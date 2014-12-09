(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) ratings of Admiral Insurance (Gibraltar) Limited
and UK-based
Admiral Insurance Company Limited, the two main operating
entities of Admiral
Group plc (Admiral), at 'A+'.
Fitch has also affirmed Admiral's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'A-' and its
subordinated notes at 'BBB-'. The Outlook on the IFS rating and
IDR is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmations reflect Admiral's solid risk-adjusted
capitalisation and
expectations of continuing profitability supported by its
prudent reserving. The
ratings are constrained by Admiral's medium scale and
concentrated business
profile.
Fitch's view of Admiral's strong level of risk-adjusted
capitalisation is
supported by substantial co-insurance and reinsurance
arrangements, which
provide significant capital relief to the group.
The ratings also reflect Fitch's expectation that Admiral will
be able to
maintain strong underwriting margins. The group reported a
combined ratio of
85.1% in 1H14 (1H13: 87.4%). Fitch expects profit commissions to
remain a strong
contributor to technical results given Admiral's robust track
record of
technical profitability.
The agency expects UK motor loss ratios to deteriorate slightly
as business
earned in late 2013 and 2014 is less profitable than in previous
years given
lower premium rates and a return to higher claims inflation.
However, despite
this anticipated deterioration, which will negatively affect
most motor
underwriters, Fitch expects Admiral to maintain strong margins,
both in absolute
terms and relative to peers operating in the UK market.
Fitch views Admiral's prudent reserving strategy positively.
Admiral's prior
year reserve releases have amounted to 12% of premiums earned,
on average over
the past 10 years. Even if market conditions do not improve in
the near term,
Fitch believes that Admiral's reserving position will leave it
better placed
than peers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade is unlikely in the medium term given Admiral's
concentrated business
profile and limited geographical diversification.
A downgrade could be triggered by a substantial erosion of
capital, equivalent
to a sustained increase in net underwriting leverage
(premiums/equity) to 1.5x
(2013: 0.9x). A marked deterioration in technical and/or overall
profitability,
particularly compared with peers, could also result in a
downgrade.
A downgrade may also result from a loss of its co-insurance
contract, resulting
in an immediate and significant increase in capital requirements
and/or
significant falls in business volumes.
