(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed ABH
Financial Limited's
(ABHFL) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+' with a
Stable Outlook and
its Short-term IDR at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The review was triggered by the recent downgrade of Cyprus's
Country Ceiling to
'B' from 'AAA' following the de facto imposition of capital
controls (see "Fitch
Places Cyprus on Rating Watch Negative" on www.fitchrating.com).
The affirmation
of ABHFL's ratings above the Country Ceiling reflects Fitch's
view that the
capital controls will not hamper ABHFL's ability to service its
obligations.
According to Fitch's criteria report 'Rating Financial
Institutions Above the
Sovereign', an issuer may be rated above the Country Ceiling if
it is shielded
from transfer risk, for example because of substantial foreign
assets and
earnings and limited domestic liabilities. ABHFL's main
operating subsidiaries -
Russian OJSC Alfa-Bank (Alfa, 'BBB-'/Stable) and Dutch-based
Amsterdam Trade
Bank - accounted for 94% of total consolidated assets at
end-2012, and about 99%
of 2012 net income. ABHFL's third party obligations (USD430m of
ECP notes,
including accrued interest) are not domestic, and are also not
significant
relative to the overall size of the group. Alfa Capital Holdings
(Cyprus) Ltd, a
Cyprus-based broker-dealer consolidated by ABHFL (end-2012
assets of USD2.2bn,
equal to 6% of the group's balance sheet) also has negligible
local liabilities.
Fitch understands that ABHFL's ability to repay/pay interest on
the ECP notes
(which were issued by Alfa Debt Markets, a Cyprus-based SPV, and
guaranteed by
ABHFL) is not constrained by Cypriot capital controls, because
this will be done
by ABHFL transferring funds from accounts with Alfa directly to
the paying
agent. The ECP notes mature in Q213-Q313 and ABHFL will seek to
refinance them.
Alternatively, they may be repaid from dividend income from
group subsidiaries
or redeemed directly by subsidiaries and/or shareholders.
ABHFL's 'BB+' Long-term IDR reflects Fitch's view that its
default risk is
highly correlated with that of Alfa, given the high fungibility
of capital and
liquidity within the group, which is managed as a single entity.
The small
volume of holding company debt to non-related parties also
supports the close
alignment of ABHFL's ratings with the bank.
The one notch difference between the bank and holding company
ratings reflects
the absence of any regulation of the consolidated group, the
fact that the
holding company is incorporated in a different jurisdiction and
the high level
of double leverage at the holding company. The latter, defined
by Fitch as
equity investments in subsidiaries divided by holdco equity,
stood at a reported
192% at end-2012, although this would have been somewhat lower
if certain equity
investments had been restated to fair value.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A further upgrade or downgrade of Alfa Bank would be likely to
result in a
similar rating action on ABHFL. In addition, ABHFL could be
downgraded if future
debt issuance (currently not planned) results in a further
marked increase in
double leverage or gives rise to significantly increased
liquidity risks at the
holdco level.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9901
Fitch Ratings Moscow
Valovaya Str, 26
Moscow
Secondary Analyst
Anton Lopatin
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9901
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the
issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated
August 2012, "National Ratings Criteria" dated January 2011,
"Rating FI
Subsidiaries and Holding Companies" dated August 2012, "Rating
Financial
Institutions Above the Sovereign" dated December 2012, are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
National Ratings Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Rating Financial Institutions Above the Sovereign
here
