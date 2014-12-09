(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of Admiral Insurance (Gibraltar) Limited and UK-based Admiral Insurance Company Limited, the two main operating entities of Admiral Group plc (Admiral), at 'A+'. Fitch has also affirmed Admiral's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' and its subordinated notes at 'BBB-'. The Outlook on the IFS rating and IDR is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmations reflect Admiral's solid risk-adjusted capitalisation and expectations of continuing profitability supported by its prudent reserving. The ratings are constrained by Admiral's medium scale and concentrated business profile. Fitch's view of Admiral's strong level of risk-adjusted capitalisation is supported by substantial co-insurance and reinsurance arrangements, which provide significant capital relief to the group. The ratings also reflect Fitch's expectation that Admiral will be able to maintain strong underwriting margins. The group reported a combined ratio of 85.1% in 1H14 (1H13: 87.4%). Fitch expects profit commissions to remain a strong contributor to technical results given Admiral's robust track record of technical profitability. The agency expects UK motor loss ratios to deteriorate slightly as business earned in late 2013 and 2014 is less profitable than in previous years given lower premium rates and a return to higher claims inflation. However, despite this anticipated deterioration, which will negatively affect most motor underwriters, Fitch expects Admiral to maintain strong margins, both in absolute terms and relative to peers operating in the UK market. Fitch views Admiral's prudent reserving strategy positively. Admiral's prior year reserve releases have amounted to 12% of premiums earned, on average over the past 10 years. Even if market conditions do not improve in the near term, Fitch believes that Admiral's reserving position will leave it better placed than peers. RATING SENSITIVITIES An upgrade is unlikely in the medium term given Admiral's concentrated business profile and limited geographical diversification. A downgrade could be triggered by a substantial erosion of capital, equivalent to a sustained increase in net underwriting leverage (premiums/equity) to 1.5x (2013: 0.9x). A marked deterioration in technical and/or overall profitability, particularly compared with peers, could also result in a downgrade. A downgrade may also result from a loss of its co-insurance contract, resulting in an immediate and significant increase in capital requirements and/or significant falls in business volumes. Contact: Primary Analyst Anna Bender Associate Director +44 20 3530 1671 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Martyn Street Senior Director +44 20 3530 1211 Committee Chairperson Harish Gohil Managing Director +44 20 3530 1257 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 4 September 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.