(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, April 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank's (ADCB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS: IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR ADCB's Long- and Short-term IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect Fitch's belief that there is an extremely high probability of support from the UAE authorities and the emirate of Abu Dhabi if required. This is based on the strong history of support for local banks from the UAE authorities, the Abu Dhabi government's 62% stake in ADCB (58% via the Abu Dhabi Investment Council) and the bank's systemic importance. Liquidity support and term funding have been provided by the UAE authorities to all the local banks in the system, including ADCB, since the global financial crisis. In addition, the Abu Dhabi authorities' separately injected perpetual hybrid Tier 1 capital into the leading Abu Dhabi banks in 2009 - ADCB received AED4bn - to further support capital, which we consider a strong statement of support. RATING SENSITIVITIES: IDRs, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The bank's Long-term IDR is on Stable Outlook and is unlikely to change unless Fitch changes its view of the financial strength of the UAE or the authorities' propensity to support the bank, as reflected in the Support Rating and Support Rating Floor. KEY RATING DRIVERS: VR Fitch has affirmed ADCB's VR. It reflects high single name concentrations especially to related parties and high net-worth individuals (HNWI) in the UAE, exposing the bank to significant event risk. At the same time, we recognise that some of these clients are prime relationships and lending to these names is perhaps unavoidable for the leading Abu Dhabi banks. This risk, however, is a key constraint on the rating at the current level. Credit strengths include the bank's stronger business and financial profile through the cycle given its strong and resilient franchise. Deleveraging and de-risking of the balance sheet over the past few years has proved successful, culminating in a stronger financial performance. Excluding a one-off gain booked in 2011, ADCB's net income grew by 62% in 2012. Pre-impairment operating profit continues to rise, reflecting stronger core earnings, combined with lower funding costs and a decline in impairment charges. We expect profitability to remain strong, especially with improving operating conditions in the UAE and lending likely to pick up in 2013. The bank's non-performing-loan (NPL) ratio increased to 5.4% at end-2012 (2011: 4.6%) owing to new problem loans in real estate and HNWIs, highlighting Fitch's concerns about concentration risk. The ratio is in line with Abu Dhabi peers and reserve coverage is relatively high. ADCB has recognised and successfully addressed its past asset quality issues through restructuring, write-offs and settlements (its NPL ratio was a high 11% at end-2010). Funding is now predominantly from stable and increasing customer deposits with the bank reducing its reliance on institutional deposits. Liquidity is improving with the bank's loans/deposits ratio declining to 114% at end-2012 (although still high compared with UAE peers). The bank benefits from large volumes of Abu Dhabi government-related deposits reflecting its close links to the Abu Dhabi government - these tend to be stable. A large stock of liquid assets and good access to debt market funding provides further comfort from a liquidity perspective. Capital has improved significantly since 2009 due to a series of capital strengthening measures including higher retained earnings, the sale of an associate in 2011 and the conversion of mandatory convertible bonds in 2010. Reported equity also includes AED4bn of perpetual securities, classified as regulatory Tier 1, held by the Abu Dhabi government. With a Fitch Core Capital ratio of 14.9% at end-2012, current levels of capital are adequate in Fitch's view. RATING SENSITIVITIES: VR The VR could be positively affected by further diversification in lending, including ADCB fully addressing its high single name exposures and an improvement in the operating environment (especially in the real estate sector). It would be adversely affected by a slowdown in Abu Dhabi or a significant deterioration in asset quality or a sharp reduction in capital or liquidity levels, which Fitch does not expect at present. Formed in 1985, ADCB is the 3rd largest bank in the UAE by assets (11% market share by assets, 11% by loans and 10% by deposits at end-2012). Listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, the government of Abu Dhabi holds a 62% controlling stake, primarily through one of its sovereign wealth funds, Abu Dhabi Investment Council (58% stake in the bank) -representing the second largest bank shareholding by the Abu Dhabi government (after National Bank of Abu Dhabi). Other major shareholders include Tasameem Real Estate Company (with 6%) an entity controlled by a senior member of the Abu Dhabi ruling family. The rating actions are as follows: Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+', Stable Outlook Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+' GMTN programme affirmed at 'A+' Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'A+' Subordinated notes affirmed at 'A' ECP Programme affirmed at 'F1' ADCB Finance (Cayman) Limited: Senior Unsecured Notes affirmed at 'A+' Subordinated notes affirmed at 'A' ADCB Islamic Finance (Cayman) Limited Senior unsecured trust certificates affirmed at 'A+' 