(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/PARIS, May 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed AEGON Bank N.V.'s (Aegon Bank) and Achmea Hypotheekbank N.V.'s (AHB) Long- and Short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of 'A-/F2'. The Outlook on Aegon Bank's Long-term IDR is Negative and the Outlook on AHB's Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS AHB and Aegon Bank are bank subsidiaries of Achmea BV (Achmea) and Aegon N.V. respectively (Aegon; 'A'/Negative Outlook; see 'Fitch Affirms Aegon's Ratings; Outlook Negative', dated 3 May 2013 and available at www.fitchratings.com), two Dutch insurance groups. Their IDRs and AHB's senior unsecured debt rating are based on the support the banks can expect to receive from their respective parent company. ABH is seen as a 'core' subsidiary to Achmea and the bank's creditworthiness is dependent on that of its parent company's. Achmea is a leading Dutch insurance company and operates very predominantly in the Netherlands. AHB is viewed by Fitch as an integral part of Achmea's operations; it distributes residential mortgages which is a key financial product in the Netherlands and offers cross selling opportunities with insurance. Fitch considers Aegon Bank as a 'strategically important' subsidiary of Aegon and, in line with the agency's methodology ('Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' dated 10 August 2012 and available at www.fitchratings.com), the bank's Long-term IDR is notched down once from Aegon's. The Netherlands is one of Aegon's three main markets (along with the US and UK), but the relative importance of the Dutch operations is much smaller than the US ones. Aegon Bank offers Aegon's Dutch clients banking products beyond insurance services, which is typical in the Netherlands. The Negative Outlook on Aegon Bank's Long-term IDR mirrors the Negative Outlook on Aegon's. Both banks' Support Rating (SR) of '1' indicates Fitch's view of the extremely high probability that they will be supported by their respective parent, if needed. KEY RATING SENSITVITIES Aegon Bank and AHB's IDRs and SR as well as AHB's senior unsecured debt rating are sensitive to any perceived change in their respective strategic importance to their parents but also to any change in the creditworthiness of the expected support providers, namely Aegon and Achmea. The securities issued by AHB and guaranteed by the Dutch state are rated 'AAA', reflecting the sovereign guarantee, and so are sensitive to any change in the Netherlands' rating ('AAA'/Negative Outlook). The rating actions are as follows: Aegon Bank Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Negative Outlook Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2' Support Rating affirmed at '1' AHB Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'A-/F2' Dutch state guaranteed debt affirmed at 'AAA' The 'AAA' rating assigned to the covered bonds issued by AHB is not affected by today's rating actions. Contact: Primary Analyst Philippe Lamaud Director +33 144 29 91 26 Fitch France S.A.S. 60, rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Secondary Analyst Eris Huang Analyst +44 20 3530 1493 Committee Chairperson Claudia Nelson Senior Director +44 20 3530 1191 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1148, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria: 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 15 August 2012, and 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding companies', dated 10 August 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com.