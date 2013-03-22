(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, March 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Abel Funding Pty Limited's asset-backed commercial paper (ABCP) a Short-erm Rating of 'F1sf'. Abel Funding is a partially supported multi-seller ABCP conduit sponsored by The Royal Bank of Scotland PLC (RBS, A/Stable/F1). Key Rating Drivers The conduit has a maximum tenor of 185 days to fund the purchase of eligible assets up to an aggregate programme limit of AUD10bn and as at end-February 2013, had AUD889m of ABCP outstanding. The affirmation is based on the credit and liquidity support provided by RBS, the credit quality of the assets funded through the conduit, the managerial capabilities of RBS and the programme's legal structure. Currently, a pool of four multi-seller asset portfolios is funded through the issuance of Abel Tasman ABCP, all of which are partially supported by liquidity, thereby creating an exposure to the performance of the underlying assets for ABCP note holders. Fitch therefore considers the amount of enhancement and structural protection provided for these specific assets and determined that the level of support for the partially supported assets is commensurate with the rating on the ABCP. The rating action reflects Fitch's view that fungible programme-wide credit enhancement (PWCE) by way of a letter of credit, sized at a minimum of 8% of the outstanding ABCP, and liquidity support of up to 102% of the face value of ABCP outstanding, supports the ABCP at their current rating. Rating Sensitivities The prospect for downgrades is considered remote at present given the satisfactory performance of the pools, as well adequate subordination and liquidity support. Contacts: Lead Surveillance Analyst Ben Newey Director +61 2 8256 0341 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney NSW 2000 Committee Chairperson Alison Ho Senior Director +85 2 2263 9937 Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email: iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The source of information used to assess the rating was RBS. The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying information used in the analysis of the rated notes is public. Applicable criteria, "Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria", dated 6 June 2012; "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions", dated 30 May 2012; "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum", dated 30 May 2012; "Special-Purpose Vehicles in Structured Finance Transactions", dated 30 May 2012; "Criteria for Lenders' Mortgage Insurance in RMBS", dated 7 September 2012; "APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria Addendum - Australia" dated 3 August 2012; "APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria", dated 3 August 2012 ; and "Global Rating Criteria for Asset-Backed Commercial Paper" dated 8 November 2012 are available on www.fitchratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum here Criteria for Special-Purpose Vehicles in Structured Finance Transactions here Global Criteria for Lendersâ€™ Mortgage Insurance in RMBS here APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria here APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria Addendum â€” Australia here Global Rating Criteria for Asset-Backed Commercial Paper here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.