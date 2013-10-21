(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/CHICAGO, October 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Aegon N.V.'s
(Aegon) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' and senior
unsecured debt
at 'A-'. Fitch has also affirmed Aegon's primary North American
life insurance
subsidiaries' (Aegon Americas) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
ratings at
'AA-'. The Outlooks on Aegon's Long-term IDR and the IFS ratings
of its primary
North American life insurance subsidiaries are Negative. A full
list of rating
actions is provided at the end of this comment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmations reflect Aegon's continued capital strength -
with a significant
amount of cash held at the holding company level - and higher
underlying
earnings in H113. Aegon's ratings continue to reflect its strong
franchise and
wide range of products and distribution channels. It is a
leading player in its
main markets - the US, the Netherlands and the UK - with top 10
positions in
most of its chosen market segments. The ratings also reflect
Aegon's measured
risk appetite and its focus on cost control.
Offsetting this is moderate operating profitability, with
earnings remaining
under pressure in Aegon's main markets. However, Fitch expects
profitability to
gradually improve as Aegon continues to move to the less
volatile fee-based
business and focuses on core operations, scales back non-core
operations and
improves operating efficiency. In addition, Aegon has
significant exposure to
variable annuities with minimum benefit guarantees and
above-average credit risk
in the US.
The Negative Outlook reflects Aegon's high financial leverage as
calculated by
Fitch (32% at 30 June 2013) and low fixed-charge cover (around
5x), which remain
materially outside stated guidelines for the rating level. The
ratings are
likely to be downgraded if financial leverage does not improve
to below 30% and
fixed-charge cover to above 5x. However, Aegon plans to reduce
the absolute
amount of debt on its balance sheet. This, in combination with
retained earnings
boosting capital, should drive financial leverage down.
Aegon is exposed to the low interest rate environment but has
hedged its capital
position against interest rates volatility in The Netherlands.
In addition,
Aegon has EUR23bn invested in mortgages on its Dutch balance
sheet. This is a
common feature of Dutch insurers. The DNB (which regulates
financial
institutions) estimates that around 25% of mortgages are in
negative equity due
to a fall in house prices. However, this has not been
accompanied by significant
asset quality deterioration for Aegon, because more than 50% of
its Dutch
mortgage portfolio is guaranteed by the Dutch government and
also because Aegon
has adopted strict underwriting policies.
Aegon's credit-related investment losses have declined, with
impairments falling
consistently since peaking in 2008. Credit impairments have been
low through the
first six months of 2013 at only USD40m on an IFRS basis and are
expected to
remain low for the rest of the year. However, Aegon remains
exposed to financial
and credit market conditions through its holdings of US
residential
mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-related
investments. Fitch
expects Aegon to continue its shift to a higher-quality credit
portfolio with a
reduction in the allocation to more risky structured assets such
as ABS and
RMBS.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Factors that could lead to a downgrade include financial
leverage not declining
in 2013 and the expectation following 2013 results that it will
remain above 30%
when calculated with 2014 financials; fixed-charge cover not
improving to above
5x; large credit-related investment losses (realised or
unrealised); a material
decline in operating profitability; or significant earnings or
capital
volatility from Aegon's US variable annuity portfolio if, for
example, Aegon's
hedging becomes insufficient or underperforms.
An upgrade is unlikely in the near term, given the pressure on
Aegon's earnings
and its high financial leverage.
The Outlook could be revised to Stable if financial leverage is
expected to
decline and fall below 30% when calculated with 2014 financials;
fixed-charge
cover improves to above 5x; capital remains strong on all
metrics; and
underlying earnings generated by the fee-based business continue
to improve.
The rating actions are as follows:
Aegon N.V.:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Negative
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A-'
Short-term IDR and commercial paper programme affirmed at 'F1'
The following Aegon N.V. perpetual capital securities are
affirmed at 'BBB':
USD500m 6.5% (NL0000062420)
USD250m floating rate (NL0000062438)
NLG450m 4.26% (NL0000120889)
EUR200m 6% (NL0000168466)
USD550m 6.875% (NL0000686368)
USD1,050m 7.25% (NL0006056814)
EUR950m floating rate (NL0000116150)
USD500m floating rate (NL0000116168)
NLG250m 4.156% (NL0000120004)
USD1,000m 6.375% (NL0000021541)
NLG300m 5.185% (NL0000121416)
USD525m 8% (US0079246080)
The following Aegon North American life insurance subsidiary
companies'
Long-term IFS ratings have been affirmed at 'AA-'. The Outlooks
of all the
companies are Negative:
Transamerica Advisors Life Insurance Company
Transamerica Advisors Life Insurance Company of New York
Monumental Life Insurance Company
Stonebridge Life Insurance Company
Transamerica Financial Life Insurance Company
Transamerica Life Canada
Transamerica Life Insurance Company
Transamerica Life International (Bermuda) Ltd.
Western Reserve Life Assurance Co. of Ohio
The following Aegon subsidiary companies' Short-term IFS ratings
have been
affirmed at 'F1+':
Monumental Life Insurance Company
Transamerica Life Insurance Company
The following Aegon subsidiary companies' secured notes
programme and
outstanding issues have been affirmed at 'AA-':
Monumental Global Funding III
Monumental Global Funding II
Monumental Global Funding Ltd.
Transamerica Corporation:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Negative
Transamerica Capital II:
Trust Preferred 7.65% due 12/1/2026, affirmed at 'BBB'
Transamerica Capital III:
Trust Preferred 7.625% due 11/15/2037, affirmed at 'BBB'
Aegon Funding Company LLC:
Senior debt affirmed at 'A-'
Commonwealth General Corporation's senior debt and medium-term
notes affirmed at
'A-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 (0) 20 3530 1394
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
David Prowse
Senior Director
+44 (0) 20 3530 1250
Primary Analyst - U. S. subsidiaries
R. Andrew Davidson, CFA
Senior Director
+1 312 368 3144
Fitch, Inc.
70 W. Madison
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst - U. S. subsidiaries
Doug L. Meyer, CFA
Managing Director
+1 312 368 2061
Committee Chairperson
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 (0) 20 3530 1257
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44
20 3530 1153,
Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology' dated 11
January 2013, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
