(The following statement was released by the rating agency) DUBAI/LONDON, March 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-term and Short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of nine UAE banks as part of its first peer review of the UAE banking sector. It has also upgraded Sharjah Islamic Bank's (SIB) Viability Rating (VR) and affirmed the VRs of the other eight banks and all other ratings. Fitch has also assigned Long-term and Short-term ratings to two new programmes. A complete list of ratings for the banks and their related entities is provided at the end of this rating action commentary. SIB's VR upgrade reflects Fitch's view that its asset quality, combined with strong capital and liquidity ratios, now compares better with peers. New programme ratings have been assigned to Emirates NBD's (ENBD) and First Gulf Bank's (FGB) new AUD programmes in line with the respective banks' Long- and Short-term Issuer Defaults Ratings (IDRs). KEY RATING DRIVERS: IDRs, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS The affirmation of the banks' Long Term IDRs, Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors, except for HSBC Bank Middle East Limited (HBME), reflects the extremely high probability of support available from the UAE authorities, and governments of Abu Dhabi (AA/Stable/F1+) and Dubai, if required. Fitch's opinion of support is based on the ability and willingness of the authorities to support the banking sector, which has been demonstrated by UAE authorities' long track record of supporting domestic banks, as well close ties and ownership links with the government in a number of banks. Fitch's view of support also considers the sovereign's strong capacity to support the banking system, sustained by its sovereign wealth funds and on-going revenues mostly from its hydrocarbon production, and the moderate size of the UAE banking sector in relation to the country's GDP. Five of the banks - National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD), FGB, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB), Union National Bank (UNB) and ENBD - have their Support Ratings at '1', reflecting the extremely high probability of state support. Three banks - Bank of Sharjah (BOS), National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) and SIB - have a Support Rating of '2', reflecting lower systemic importance. The 'AA-' Support Rating Floor of NBAD reflects its flagship status in the UAE and Abu Dhabi in particular, at one notch above Abu Dhabi banks' domestic systemically important financial institution (D-SIFI) Support Rating Floor of 'A+'. The other three Abu Dhabi banks - FGB, UNB and ADCB - reviewed in this committee are at the D-SIFI Support Rating Floor of 'A+', reflecting their high systemic importance. Abu Dhabi banks' D-SIFI Support Rating Floor is also one notch higher than the other UAE banks, due to Abu Dhabi's superior financial flexibility. ENBD's Support Rating Floor of 'A+' is one notch above the UAE D-SIFI Support Rating Floor of 'A', reflecting its flagship status in the UAE and Dubai, in particular. The Support Rating Floors for the remaining three banks are 'BBB+', below the UAE D-SIFI Support Rating Floor, reflecting our view of their lower systemic importance, due to smaller market shares and franchises. HBME's Support Rating reflects very strong potential institutional support from its parent, HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC, AA-/Stable), based on Fitch's view that HBME is a core subsidiary of HSBC Holdings. HBME is HSBC Holdings plc's wholly owned vehicle for its Middle East and North African operations. The FGB, HBME, EIB and SIB Sukuk Company Ltd trust certificate issuance programmes, ADCB Islamic Finance Company, and the senior unsecured notes issued under this are rated in line with their respective banks' IDRs and are therefore subject to the same rating drivers. RATING SENSITIVITIES: IDRs, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS The banks' Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors are sensitive to a reduction in the perceived ability or willingness of the authorities to provide support to the banking sector, or a change in Fitch's view of support in the UAE. Given the robust economy, the authorities' strong track record of support for local banks and no plans for resolution legislation at this stage, downward pressure is considered low. HBME's Long-term IDR is based on the support it is expected to receive from HSBC Holdings plc. Fitch views HBME as a core subsidiary and consequently the rating is aligned with that of the parent. Any changes in the IDR would be linked to that of HSBC Holdings plc or to Fitch's view on its propensity to support its subsidiary. Where the banks' IDRs are driven by sovereign support, these would be sensitive to a change in their Support Ratings or Support Rating Floors through a change to the sovereign rating. The FGB, HBME, EIB and SIB Sukuk Company Ltd trust certificate issuance programmes, ADCB Islamic Finance Company, and the senior unsecured notes are subject to the same sensitivities. KEY RATING DRIVERS: VRs Abu Dhabi, and by extension the UAE, is one of the largest economies in the GCC, with solid growth prospects supported by significant government spending on infrastructure projects, high oil prices and an expanding non-oil private sector, particularly in Dubai. The banks all benefit from an improving operating environment, sound liquidity, capital ratios, and pre-impairment operating profit levels, which are able to absorb high credit costs. Significant asset quality issues remain in