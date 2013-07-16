(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Adolf Wurth GmbH & Co KG's (Wurth) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' and Short-Term IDR at 'F2'. The senior unsecured ratings of Wurth and Wurth Finance International B.V. have also been affirmed at 'BBB+'. The Outlook is Stable.

The affirmation and Stable Outlook reflect Fitch's expectations that despite a slowdown in operating performance and relatively high leverage, management's focus on profitability and abating pressure from cost inflation will support earnings in the medium term. Credit metrics are therefore expected to remain in line with the current ratings.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Strong Business Profile

The ratings reflect Wurth's strong business profile, which benefits from an extensive global distribution of low-ticket assembly and fastening materials, a broad product range and low customer concentration. These strengths mitigate the lack of geographical diversification from its focus on Western Europe, particularly Germany.

Focus on Costs

Since the 2009 recession, EBITDAR margins have not recovered to historical levels of more than 10%, and have remained in the range of 8% to 9%. Fitch expects modest margin improvements over the next years, given easing cost inflation and efforts to increase profitability, including focus on high-potential customers, reduced hiring and cost cutting.

Low FCF Margins

We expect FCF to remain low in the short term, given the group's strategy to expand in major growth markets. Historically, FCF has represented less than 1% of revenues, due to high working-capital and capex requirements to finance the group's healthy expansion. Capex represents 4.0%-4.5% of revenue and a large portion is invested in real estate and other long-term assets.

Above-Average Leverage

FFO adjusted net leverage was high at 2.5x at end-2012. The group's capacity to reduce leverage remains limited in 2013, given the continued difficult market environment. Gross leverage will remain inflated in the near term, due to upcoming debt maturities in 2014 and 2015, including a EUR300m bond in 2014.

Unimpaired Funding

Wurth's access to capital markets remains unimpaired. The group issued a new EUR500m bond in May 2013 at the lowest interest rate in its history of 1.75%. This has lengthened the group's maturity profile and will reduce funding costs. Wurth has a well-balanced debt maturity profile, with repayments of less than EUR350m over the next two years.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Sustained Low FCF Margins

A downgrade may occur if the EBITDAR margin remains below 7%, if FCF margin remains negative or if FFO adjusted net leverage remains above 2.5x for a sustained period. In addition, if material capital contributions have to be made to the Wurth-owned bank, this could also lead to a downgrade. An upgrade is unlikely in the near term.

LIQUIDITY

Cash and undrawn committed credit facilities amounted to EUR722m at end-2012, compared with around EUR300m in debt maturities in 2013. The group's liquidity benefited from the recent EUR500m bond issue, which will be used to repay a EUR300m bond maturity in 2014.