(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, April 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
ABANCA Corporacion
Bancaria, S.A.'s (Abanca) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
at 'BB+' and
Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb+'. The Outlook on its Long-Term IDR
is Stable. A
full list of rating actions is at the end of this Rating Action
Commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND VR
Abanca's main rating weakness is its weak core banking
profitability. The
ratings also reflect the bank's adequate capital position,
progress in reducing
problem assets, stable funding and liquidity profile, and sound
franchise in its
home region.
While there has been some progress, Fitch considers that the
bank is challenged
to substantially improve its core income generation, due to a
large,
low-yielding legacy bond portfolio, low-yielding mortgage
lending book suffering
from the removal of interest rate floors in May 2013, and
expensive fixed-rate
mortgage covered bonds. In 2016, the cost/income ratio was weak
at 80%, despite
being boosted by some capital gains from the sale of
available-for-sale
securities.
Abanca's Fitch Core Capital and fully loaded common equity Tier
1 ratios were
12.1% and 13.9%, respectively, at end-2016. Capital exposure to
unreserved
problem assets remained broadly stable in 2016 at about 50%.
These ratios
already take into account the interim dividend distribution
(virtually 100%
payout ratio). This dividend helps complete the remaining
deferred payment
relating to the acquisition of Abanca by its current owners and
Fitch now
expects dividend payment to normalise to industry practices.
The bank's problem asset ratio, which includes non-performing
loans (NPLs) and
foreclosed assets, declined to just below 9% at end-2016 from
11.2% at end-2015,
supported by a 20% reduction of NPLs. Fitch expects problem
assets to decline
further as the Spanish economy continues to recover and Abanca
maintains
adequate reserve coverage (50% of NPLs at end-2016).
Abanca's funding is dominated by customer deposits, which
continued to increase,
and its loans/deposits ratio decreased to 94% at end-2016.
Reliance on wholesale
funding has been decreasing as retail banking activities have
been generating
liquidity and the bank's debt securities portfolio reducing, and
is mainly
secured. The bank has an ample liquid asset portfolio
representing 15% of
end-2016 total assets.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Abanca's Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of 'No
Floor' reflect
Fitch's belief that senior creditors can no longer rely on
receiving full
extraordinary support from the sovereign if Abanca becomes
non-viable.
The EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive and the Single
Resolution
Mechanism for eurozone banks provide a framework for resolving
banks that is
likely to require senior creditors to participate in losses,
instead of or ahead
of a bank receiving sovereign support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND VR
Upward rating potential for Abanca's ratings would arise from a
sustained
improvement in its underlying core banking business
profitability and the
diversification of its income sources. Continued improvement of
asset quality
would also be rating positive.
Downward rating pressure, although not anticipated, would mostly
arise from loan
quality and capital deterioration, and a significant increase in
risk appetite
from an expansion into higher-risk lending.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
An upgrade of the Support Rating and upward revision of the
Support Rating Floor
would be contingent on a positive change in the sovereign's
propensity to
support domestic banks. This is highly unlikely, in Fitch's
view, although not
impossible.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating of 'bb+'
Support Rating Affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Josu Fabo, CFA
Director
+34 93 494 3464
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Avenida Diagonal 601
08028 Barcelona
Secondary Analyst
Arnau Autonell
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1712
Committee Chairperson
Olivia Perney Guillot
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 71
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com; Pilar Perez, Barcelona, Tel: +34
93 323 8414,
Email: pilar.perez@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1021884
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com">WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM..
PUBLISHED
RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS
SITE AT ALL TIMES.
FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST,
AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES
ARE ALSO
AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE.
DIRECTORS AND
SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE AT <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/regulatory">HTTPS://WWW.
FITCHRATINGS.COM
/SITE/REGULATORY. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE
RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS
FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY
CAN BE FOUND ON
THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001