Dubai, largely relating to the poor performance of the real estate sector during the crisis and some large Dubai government-related entity (GRE) problem loans. High loan and deposit concentration is a constraint on the VRs, but where exposure is directly to the Abu Dhabi government Fitch considers it as less unfavourable. NBAD's VR reflects the bank's strong franchise, especially in Abu Dhabi; the strength of its management and its close links to the Abu Dhabi government, which benefit both its lending and its funding profile; its consistently sound profitability; and its fairly sound asset quality. The main constraint on the rating is NBAD's significant concentration, both in loans and deposits (albeit largely to Abu Dhabi government-related entities) in addition to risks inherent in the UAE's operating environment. FGB's VR reflects the bank's exposure to stresses in the real estate sector in the UAE and some concentrations in loans and deposits, balanced by its strong capitalisation, adequate liquidity, sound and consistent profitability and the strength of its local franchise. UNB's VR reflects improving asset quality but still high concentrations in the loan book, including exposures to various Dubai government-related entities that have been restructured. However, it also factors in mitigation to this from satisfactory liquidity and adequate capital. ADCB's VR is constrained by high borrower and sector concentrations - especially to high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) and real estate. It factors in the bank's solid commercial franchise and improving financial metrics over the last three years; specifically, operating profitability, funding, liquidity and capitalisation, assisted by a stronger management team. HBME's VR reflects HBME's high borrower concentration and renegotiated loan book, which exposes it to event risk and potentially high levels of losses. However, it also captures HBME's current repositioning of the book towards higher-quality lending. The VR is underpinned by the bank's solid regional franchise, diversified and sound earnings capabilities, strong liquidity position, and the management and reputational benefits of being part of the HSBC group. ENBD's VR reflects significant impaired loans, high loan concentration, low, albeit improving, reserve coverage compared with peers and high levels of restructured loans. It also reflects the bank's strong UAE franchise, with the largest market share of around 18%. It has highly diversified revenue streams and a high revenue-generating capacity, adequate capitalisation, sound liquidity and an extensive customer deposit base. Overall Fitch believes that ENBD has sufficient operating revenue to absorb further impairment charges, without adversely affecting the bank's capital base. RAKBANK's VR is constrained by its fairly small franchise (2% of UAE banking assets), rising credit risk exposure due to its expansion in unsecured SME lending (RAKFIN) and pressure on liquidity from a wide asset-liability maturity mismatch. The rating also reflects strong profitability and performance metrics through the global financial crisis and the subsequent downturn in the UAE economy. We also consider RAKBANK's leading retail business, high revenue generation capability, and healthy capitalisation. Balance sheet liquidity is supported by a large stable customer deposit base and holdings of liquid assets. SIB's upgraded VR reflects constraints from its modest franchise, high lending concentrations, and some risks over large related-party exposures. But it also factors in SIB's strong capital ratios, resilient profitability, sound funding profile and Fitch's reassessment of the bank's asset quality as part of the peer group. BOS's VR reflects the bank's small franchise, high lending concentrations, weak, but improving asset quality, and some risks over related-party loans and investments, which are common in the region. The VR also considers BOS's satisfactory capitalisation and healthy liquidity position. RATING SENSITIVITIES: VRs Asset quality deterioration and rapid loan expansion would be the most likely drivers of negative VR actions on banks in this peer group. Reduced concentration in loans and deposits could be beneficial to the VRs. Downward pressure on NBAD's VR could arise from a significant deterioration in asset quality, especially if it weakens the bank's otherwise healthy profitability and capitalisation. Given the high level of the VR, an upgrade is unlikely but may still result from successful gradual expansion and reduced concentration on both sides of the balance sheet. FGB's VR would be adversely affected by a deterioration in the domestic operating environment or a significant deterioration in asset quality, particularly as a result of rapid loan growth, or if there is a sharp reduction in capital or liquidity levels, which Fitch does not expect at present. It could be positively affected by further diversification of the loan portfolio and the depositor base. UNB's VR would be sensitive mainly to a deterioration in asset quality, eroding the bank's otherwise healthy profitability and capitalisation. Upside potential is limited at present, but in the long-term may benefit from an improvement in the UAE operating environment, resolution of the Dubai-GRE restructuring and signs of a lasting recovery in the domestic real estate market. Reduced concentration levels on both sides of the balance sheet would also benefit the VR. ADCB's VR could be adversely affected by any significant deterioration in asset quality or a sharp reduction in capital or liquidity levels, which