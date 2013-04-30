(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Scottish
Equitable plc's
(Scottish Equitable) GBP250m value of in-force (VIF)
securitisation fixed-rate
loan notes due 2023 at 'A'. The affirmation reflects the
performance of the
transaction, which is in line with Fitch's expectations.
The transaction, referred to as 'Zest', is a securitisation of
the future
profits arising from a book of unit-linked pensions business.
Scottish Equitable
is the principal UK subsidiary of AEGON N.V. (AEGON; 'A'/
Stable).
The issued notes do not benefit from a financial guarantee
insurance policy and
there is no recourse to Scottish Equitable.
Although the transaction is a contingent loan with no recourse
to the sponsor,
the rating of the notes has been established under Fitch's
Corporate Finance
methodology. This is because in Fitch's opinion, the transaction
has no
significant structured finance elements.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on analysis of the transaction documents,
the volatility of
underlying profit sources, and analysis of the transaction's
expected cash
flows. Fitch's rating process at the outset of the transaction
included a review
of the embedded value methodology, assumptions and actuarial
model developed by
Scottish Equitable. Tillinghast, an actuarial consulting firm of
Towers Watson,
independently reviewed the model and the assumptions used. These
assumptions are
updated on an annual basis by AEGON and reviewed by Fitch.
The transaction currently has GBP15m of principal outstanding.
As the
transaction generates approximately GBP60m annually, Fitch
expects the
transaction to be fully repaid in 2014, unless there is an
extraordinary event
outside of the 'A' range, such as an extreme lapse shock or an
extreme fall in
asset values. This is in line with Fitch's initial base case
projections and
expectations for the rating level. The total surplus emerging
over the life of
the transaction to end-2012 has been negatively affected by
market performance,
but boosted by tax changes and favourable lapse experience.
Zest's performance in 2012 was better than expected due to
favourable lapse
experience and investment market performance.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Zest could be subject to a downgrade if, in Fitch's opinion,
future cashflows
are unlikely to be sufficient to cover the repayment of the loan
and interest
payments under a 'A' stressed scenario or if the transaction
underperforms by
more than GBP15m in one year or GBP30m on a cumulative basis.
The transaction
could also be downgraded if Fitch's opinion of Scottish
Equitable's credit
quality deteriorates.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Clara Hughes
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1249
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Committee Chairperson
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria "Insurance Rating Methodology", dated 11
January 2013 is
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
