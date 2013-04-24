(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Abu Dhabi
Commercial Bank's
(ADCB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' with a
Stable Outlook. A
full list of rating actions is at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
ADCB's Long- and Short-term IDRs, Support Rating and Support
Rating Floor
reflect Fitch's belief that there is an extremely high
probability of support
from the UAE authorities and the emirate of Abu Dhabi if
required. This is based
on the strong history of support for local banks from the UAE
authorities, the
Abu Dhabi government's 62% stake in ADCB (58% via the Abu Dhabi
Investment
Council) and the bank's systemic importance.
Liquidity support and term funding have been provided by the UAE
authorities to
all the local banks in the system, including ADCB, since the
global financial
crisis. In addition, the Abu Dhabi authorities' separately
injected perpetual
hybrid Tier 1 capital into the leading Abu Dhabi banks in 2009 -
ADCB received
AED4bn - to further support capital, which we consider a strong
statement of
support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: IDRs, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
The bank's Long-term IDR is on Stable Outlook and is unlikely to
change unless
Fitch changes its view of the financial strength of the UAE or
the authorities'
propensity to support the bank, as reflected in the Support
Rating and Support
Rating Floor.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: VR
Fitch has affirmed ADCB's VR. It reflects high single name
concentrations
especially to related parties and high net-worth individuals
(HNWI) in the UAE,
exposing the bank to significant event risk. At the same time,
we recognise that
some of these clients are prime relationships and lending to
these names is
perhaps unavoidable for the leading Abu Dhabi banks. This risk,
however, is a
key constraint on the rating at the current level.
Credit strengths include the bank's stronger business and
financial profile
through the cycle given its strong and resilient franchise.
Deleveraging and
de-risking of the balance sheet over the past few years has
proved successful,
culminating in a stronger financial performance. Excluding a
one-off gain
booked in 2011, ADCB's net income grew by 62% in 2012.
Pre-impairment operating
profit continues to rise, reflecting stronger core earnings,
combined with lower
funding costs and a decline in impairment charges. We expect
profitability to
remain strong, especially with improving operating conditions in
the UAE and
lending likely to pick up in 2013.
The bank's non-performing-loan (NPL) ratio increased to 5.4% at
end-2012 (2011:
4.6%) owing to new problem loans in real estate and HNWIs,
highlighting Fitch's
concerns about concentration risk. The ratio is in line with Abu
Dhabi peers and
reserve coverage is relatively high. ADCB has recognised and
successfully
addressed its past asset quality issues through restructuring,
write-offs and
settlements (its NPL ratio was a high 11% at end-2010).
Funding is now predominantly from stable and increasing customer
deposits with
the bank reducing its reliance on institutional deposits.
Liquidity is improving
with the bank's loans/deposits ratio declining to 114% at
end-2012 (although
still high compared with UAE peers). The bank benefits from
large volumes of Abu
Dhabi government-related deposits reflecting its close links to
the Abu Dhabi
government - these tend to be stable. A large stock of liquid
assets and good
access to debt market funding provides further comfort from a
liquidity
perspective.
Capital has improved significantly since 2009 due to a series of
capital
strengthening measures including higher retained earnings, the
sale of an
associate in 2011 and the conversion of mandatory convertible
bonds in 2010.
Reported equity also includes AED4bn of perpetual securities,
classified as
regulatory Tier 1, held by the Abu Dhabi government. With a
Fitch Core Capital
ratio of 14.9% at end-2012, current levels of capital are
adequate in Fitch's
view.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: VR
The VR could be positively affected by further diversification
in lending,
including ADCB fully addressing its high single name exposures
and an
improvement in the operating environment (especially in the real
estate sector).
It would be adversely affected by a slowdown in Abu Dhabi or a
significant
deterioration in asset quality or a sharp reduction in capital
or liquidity
levels, which Fitch does not expect at present.
Formed in 1985, ADCB is the 3rd largest bank in the UAE by
assets (11% market
share by assets, 11% by loans and 10% by deposits at end-2012).
Listed on the
Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, the government of Abu Dhabi holds
a 62%
controlling stake, primarily through one of its sovereign wealth
funds, Abu
Dhabi Investment Council (58% stake in the bank) -representing
the second
largest bank shareholding by the Abu Dhabi government (after
National Bank of
Abu Dhabi). Other major shareholders include Tasameem Real
Estate Company (with
6%) an entity controlled by a senior member of the Abu Dhabi
ruling family.
The rating actions are as follows:
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+', Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
GMTN programme affirmed at 'A+'
Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'A+'
Subordinated notes affirmed at 'A'
ECP Programme affirmed at 'F1'
ADCB Finance (Cayman) Limited:
Senior Unsecured Notes affirmed at 'A+'
Subordinated notes affirmed at 'A'
ADCB Islamic Finance (Cayman) Limited
Senior unsecured trust certificates affirmed at 'A+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mahin Dissanayake
Director
+44 20 3530 1618
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Redmond Ramsdale
Director
+44 20 3530 1187
Committee Chairperson
Eric Dupont
Senior Director
+33 1 4429 9131
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012, Rating Sukuk dated 16 August 2012, Assessing and
Rating Bank
Subordinated and Hybrid Securities dated 5 December 2012 and
'Evaluating
Corporate Governance', dated 12 December 2012 are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Rating Sukuk
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
here
Evaluating Corporate Governance
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.