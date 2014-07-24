(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, July 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Netherlands-based ABN
AMRO Bank N.V.'s (ABN AMRO) Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) and Support
Rating Floor (SRF) at 'A+'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is
Negative. At the
same time Fitch has upgraded ABN AMRO's Viability Rating (VR) to
'a' from 'a-'.
A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
rating action
commentary. The rating actions follow a periodic review of major
Benelux banking
groups.
The upgrade of ABN AMRO's VR reflects Fitch's view that
management has built a
solid track record in successfully implementing its chosen
strategy since the
2010 merger of the former ABN AMRO Holding and Fortis Bank
Nederland. Fitch
expects management to remain fully focused on maintaining a
strong balance
sheet, and the continuing improvements in the bank's financial
metrics have been
incorporated into the 'a' VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SRF AND SENIOR DEBT
ABN AMRO's Long-term IDR is at its SRF, reflecting Fitch's
belief that the Dutch
State (AAA/Stable) would support the bank if required, given its
importance to
the domestic economy and financial system.
The Negative Outlook on the Long-term IDR reflect Fitch's view
there is a clear
intention ultimately to reduce implicit state support for
financial institutions
in the EU, as demonstrated by a series of legislative,
regulatory and policy
initiatives. Fitch expects the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution
Directive
(BRRD) to be implemented into national legislation in 2H14 or in
1H15. Fitch
also expects progress towards the Single Resolution Mechanism
(SRM) for eurozone
banks in this timeframe. In Fitch's view, these two developments
will dilute the
influence the Netherlands have in deciding how Dutch banks are
resolved and
increase the likelihood of senior debt losses in its banks if
they fail
solvability assessments.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SRFs AND SENIOR DEBT
As ABN AMRO's IDRs, SRF and senior debt ratings are
support-driven, they are
sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions about the ability
or propensity of
the Dutch State to provide timely support to its domestic banks.
ABN AMRO's 'a'
VR means, however, that any support-driven downgrade of the
bank's Long-term IDR
and senior debt ratings would be limited to one notch, by which
point the
ratings would be based only on its standalone strength.
The Support Rating and SRF are primarily sensitive to further
progress made in
implementing the BRRD and the SRM. The directive requires 'bail
in' of creditors
by 2016 before an insolvent bank can be recapitalised with state
funds. A
functioning SRM and progress on making banks 'resolvable'
without jeopardising
the wider financial system are areas of focus for eurozone
policymakers. Once
these are operational they will become an overriding rating
factor for any
support considerations, as the likelihood of the bank's senior
creditors
receiving full support from the sovereign if ever required,
despite its systemic
importance, will diminish substantially.
Fitch expects that the BRRD will be enacted into national
legislation in the
near term and progress made on establishing the SRM is looking
close to being
ready in the next one to two years. Fitch expects to then
downgrade ABN AMRO's
Support Rating to '5' and revise its SRF to 'No Floor'.
The Support Rating and SRF are also sensitive to changes in
Fitch's assumptions
about the sovereign's ability (as reflected by its ratings) to
provide support.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
ABN AMRO's VR reflects the bank's strong Dutch franchise,
complemented by
international private banking, providing it with resilient
revenue generation.
The VR also takes into account the bank's continued focus on
maintaining a
moderate risk profile, and expected gradual improvements of
asset quality.
ABN AMRO's profitability is in line with that of similarly rated
European peers.
The bank has been affected by elevated loan impairment charges
(LICs) in recent
years, shaving 30% to 60% off pre-impairment operating profits
since 2010. As
the economy recovers, Fitch expects LICs will reduce in 2014 and
2015, and with
pre-impairment operating profit/equity of around 20%, improved
profitability
should be achievable, supporting the bank's internal capital
generation.
Cost-saving initiatives are also being implemented, which are
expected to
improve ABN AMRO's cost efficiency, which is somewhat higher
than peers'.
Limited asset growth and a low dividend payout ratio since 2010
have supported
ABN AMRO's efforts to build capital. Capitalisation compares
well with similarly
rated peers, particularly on a risk-weighted basis, with a fully
loaded Basel 3
common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 12.9% at end-March 2014.
ABN AMRO's fully
loaded Basel 3 leverage ratio was 3.6% at the same date, and the
'a' VR
incorporates expected gradual reduction in leverage. Further
improvement in
capitalisation is likely to be driven by retained earnings, and
possibly with
the issuance of additional Tier 1 instruments once their tax
treatment is voted
in by the Dutch parliament.
The quality of ABN AMRO's loan book remains resilient, despite
around 20% house
price correction in the Netherlands since the peak in 2008.
Residential mortgage
loans make up the majority of the portfolio, and impaired loans
remain
manageable. Commercial real estate lending has been more
severely affected by
the Dutch recession, as evidenced in a materially higher
impaired loans
percentage, although this remains manageable for the bank.
ABN AMRO is reliant on wholesale markets for structural funding.
The bank
maintains a reasonable buffer of high-quality liquid assets to
mitigate
refinancing risks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
The bank's VR incorporates a gradual improvement in asset
quality, profitability
and leverage, and given the high rating, upside potential is
limited.
A material deterioration in the bank's earnings generation or
asset quality,
affecting its capital or access to/cost of wholesale funding
would likely result
in a downgrade of the VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
As the bank's subordinated debt and hybrid securities are
notched down from its
VR, their respective ratings have been upgraded. The ratings are
sensitive to a
change in ABN AMRO's VR.
In accordance with Fitch's criteria 'Rating Bank Regulatory
Capital and Similar
Securities', subordinated (lower Tier 2) debt is rated one notch
below ABN
AMRO's VR to reflect the above- average loss severity of this
type of debt.
Upper Tier 2 debt and Tier 1 securities are rated three and four
notches below
ABN AMRO's VR, respectively, to reflect higher loss severity
risk of these
securities relative to average recoveries (one and two notches
from the VR,
respectively) as well as high risk of non-performance (an
additional two notches
for each debt security).
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUSBIDIARY AND AFFILIATED
COMPANY
ABN AMRO Funding LLC is a US-based funding vehicle fully-owned
by ABN AMRO. The
rating of the US commercial paper (CP) debt securities issued by
the vehicle is
aligned with ABN AMRO's Short-term IDR, based on Fitch's view
that there is an
extremely high probability of support from ABN AMRO if required.
This view is
underpinned by ABN AMRO's guarantees on the securities issued by
ABN AMRO
Funding LLC.
The rating of the US CP debt is therefore sensitive to changes
in ABN AMRO's
Short-term IDR.
The rating actions are as follows:
ABN AMRO
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'a' from 'a-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A+'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1+'
Long-term senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'A+'
Short-term senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'F1+'
Subordinated debt: upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+'
Non-innovative Tier 1 subordinated debt (XS0246487457): upgraded
to 'BBB-' from
'BB+'
Upper Tier 2 subordinated debt (XS0244754254): upgraded to 'BBB'
from 'BBB-'
ABN AMRO Funding USA LLC
Short-term senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'F1+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jens Hallen
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1326
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Philippe Lamaud
Director
+33 144 29 91 26
Committee Chairperson
Maria Jose Lockerbie
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1083
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014' and 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and
Hybrid
Securities', dated 31 January 2014, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities Criteria
Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
