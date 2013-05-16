(Repeat for additional subscribers)

May 16 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Indonesia-based PT Asuransi Adira Dinamika's (AI) National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'AA(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable.

Key Rating Drivers

The rating reflects AI's consistent operating profitability and conservative investment risk profile relative to peers'. Profitability is underpinned by discipline in underwriting practice and claims management, stable investment yield and sound premium growth. Its pre-tax return on assets and return on average equity averaged around 16.3% and 37.6% respectively over the last five years.

AI selects and evaluates its investment portfolio periodically. At end-2012, more than 70% of its invested assets were in cash and equivalents while around 25.4% were in fixed income instruments of sound credit quality. Within AI's corporate bond portfolio, 92% are in the 'AA(idn)' and 'AAA(idn)' bracket. High-risk assets such as stock portfolio were kept to a minimum at around 4.3% of shareholders' equity during the same period.

As a subsidiary of PT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk (Bank Danamon; AA+(idn)/Rating Watch Positive) - Indonesia's sixth-largest bank by assets at end-2011 - AI is well-equipped with an extensive distribution network to support its operations and business growth. The insurer's group affiliates accounted for around 68.3% of total premiums at end-2012. Fitch believes that the insurer's premium growth will remain sound, tapping on the synergy between AI and its affiliates.

Over the medium term, AI plans to further optimise its business mix by reducing its concentration in the motor insurance business through the launch of other classes of insurance products. Fitch views that a successful diversification, if carefully managed, could be positive for the insurer by reducing its underwriting volatility. In addition, Fitch expects the insurer's focus on expanding its retail business to benefit business growth.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that AI will continue to adopt prudent reinsurance management to mitigate catastrophe risks and maintain sufficient capital buffer to support its business operations.

Rating Sensitivities

Key rating triggers for an upgrade include a strengthening market franchise and a successful diversification into non-motor insurance lines which translates into a more optimal business mix while maintaining healthy operating profitability. Key rating triggers for a downgrade include deterioration in the insurer's financial fundamentals such as a weakening in its underwriting margin (with a combined ratio consistently higher than 100% - end-December 2012: 79.5%) and a sharp decline in its local statutory risk-based capitalisation (RBC) ratio to a level consistently below 200% (end-December 2012: 234%).