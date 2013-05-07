(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Aareal Bank's
(ARB,'A-'/Stable/'F1') outstanding mortgage covered bonds at
'AAA' with a Stable
Outlook. The affirmation follows the conclusion of Fitch's
periodic review of
the credit risk of the cover pool and the cash flow mismatches
between the
programme's assets and liabilities.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on ARB's Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'A-', the
unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 4 (Moderate Risk) and the
overcollateralisation (OC) that Fitch takes into account in its
analysis, which
is currently 22.3%. This compares to the breakeven OC of the
programme which
remains at 21.5%.
RATING SENSITVITIES
In terms of sensitivity of the covered bonds' rating, the 'AAA'
rating would be
vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurred: (i)
the IDR was
downgraded by one notch to 'BBB+' or lower; or (ii) the D-Cap
fell by one or
more categories to 3 (moderate high risk) or lower; or (iii) the
OC that Fitch
considers in its analysis dropped below Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven
level of 21.5%.
In its analysis the agency takes into account the lowest
reported OC of the past
12 months, which is currently 22.3%. This level of OC supports a
'AA' rating on
a probability of default (PD) basis and is sufficient to achieve
outstanding
recoveries, justifying a two-notch uplift to 'AAA' for the
Pfandbriefe rating.
In the 'AAA' scenario, Fitch calculated a stressed credit loss
of 19.2% compared
to 20.4% previously, whereby the stressed defaults and
recoveries in this
scenario are 76.7% and 75.0%, respectively.
The main driver of Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven OC is the stressed
credit loss. Fitch
notes however somewhat larger asset-liability mismatches
compared to 2012's
analysis. Similar to 2012, the programme benefits from a
noteworthy portion of
callable privately placed Pfandbriefe which provide flexibility
for managing
asset-liability mismatches. Initial open interest and currency
positions are
significantly mitigated by the inclusion of privileged
derivatives in the cover
pool.
As of end-March 2013, ARB's mortgage Pfandbriefe amounting to
EUR10.4bn were
secured by a EUR12.7bn cover pool, which led to a nominal OC of
around 22.3%.
The Fitch breakeven OC for the covered bond rating will be
affected, among
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the breakeven OC to maintain the covered bond rating
cannot be assumed
to remain stable over time.
More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will be
available in a full
rating report, which will be shortly available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Martin Kuhn
Associate Director
+69 768076 132
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
D-60325 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Vessela Krmnicek, CFA
Director
+69 768076 298
Committee Chairperson
Susanne Matern, CFA
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 237
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria: 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria' dated 10
September 2012,
'Covered Bonds Counterparty Criteria' dated 25 July 2012,
'Criteria for the
Analysis of Commercial Real Estate Loans Securing Covered Bonds'
dated 7
February 2013, 'Criteria for Rating Granular Corporate
Balance-Sheet
Securitisations (SME CLOs)' dated 28 March 2013 and 'Covered
Bonds Rating
Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity & Refinance Stress Addendum' dated
14 November
2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Amended
here
Covered Bonds Counterparty Criteria
here
Criteria for the Analysis of Commercial Real Estate Loans
Securing Covered Bonds
here
Criteria for Rating Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet
Securitisations (SME CLOs)
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity & Refinance
Stress Addendum
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.