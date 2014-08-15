(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Abu Dhabi's
Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AA'.
The Outlooks
are Stable. The issue ratings on Abu Dhabi's senior unsecured
foreign and local
currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'AA'. The Short-term
foreign currency
IDR has been affirmed at 'F1+'. The UAE Country Ceiling has been
affirmed at
'AA+'; this Ceiling also applies to Ras al-Khaimah.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects the following factors:
Abu Dhabi's external sovereign balance sheet is estimated to be
the
second-strongest of all countries rated by Fitch, behind Kuwait
(AA/Stable).
Sovereign net foreign assets are estimated to have increased to
178% of GDP
at-end 2013, from 151% of GDP one year earlier, sufficient to
cover five years
of government spending. The repayment of a Eurobond in early
2014 has cut
central government external debt to 0.6% of GDP. Sovereign net
foreign assets
are conservatively forecast to remain around 170% of GDP by
end-2016.
Major gaps in the transparency and availability of data remain,
despite recent
improvements. In particular, a comprehensive external balance
sheet is not
available and there is less information on the sovereign balance
sheet than
peers. Few high frequency indicators are disseminated.
Abu Dhabi tends to record large fiscal and current account
surpluses. Although
fiscal spending rose by around 3% of GDP and revenue fell
slightly in 2013, a
near-double digit fiscal surplus was recorded once Abu Dhabi
National Oil
Company dividends and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA)
investment income
are included. Falling oil revenues, in line with Fitch's price
forecasts (see
Key Assumptions below), will narrow the surplus each year to
2016. The current
account surplus is estimated by Fitch to fall to 7.6% of GDP in
2016 from 16.6%
of GDP in 2013.
Real GDP growth is well in excess of peers, at 5.2% in 2013.
Non-oil growth was
7.4%, the fastest in seven years, and has averaged 7.9% over the
past decade.
Non-oil growth should remain buoyant over the forecast period,
supported by
project spending, a benign external environment and positive
domestic sentiment.
Debt of government-related enterprises (GREs) and state-owned
enterprises (SOEs)
fell to 35.4% of GDP in 2013 (around one-quarter of this is
non-recourse),
reflecting the authorities' commitment to containing
indebtedness. Explicit
contingent liabilities are clearly delineated and GREs and SOEs
borrowing plans
are controlled by the authorities. Fitch believes Abu Dhabi's
ability to support
its GREs and SOEs is not in question. Potential contingent
liabilities are
unlikely to be material compared with Abu Dhabi's assets.
Bank performance has improved in line with the strengthening of
the local and
Dubai economies. NPLs of Abu Dhabi banks have declined to a
five-year low and
provisioning is at a six-year high, although asset quality
issues remain.
Capital adequacy is high, at 17.8% at end-March 2014. Fitch does
not consider
that surging residential real estate prices pose a serious risk
to banks. Unlike
the 2008 boom, the current run-up in prices is not reliant on
leverage and is
backed by stronger fundamentals. The authorities are also more
attuned to the
risks from rising house prices. Rising rents and a buoyant
economy are pushing
up inflation, which is forecast to average 5% in 2016.
The economy is heavily dependent on oil, which accounts for
around 50% of GDP
and the bulk of fiscal and external revenues. Spending of oil
revenues is a key
driver of the non-oil economy. However, oil production per
capita is one of the
highest in the world and supports high GDP per capita. Proven
oil reserves are
large, production costs are low and production capacity and
downstream
facilities are being expanded.
Structural indicators are mixed relative to peers. GDP per
capita is the
second-highest of all Fitch-rated sovereigns, but human
development indicators
are below the median. The World Bank Doing Business score and
most World Bank
governance indicators (last updated with 2012 data in September
2013) have
improved in recent years and are in line with the peer median,
although voice
and accountability is weak. The World Bank ranks political
stability above the
peer median and the political scene is stable. Fitch considers
geopolitical
risks to be elevated compared with some 'AA' rated peers.
Economy policymaking tools, primarily at the federal level, are
weak compared
with peers, although steps to develop the policy framework
continue. A
macro-fiscal unit has been established at the Department of
Finance and use of
macro-prudential tools has increased. Nonetheless, Abu Dhabi is
primarily
dependent on its fiscal and external buffers to absorb shocks.
The US dollar peg
constrains interest rates at or near US levels, which are
increasingly negative
in real terms.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Outlook is Stable. Consequently, Fitch's sensitivity
analysis does not
currently anticipate developments with a high likelihood of
leading to a rating
change. The main factors that, individually or collectively,
could lead to
positive rating action are:
- An improvement in the transparency and availability of key
data, including the
sovereign balance sheet.
- Addressing deficiencies in structural indicators and
strengthening
policymaking institutions, relative to peers.
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could lead
to negative
rating action are:
- A sustained period of sharply lower oil prices that materially
erodes fiscal
and external buffers, coupled with the crystallisation of
significant contingent
liabilities.
- Spill over from a regional geopolitical shock that impacts
economic, social or
political stability.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch forecasts Brent crude to average USD108/b in 2014,
USD100/b in 2015 and
USD95/b in 2016. Abu Dhabi could likely tolerate much lower
prices over the
forecast period without facing undue pressure on its rating.
No major change is expected in ADIA's relationship with and use
by the Emirate
of Abu Dhabi or in its investment guidelines.
Fitch assumes that regional geopolitical conflicts continue, but
will not have a
direct material negative impact on Abu Dhabi or its ability to
trade.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 12 August
2014 and
'Country Ceilings' dated 09 August 2013, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Sovereign Rating Criteria
here
Country Ceilings
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
