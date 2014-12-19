(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MOSCOW, December 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed ACE Insurance Company CJSC's (Russia) (ACE Russia) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'BBB' with Negative Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed ACE Russia's National IFS rating at 'AAA(rus)' with Stable Outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating reflects Fitch's expectation that the parent company, ACE Group (ACE), a global insurance and reinsurance group, would be willing and able to provide capital support to ACE Russia if needed. The ultimate group parent is ACE Limited (Long-Term IDR AA-/Stable). ACE Russia has received capital support from the group as and when required. It also benefits from group support and close monitoring in all key areas, including underwriting, reinsurance, claims, actuarial, investment and IT. However, the rating of ACE Russia is constrained by Russia's local currency sovereign rating (BBB/Negative), and the Negative Outlook on ACE Russia's ratings mirrors that on the sovereign rating. This is due to the small size of the insurer relative to the group and support from the parent being "informal" rather than through a formal agreement. Fitch believes the insurer will not increase its scale of operations relative to ACE at least in the medium term. Fitch continues to view ACE Russia as "Important" to ACE under its group rating methodology. Fitch considers ACE Russia's risk-adjusted capital as very strong and more than supportive of the current rating. Although capital is somewhat high in relation to ACE Russia's net premium volume and asset risk, it is maintained at the entity for regulatory compliance. Fitch expects the group to continue to extend capital support to ACE Russia as and when required. Fitch views ACE Russia's reinsurance protection as strong and of good credit quality. The programme is predominantly based on quota-share and excess-of-loss treaties placed with key operating companies within ACE, mainly ACE Tempest Reinsurance Limited (IFS AA/Stable). ACE Russia also purchases facultative protection, most of which is placed with the same affiliated reinsurers, but small limits are ceded to a few local universal insurers and reinsurers. In its statutory accounts ACE Russia reported a strong improvement in its net income in 2012-2013 (IFRS-based) and also in 9M14 (RU GAAP-based).This was mainly supported by the investment income in 2013-9M14, and also by underwriting income in 2013. Significant depreciation of the Russian ruble produced a RUB27m gain for ACE Russia in 9M14, which was mainly driven by a RUB91m gain on investment revaluation and a RUB64m loss on the revaluation of underwriting items. The FX gain on investments has helped to offset RUB102m mark-to-market revaluation of bonds in ACE Russia's portfolio in 9M14. RATING SENSITIVITIES A downgrade of Russia's Long-term local currency IDR is likely to lead to a corresponding downgrade of ACE Russia's IFS rating. Conversely, revision of the Outlook on Russia's Long-term local currency IDR to Stable could trigger a similar rating action on ACE Russia. If ACE Russia maintains sustainable and profitable growth and achieves a more material scale relative to ACE Group, the IFS rating could be upgraded. However, Fitch does not expect this in the near or medium term. Contact: Primary Analyst Anastasia Litvinova Director +7 495 956 7082 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited Valovaya Street, 26 Moscow 115054 Secondary Analyst Harish Gohil Managing Director +44 20 3530 1257 Committee Chairperson Stephan Kalb Senior Director +49 69 768076 118 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 13 November 2013, is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.