(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, November 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Taiwan-based Acer Inc.'s (Acer) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'BB-' and National Long-Term Rating at 'BBB(twn)'. The Outlook has been revised to Stable from Negative. KEY RATING DRIVERS Stabilised Outlook: The Outlook revision reflects Fitch's expectations of: a slowdown in the pace of decline in global PC demand, stabilisation in Acer's market position and a return to profit. However, we believe that Acer's profitability remains fragile and it will be a challenge for the company to improve its profitability significantly above breakeven. The company's relatively weak position in the highly competitive global PC market, which is facing continued substitution by smartphones and tablets, will continue to constrain the ratings. Improved but Stagnant Demand: The pace of decline in global PC shipments has slowed and the outlook has improved. We believe that Windows XP replacement demand will be sustained for the next 12 months and competition from tablets in developed markets will ease. However, a sustained improvement in the global PC market is unlikely without a resurgence in consumer interest, which we see as unlikely over the next two years. IDC expects worldwide PC shipments to drop 3.7% in 2014 and remain stagnant until at least 2018. Turnaround in Profitability: Fitch believes Acer's current strategy will help stabilise its profitability; tighter cost control, termination of uncompetitive products and improved time-to-market for new products have enabled operating margin to turn positive to 0.8% for 9M14 (9M13: -1.2%). However, we believe that a significant rebound in profitability after the turnaround will be a challenge. Acer remains weak on enterprise, solutions and cloud computing, and its smartphone business remains fragile. Weak Cash Generation: Fitch expects Acer's cash generation will remain weak and that free cash flow (FCF) will remain negative in the next one to two years. Despite the turnaround in profitability and the rebound in shipment market share, Acer's cash flow from operations remained significantly negative for 9M14, although there was improvement from the same period last year. Adequate Liquidity: Acer had readily available cash of TWD39.2bn at end-September 2014, which comfortably covered its total debt of TWD18.5bn. Fitch expects that Acer will continue to maintain a net cash position over the medium term. However, given the poor profitability, its net cash position has become increasingly important as a mitigant to the company's weakened cash generation. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - sustained negative operating EBIT margin - sustained negative free cash flow - loss of net cash position, although the retention of its net cash position in itself would not be sufficient to avoid a downgrade Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - reduced reliance on the extremely competitive PC industry - sustained positive free cash flow - sustained operating EBIT margin of greater than 1% - FCF primarily used for debt reduction resulting in funds flow from operations (FFO)-adjusted leverage sustained below 4.0x Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)' for National ratings in Taiwan. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. 