Fitch does not expect at present. It could be positively affected by further diversification in lending, including ADCB fully addressing its high single-name exposures and a stabilisation of the real estate sector. HBME's VR would be sensitive to deterioration in asset quality affecting the bank's capitalisation and profitability. An upgrade of HBME's VR may result from a demonstrated recovery in renegotiated loans and continued improvement of asset quality. Any significant deterioration in ENBD's asset quality or reserve coverage, or any further increase in loan concentration, especially to related parties, could lead to a downgrade of the VR. Similarly, a downgrade could occur if any significant increase in loan impairment charges eliminates the bank's operating profit and erodes the bank's capital base. If the bank succeeds in working out the remaining problems in its loan book, an upgrade of the VR is also possible. RAKBANK's VR could be negatively affected if the bank's expansion in unsecured SME lending leads to a sharp rise in NPLs or problem loans (restructured loans and past due loans). However, risk to asset quality is counterbalanced in the interim by its strong capital position. Any worsening in the bank's asset-liability maturity mismatch could also lead to a downgrade. The rating could be upgraded if the bank fully addresses its issues in funding and liquidity, further diversifies its business and if there is an overall improvement in the operating environment. Further upside potential to SIB's VR is somewhat limited at present, given the bank's concentrated financing portfolio and fairly small franchise within the UAE banking sector. Downside risk to SIB's VR could arise from deterioration in asset quality affecting the bank's profitability and eroding capital beyond a comfortable level, especially considering the high proportion of capital invested in real estate. Upside potential to BOS's VR is somewhat limited at present, given the bank's asset quality indicators. The VR could be downgraded further if negative asset quality trends, including past due loans and restructured loans, impact the bank's profitability and capital position. The rating actions are as follows: National Bank of Abu Dhabi: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+' Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'AA-' EMTN programme affirmed at 'AA-'/'F1+' Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'AA-' First Gulf Bank: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+' EMTN programme affirmed at 'A+'/'F1' Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'A+' Senior unsecured programme assigned at 'A+' and 'F1' FGB Sukuk Company Limited: Trust certificate issuance programme affirmed at 'A+' Senior unsecured certificates affirmed at 'A+' Union National Bank: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+' EMTN programme affirmed at 'A+'/'F1' Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A+' Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+', Stable Outlook Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+' GMTN programme affirmed at 'A+' Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'A+' Subordinated notes affirmed at 'A' ECP Programme affirmed at 'F1' ADCB Finance (Cayman) Limited: Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'A+' Subordinated notes affirmed at 'A' ADCB Islamic Finance (Cayman) Limited: Senior unsecured trust certificates affirmed at 'A+' HBME: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AA-', Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb' Support Rating affirmed at '1' EMTN programme and senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'AA-'/'F1+' HBME Sukuk Company Limited: Trust certificate issuance programme affirmed at 'AA-' ENBD: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+' ECP programme affirmed at 'F1' Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'A+' and 'F1' Subordinated notes affirmed at 'A' Senior unsecured programme assigned at 'A+' and 'F1' EIB Sukuk Company Limited: Trust certificate issuance programme affirmed at 'A+' Senior unsecured certificates affirmed at 'A+' RAKBANK: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+', Stable Outlook Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+' Support Rating affirmed at '2' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB+' USD500m EMTN programme affirmed at 'BBB+'/'F2' Sharjah Islamic Bank: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+', Stable Outlook Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2' Viability Rating upgraded to 'bb+' from 'bb' Support Rating affirmed at '2' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB+' SIB Sukuk Company II Limited: Senior unsecured trust certificates affirmed at 'BBB+' SIB Sukuk Company III Limited: Senior unsecured trust certificates affirmed at 'BBB+' Bank of Sharjah: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+', Stable Outlook Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb' Support Rating affirmed at '2' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB+' Contact: Primary Analyst Redmond Ramsdale Director +971 4 424 1202 Al Thuraya Tower 1, Office 1805 & 1806, Dubai Media City, Dubai, United Arab Emirates PO Box 502030 Secondary Analyst Karim Soueissi Associate Director +971 4 424 1240 Committee Chairperson Bridget Gandy Managing Director +44 20 3530 1095 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' dated 31 January 2014, is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here 2014 Outlook: GCC/Middle East Banks here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here 