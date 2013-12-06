(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed ABN Amro
Bank N.V.'s
(ABN, A+/Negative/F1+) mortgage covered bonds at 'AAA' with a
Stable Outlook,
following a review of the programme and changes to the
documentation. The
outstanding EUR23.8bn hard-bullet covered bonds are guaranteed
by ABN AMRO
Covered Bond Company B.V. (the CBC), a special purpose company
established under
Dutch Law.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'AAA' covered bond rating is based on ABN's Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) of 'A+' and a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 4 (moderate
risk), which allow
for a maximum achievable rating of 'AAA' for the covered bonds
on a probability
of default (PD) basis.
The rating is also based on the asset percentage (AP) of 78.6%
communicated in
the asset coverage test (ACT) in the investor report, providing
a buffer against
Fitch's breakeven AP of 80.5%. When calculating recoveries given
default, the
cover pool passes 'AA' stresses, allowing for a two-notch uplift
for the covered
bonds in a 'AAA' scenario. The Stable Outlook reflects that on
ABN.
The D-Cap of 4 is driven by what Fitch assesses to be moderate
risk for asset
segregation, liquidity gap & systemic risk, cover pool specific
alternative
management and privileged derivatives, which are the weakest of
the D-Cap
components. Systemic alternative management was assessed as low
risk from a
discontinuity point of view.
The moderate risk assessment for the liquidity gap & systemic
risk component
takes into account mitigants against liquidity gaps in the form
of a three-month
interest reserve fund and a 12-month pre-maturity test.
ABN has undergone a programme update in November 2013 to
incorporate the latest
legal and regulatory requirements. In addition, the selected
assets required
amount (SARA) and supplemental liquidity reserve amount (SLRA)
clauses have been
removed from the programme.
The SARA clause restricts the use of assets that can be selected
for a sale to
fund a maturing covered bond to the proportion of that
outstanding bond amount
in relation to the total principal balance of all outstanding
covered bonds. The
SLRA is an amount of mortgages not subject to the pro-rata
restrictions of the
SARA clause sized for in the ACT, and which therefore can be
used to redeem any
bond. The SLRA was set at 5%. The removal of the SARA clause has
a positive
impact on the breakeven AP for the rating, while the removal of
the SLRA has the
opposite effect.
Overall, the 'AAA' breakeven AP has decreased to 80.5% from 83%
last year. This
supports a 'AA' rating on a PD basis and allows for a two-notch
recovery uplift
for the covered bonds in a 'AAA' scenario. The decrease is
driven by (i) updated
refinancing stress assumptions, and (ii) the removal of the SLRA
which
proportionally decreases the breakeven AP. The above is
partially offset by (i)
decreasing maturity mismatches between the cover pool and the
liabilities due to
an increase in the weighted average (WA) life on the bonds
(eight years at
end-September 2013), (ii) a lower WA spread on the liabilities
(75bp compared
with 77bp last year).
At end-September 2013, the cover pool consisted of 375,948 prime
residential
mortgage loans in the Netherlands, with a total outstanding
balance of EUR35.9bn
and a WA life of 21 years. The mortgage portfolio had a WA
current LTV of 80.7%.
The WA seasoning of the loans was 74 months. In a 'AAA'
scenario, Fitch has
calculated the pool's expected loss at 6.05%.
There are currently 152 bonds outstanding. The bonds are issued
in euro, Swiss
Franc, Norwegian and Swedish krone with a euro equivalent amount
of EUR23.8bn.
Interest rate and currency mismatches are hedged. A total return
swap agreement
entered into with ABN Amro Bank N.V. swaps interest on the
assets into
floating-rate interest and covered bond swaps are in place with
internal and
external counterparties.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following occurs: (i)
ABN's IDR is downgraded by at least three notches to 'BBB+'; or
(ii) the D-Cap
falls by at least three categories to 1 (very high risk); or
(iii) the AP that
Fitch takes into account in its analysis increases above the
'AAA' breakeven AP
of 80.5%.
Given the dynamic nature of the programme, the composition and
credit quality of
the cover pool may change over time. The Fitch breakeven AP for
the covered bond
rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the
cover assets
relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over
time, even in the
absence of new issuances. Therefore, it cannot be assumed to
remain stable over
time.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Kevin Vanistendael
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1564
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Stephen Kemmy
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1474
Committee Chairperson
Cosme de Montpellier
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1407
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 04
September 2013,
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds', dated 13 May
2013, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds:
Derivative Addendum', dated 13 May 2013, 'Covered Bond Rating
Criteria -
Mortgage Liquidity and Refinance Stress Addendum', dated 03 June
2013,' EMEA
Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria', dated 06 June 2013 and EMEA
Criteria
Addendum - Netherlands', dated 13 June 2013 are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinance
Stress Addendum
here
EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria
here
EMEA Criteria Addendum - Netherlands - Mortgage Loss and Cash
Flow Assumptions
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
