LONDON, June 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed international
hotel group
Accor SA's (Accor) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and
senior unsecured
rating at 'BBB-'. The Short-term IDR has been affirmed at 'F3'.
The Outlook on
the Long-term IDR is Stable.
The affirmation reflects Accor's strong business profile
underpinned by brand
diversity and quality, competitive positions in the budget and
economy hotel
segments worldwide. Fitch expects Accor's operational and credit
metrics to
remain stable in 2014, as European economies begin to improve
and Accor is able
to increase occupancy levels and marginally improve room prices.
Accor's new
property strategy should also allow it to reduce lease
liabilities and further
grow its business via franchise and management contracts. We
assume Accor will
maintain a financial policy consistent with its goal to maintain
investment
grade ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Size and Diversification
Accor's ratings continue to reflect the group's positioning in
the economy and
mid-scale segments, strong brand awareness, scale and
geographical
diversification as a leading hotel group in the world and number
one in Europe
in terms of hotel rooms.
New Property Strategy
Under its new strategy announced in November 2013, Accor has set
a
value-oriented disciplined hotel ownership strategy, which
includes an end to
expansion through leases and no further disposals of hotels,
unless they are
structurally underperforming assets. This should assist in
reducing the group's
lease-adjusted debt burden in the next three to four years.
In purchasing the Moor Park Fund portfolios for EUR722m in 1Q14,
Accor acquired
hotel assets already operated and leased by the Accor group
under various brand
names, but is replacing more expensive variable-cost lease
liabilities with
cheaper debt financing. Following the Moor Park transaction,
Accor has a total
of around EUR2.4bn of unencumbered branded hotel assets, which
underpins the
investment grade rating.
Stable Leverage
Leverage reduced in 2013 to funds from operations (FFO)
lease-adjusted gross
leverage of 4.7x at end-2013, versus 5.0x at end-2012, due to
reduced lease
liabilities. This was broadly in line with Fitch's estimates. We
expect a small
rise in FFO lease-adjusted gross leverage in 2014 to around
4.9x, due to the
combination of various new funding transactions, including the
2021 EUR750m bond
issued in January 2014 and higher interest expenses, partly
offset by a
reduction in capitalised lease obligations.
New Business Model
The new business model splits the group into two distinct
entities with their
own targets. The HotelInvest division owns and leases 1,400
hotels and is
yield-oriented. Accor's HotelServices division is the hotel
operator and brand
franchisor within the group and is fee-oriented. Its development
strategy is
based on management and franchise contracts. From a rating
perspective, this new
hotel "twin track" strategy should ensure that Accor generates
additional free
cash flow (FCF) in the medium term, as it moves more towards a
fee-based
structure and reduces expensive variable-lease payments.
Low FCF
Accor's FCF is expected to remain limited as the company
continues to own a
material proportion of its properties. In addition the group is
expanding
rapidly, mainly in Asia Pacific and Europe, and is spending
around 9%-10% of its
revenues in annual capex. The rating affirmation reflects our
expectation of
mildly positive FCF margin over the next few years.
Still High Lease Liabilities
While Accor's new property policy includes a firm commitment to
not sign any new
leases, Accor still has significant rental liabilities totalling
over EUR845m at
FY13. However, Accor is reviewing all its leases and
particularly its variable
leases, which are likely to be restructured and reduced over the
next three to
four years. Consequently, both lease adjusted leverage and fixed
charge cover
should slightly improve in the next three years, giving some
additional
financial flexibility.
Manageable Shareholder Pressure
We believe that shareholder pressure from investors such as
private equity house
Colony Capital will continue. Accor has a publicly stated policy
of a dividend
pay-out ratio of 50%, but does not rule out greater cash returns
as long as this
remains in line with its investment-grade rating objective.
Further material
cash returns to shareholders and sustained negative FCF could
put pressure on
the ratings.
Adequate Liquidity
At FYE13 Accor had EUR1,500m of undrawn committed facilities and
EUR1,772m of
unrestricted cash (out of a total of EUR2.0bn). This is
comfortable liquidity as
Accor only has EUR490m of bond and bank debt maturities until
end-2016 and there
is little movement in the group's working capital requirements
during the year.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that could lead, both individually or
collectively, to a
positive rating action include:
- Group EBIT margin above 15%.
- Fitch FFO lease-adjusted gross leverage below 4.0x and
lease-adjusted net debt
/EBITDAR ratio below 3.0x on a sustained basis.
- Lease-adjusted EBITDAR/gross interest plus rents ratio of
above 2.5x.
-Sustainable positive FCF (excluding exceptional costs).
Future developments that could lead, both individually or
collectively, to a
negative rating action include:
- Group EBIT margin below 8%.
- Fitch FFO lease adjusted gross leverage above 5.0x and lease
adjusted net
debt/ EBITDAR ratio above 4.0x on a sustained basis.
- Lease-adjusted EBITDAR/gross interest plus rents ratio of
below 2.0x.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 28
May 2014, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
