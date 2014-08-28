(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/BARCELONA/LONDON, August 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed public
sector utility Acquedotto Pugliese S.p.A.'s (AQP) Long-term
Issuer Default
Rating at 'BBB-' with Stable Outlook and senior unsecured rating
on its GBP165m
(ISIN XS0192465663) bullet bond at senior unsecured 'BBB-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect AQP's resilient profitability and moderate
debt amid an
expectation of growing financial support from the Region of
Puglia as the
company approaches its concession expiry in 2018, making
borrowing in capital
markets difficult. Fitch uses a bottom-up approach within its
public sector
entities criteria to rate AQP, and notches up AQP's IDR from its
standalone
credit profile by one level to reflect its strong ties with the
region.
In 2013 AQP performed broadly in line with Fitch's medium-term
expectations,
reporting an adjusted net profit close to 5% of income and an
EBITDA margin of
30%. Fitch expects AQP's revenue to edge closer to EUR0.5bn in
2014-2015, and
trade receivables to drift to 55% of revenue, up from an average
of 50% in
2011-2013, reflecting economic slowdown and a tariff increase of
6%. The latter
includes EUR12m of recoveries of regulatory-related costs.
Although most of the assets are owned by the municipality AQP is
investing to
upgrade its pipelines as roughly a third of water is lost
through leaks. Fitch
expects AQP to self-fund around EUR100m of investment per annum
and the Region
of Puglia to extend loans of up to EUR200m to partly fund its
EUR500m capital
spending programme in 2014-2016, as the concession expiry is
holding back
long-term market borrowing. AQP's liquidity, which rose to
EUR288m in 2013 on
advances from the region for future capital spending, will be
partly absorbed by
the redemption of EUR95m loans coming due between December 2014
and January
2015.
Fitch expects AQP's gross debt to be around EUR600m over the
medium term, or 2x
EBITDA net of liquidity, up from 1.5x in 2013. Its interest
cover ratio by the
operating cash flow (FFO) should remain at 5x-6x. AQP has
outstanding debt of
EUR500m but this figure declines to EUR340m, after adjusting for
sinking fund
provisions for the bullet bond repayment due in 2018. Loans and
bonds are either
guaranteed on a non-first demand basis or grandfathered by the
region. Fitch
expects the repayment of the new EUR200m shareholder loans in
2020 to be
subordinated, if need be.
AQP plays a key role in the region's water infrastructure and
development
strategy as the biggest provider of water, sewage and wastewater
services. AQP
provides rebates to low-earners in exchange for substantial
capital subsidies
from the region and the EU to fund investments.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
More formalised support from the Region of Puglia, such as a
first-demand
guarantee on all loans/bonds, could trigger an upgrade of AQP's
ratings,
provided the region's credit quality is stronger than AQP. The
drawdown of the
new EUR200m shareholder loans, securing funding for the
medium-term investment
plan and strengthening liquidity, could also lead to an upgrade
of the IDR
and/or the 'BB+' standalone rating.
The IDR could be downgraded if AQP's profitability weakens, if
debt grows above
expectations to offset weaker operating cash flow, or if the
EUR200m shareholder
loans fail to materialise without a corresponding rise in other
forms of
regional financial support.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
6, Via Morigi
20123 Milan
Secondary Analyst
Claudio Cappelli
Analyst
+39 02 87 90 87 260
Committee Chairperson
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8410
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria 'Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria' dated 3
June 2013,
'Rating of Public Sector Entities - Outside the United States'
dated 4 March
2014, 'U.S. Water and Sewer Revenue Bond Rating Criteria' dated
31 July 2013 and
'Public-Owned Water and Sewer Utilities' dated 15 October 2013,
are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria
here
Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States
here
U.S. Water and Sewer Revenue Bond Rating Criteria
here
Public-Owned Water and Sewer Utilities
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
