(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON, April 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Abanka Vipa d.d.'s
hybrid capital instrument (ISIN: XS0283183084) at 'C'. The
bank's other ratings
are unaffected by this action.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE, DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES
The affirmation follows the bank's announcement on 26 April 2013
of the
cancellation of the interest payment on the issue. The capital
instrument's
rating is notched down once from the bank's Viability Rating of
'cc' and is in
the lowest rating category 'C', due to an exceptionally high
level of credit
risk.
The hybrid capital instrument rating could be upgraded if there
was a
multi-notch upgrade of the bank's Viability Rating and the
instrument becomes
performing again.
If Abanka seeks to support its capitalisation by buying back a
large part of the
EUR120m hybrid capital instrument issue at a substantial
discount, the impact on
capital could be material. At end-2012, the bank's Fitch core
capital was
EUR129m. However, in Fitch's view, any positive impact would be
insufficient
relative to the bank's overall recapitalisation needs, which the
agency
estimates at around EUR400m (see 'Fitch Downgrades 5 and Affirms
2 Slovenian
Banks, Outlook Negative' dated 5 April 2013 at
www.fitchratings.com).
The rating actions are as follows:
Hybrid capital instrument: affirmed at 'C'
Long-term foreign currency IDR: 'B-', Negative Outlook,
unaffected
Short-term foreign currency IDR: 'B', unaffected
Support Rating: '5', unaffected
Support Rating Floor: 'B-', unaffected
Viability Rating: 'cc', unaffected
