(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Aberdeen Asset Management Plc's (AAM) Long- and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A' and 'F1' respectively. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable. At the same time, AAM's subordinated perpetual cumulative notes have been affirmed at 'BBB'. This rating action follows an announcement made on 6 March 2017 that boards of AAM and Standard Life plc (Standard Life) have reached an agreement on the terms of an all-share merger between the two companies. Management expects the merger, which is still subject to shareholder, regulatory and anti-trust approvals, to close in 3Q17. The combined group, which will operate under both the AAM and Standard Life names, would create the UK's largest active investment manager with end-2016 pro forma assets under management (AuM) of around GBP581 billion (compared with AAM's GBP303 billion at end-2016). KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS The affirmation of AAM's IDRs primarily reflects Fitch's view that the improved scale and diversification of the combined group's enlarged franchise will mitigate higher cash flow leverage of the group compared with AAM's current leverage (defined as gross debt/EBITDA) as well as execution and strategic risks related to the planned transaction. The combined group's credit profile will benefit from a materially larger and more diversified franchise in active investment management, with AAM's emerging market and Asia Pacific equity expertise complementing Standard Life's well-established UK equities and multi-asset franchises. The combined group's distribution network will be fairly well-diversified by channel, including long-dated distribution agreements with Lloyds, Phoenix Group (Phoenix Life Limited: Insurer Financial Strength: A/Positive) and Standard Life Group itself. According to management, overlap among the combined group's large clients is limited. Fitch does not expect a major shift in strategy or risk appetite following the merger. Similar to AAM and Standard Life currently, the combined group would be expected to focus on active investment strategies, particularly on absolute return and multi-asset strategies as well as the growing UK pensions and savings market. While Fitch views the anticipated cost savings as realistic (GBP200 million or around 11% of the combined group's cost base), execution risk remains present due to the combined group's governance structure which aims to reconcile AAM's and Standard Life's management teams and investment approaches. Net flows (which have been negative at AAM in recent years largely due to its focus on emerging market assets, which have been out of favour with investors) would improve on a pro forma basis but would likely remain weaker than the asset performance of higher-rated investment manager peers. In addition, it remains to be seen whether the combined group will be able to counter asset flow and fee pressure experienced by active investment managers as a result of increasing investor preference for passively managed funds. Fitch estimates the combined group's EBITDA margin could range between 45% and 50% (depending on the timing of integration costs and cost synergies), which compares well with peers (and is stronger than AAM's EBITDA margin of around 39% in the 12 months to end-3Q16). Fitch estimates that the combined group's gross debt/EBITDA ratio would be around 1.4x, compared with around 0.6x at AAM at end-3Q16, the lower end of Fitch's 'a' category quantitative leverage benchmark for traditional investment managers. This includes all of Standard Life's Tier 2 debt as well as its Tier 1 instrument as we would not assign any equity credit to these notes under Fitch's insurance criteria. Interest coverage (EBITDA/interest expense) would be weaker than currently at AAM but still within Fitch's 'a' category quantitative benchmark range for traditional investment managers. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES AAM's USD500 million perpetual cumulative subordinated instruments receive 50% equity credit and are rated three notches below the company's IDR, in accordance with Fitch's criteria for the "Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis". A hybrid instrument with easily activated going-concern loss absorption is normally rated at least three notches lower than the issuer's Long-Term IDR. AAM's GBP100 million additional Tier 1 notes (5% trigger) issued in 2015 also receive 50% equity credit in line with Fitch's criteria. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS AAM's IDRs are primarily sensitive to execution and strategic risks around the planned transaction. These include net outflows for instance due to higher-than-expected client overlap, consultant recommendations or underperformance following alignment of investment approaches, inability to realise anticipated cost synergies and exceeding projected integration expense. In addition, Fitch would likely downgrade the ratings should leverage of the combined group be higher than currently expected, for instance due to lower-than-expected combined EBITDA. Given heightened execution risks and the increased leverage following transaction closing, upside to the ratings is limited in the short- to medium-term. Over time, the ratings could benefit from the combined group's better-balanced revenue profile, improved asset performance and lower leverage. Should the transaction not be consummated, AAM's IDRs would come under pressure given recent negative net flows and the corresponding impact on financial metrics, notably the company's EBITDA margin. In addition, AAM's rating would remain sensitive to sensitivities previously outlined, including increasing staff attrition (including the departure of key investment staff) and inability to attract sufficient volumes of EM-related gross inflows once investor sentiment has recovered. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES AAM's subordinated debt rating is broadly sensitive to the same considerations that might affect the company's IDR. The securities' rating is also sensitive to a change in Fitch's assessment of the probability of their non-performance relative to the risk captured in AAM's IDR. Contact: Primary Analyst Christian Kuendig Senior Director +44 20 3530 1399 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Arnau Autonell Associate Director +44 20 3530 1712 Committee Chairperson Nathan Flanders Managing Director +1 212 908 0827 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Rose Connolly, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1741, Email: rose.connolly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016) here Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 15 Sep 2016) here Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis (pub. 29 Feb 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1020211 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001