive growth and improved financial metrics.
Fidelity's VR currently has limited upside potential. It could
be upgraded if
the franchise improves, leading to stronger and more resilient
financial
metrics.
Union's VR has limited potential for an upgrade at present. Over
time, it could
come from the successful restructuring of the bank, leading to
an improving and
resilient financial profile. It remains sensitive to any further
material
worsening in asset quality due to previously unrecognised
problems, particularly
from its weak subsidiaries.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: NATIONAL RATINGS
The banks' National Ratings are driven by their respective
Long-term IDRs and
Fitch's opinion of each bank's creditworthiness relative to the
best credits in
Nigeria.
SIBTC and SIBTCH's National Ratings are based on the support
that the bank and
the holding company derive from Standard Bank Group Limited
(SBG; BBB/Stable).
SBG has a majority 53.2%, stake in SIBTCH. The ratings factor in
SBG's written
commitment in its annual report to support certain banking
subsidiaries. Fitch
believes that SBG's support would extend equally to the bank and
the holding
company.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: NATIONAL RATINGS
The banks' National Ratings are sensitive to changes in their
Long-term IDRs and
relative creditworthiness. The National Ratings of SIBTC and
SIBTCH are
sensitive to a change in potential support from their ultimate
parent, SBG.
Credit updates and Full Rating Reports on each of the individual
banks will
shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.
The rating actions are as follows:
FBN
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B+'. Stable Outlook
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'A+(nga)'
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1(nga)'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B+'
FBN Finance Company BV's subordinated notes: affirmed at 'B-',
assigned 'RR6'
FBNH
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'. Stable Outlook
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'A(nga)'
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1(nga)'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'NF'
Zenith
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B+'. Stable Outlook
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA-(nga)'
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(nga)'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B+'
UBA
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B+'. Stable Outlook
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'A+(nga)'
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1(nga)'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B+'
Access
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'. Stable Outlook
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'A-(nga)'
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F2(nga)'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B'
Access Finance BV's senior notes, guaranteed by Access Bank:
affirmed at 'B',
'RR4'
GTB
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B+'. Stable Outlook
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA-(nga)'
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(nga)'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B'
GTB Finance BV's senior notes, guaranteed by Guaranty Trust
Bank: affirmed at
'B+', 'RR4'
GTB Finance BV's Global Medium-term Note Programme, guaranteed
by Guaranty Trust
Bank: Long-term Rating affirmed at 'B+', 'RR4' and Short-term
Rating at 'B'
Diamond
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'. Stable Outlook
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'BBB+(nga)'
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F2(nga)'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B'
Union
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'. Stable Outlook
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'BBB+(nga)'
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F2(nga)'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B'
Fidelity
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'. Stable Outlook
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'BBB+(nga)'
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F2(nga)'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B'
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'B'/'RR4'
SIBTC
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(nga)'
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(nga)'
SIBTCH
National Long-term rating: assigned at 'AAA(nga)'
National Short-term rating: assigned at 'F1+(nga)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mahin Dissanayake
Director
+44 20 3530 1618
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London, E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst (FBN, FBNH, Zenith, UBA, SIBTC and Diamond)
Bjorn Norrman
Director
+44 20 3530 1330
Secondary Analyst (Access, Access Finance, GTB, GTB Finance,
Union and Fidelity)
Analyst
Andrew Parkinson
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1420
Committee Chairperson
Eric Dupont
Senior Director
+33 1 4429 9131
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria dated 31
January 2014 and National Scale Ratings Criteria dated 30
October 2013 are
available at www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
