May 3 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed nine classes across four National RMBS transactions, as detailed below. The transactions are securitisations of first-ranking Australian residential mortgages originated by Advantedge Financial Services Pty Limited and Challenger Mortgage Management Pty Limited (NRMBS 2011-1; 2012-1; and 2012-2); and National Australia Bank Limited (NAB, rated AA-/Stable/F1+)(NRMBS 2011-2).

National 2011-1 Trust (NRMBS 2011-1):

AUD392m Class A1 (ISIN AU0000NAHA8) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD210m Class A2 (ISIN AU0000NAFB6) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD30m Class B (ISIN AU3FN0013272) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

National 2011-2 Trust (NRMBS 2011-2):

USD401m Class A1 (ISIN US63727QAA04) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD549m Class A2 (ISIN AU0000NABHD1) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD75m Class B (ISIN AU3FN0014221) affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable

National 2012-1 Trust (NRMBS 2012-1):

AUD7,422.5m Class A (ISN AU3FN0016549) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

National 2012-2 Trust (NRMBS 2012-2):

AUD748.4m Class A1 (ISN AU0000NAHHA4) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

GBP85m Class A2 affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Key Rating Drivers

The rating actions reflect Fitch's view that credit enhancement levels are able to support the notes' current ratings. The credit quality and performance of the loans within the collateral pool have remained in line with the agency's expectations.

National 2011-1 is currently paying down on a sequential basis with principal collections being currently allocated first to the senior notes, with no principal being repaid to the class A2 notes prior to the class A2 refinancing date, May 2014.

National 2011-2 is currently paying down on a sequential basis with principal collections being currently allocated to class A2 notes, with no principal being repaid to the class A1 notes prior to the class A1 scheduled maturity date, September 2013.

National 2012-1 is a balance sheet retained securitisation for liquidity repo eligibility with the Reserve Bank of Australia. The transaction closed in September 2012 and issuance was increased to AUD8.1bn from AUD5.8bn in February 2013. The transaction is still within its initial five-year substitution period. National 2012-2 closed in December 2012 and is currently paying down on a sequential basis with principal collections being currently allocated first to the senior notes, with no principal being repaid to the class A2 notes prior to the class A2 refinancing date, December 2015.

The sequential amortisation of the NRMBS 2011-1, NRMBS 2011-2 and NRMBS 2012 2 notes has resulted in an improvement in credit enhancement for the rated notes. Arrears for all four transactions have been very low since issuance. At end-February 2013, NRMBS 2011-1 had the highest proportion of 30+days arrears, at 0.51%, well below Fitch's 30+ days conforming Dinkum Index of 1.46%. All other transactions 30+days arrears levels were at or below 0.2%. There have been no losses on any of the transactions since issuance.

As at end-February 2013, the weighted average loan-to-value ratio of the pools ranged from 54.5% (NRMBS 2011-2) to 67.9% (NRMBS 2012-1) and all pools remain geographically diverse. Investment loans account for varying proportions in the respective pools, with NRMBS 2012-1 containing the highest at 32.4% and NRMBS 2012-2 the lowest at 10.4%.

Lenders' mortgage insurance (LMI) covered 56.3% of the NRMBS 2011-1 pool as at end-February 2013, comprising 20.9% by Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Limited, 30.4% by QBE Lenders Mortgage Insurance Limited (QBE LMI, AA-/Stable), and 5% by Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance Plc. The other transactions pools' LMI coverage ranged from 15% to 20%.

Rating Sensitivities

Fitch believes the likelihood of a downgrade of any of the 'AAAsf' classes of notes is remote, based on transaction performance and credit enhancement to date.

The NRMBS 2011-2 Class B notes may experience a downgrade if 90+days arrears increase by 3.4 percentage points, given Fitch's 'Asf' loss severity assumptions, all else being equal. However, the protection provided by the unrated notes is increasing as the transaction continues to amortise. Fitch would expect to see a stabilisation in excess spread and an absence of principal draws before considering an upgrade to this note, all other things being equal. Individual representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms reports are available for all structured finance transactions initially rated on or after September 26, 2011 at www.fitchratings.com.