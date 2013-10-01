(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 01 (Fitch) Following its review of 67 EMEA
telecoms, media and
technology companies on 13 March 2013, Fitch Ratings has
affirmed an additional
rating of a SES S.A.-related entity, as follows:
SES Global Americas Holding GP (United States):
Senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'BBB'
The original list of rating actions is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking the link above.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
David Weller
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1643
Supervisory Analyst
Damien Chew, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1424
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade,
London, E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Michael Dunning
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1178
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 5
August 2013, are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
