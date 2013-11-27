(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, November 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A'
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of Aetna Inc. (Aetna) and the 'AA-' Insurer
Financial Strength
(IFS) ratings of various Aetna insurance operating subsidiaries.
The Rating
Outlook is Negative. A complete list of ratings is included at
the end of this
comment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Aetna's ratings reflect the organization's major market position
and significant
size and scale, strong profitability and interest coverage, and
generally solid
balance sheet characteristics.
The ratings also reflects Aetna's recently elevated financial
leverage, driven
primarily by the company's May 7, 2013 acquisition of Coventry
Health Care,
Inc., (CVH) as well as what Fitch considers to be modest
deterioration in
Aetna's capitalization metrics and ongoing sector-wide
operational uncertainty
tied to health care reform.
Aetna's financial leverage has risen significantly over the past
year as a
result of its acquisition of CVH, as a substantial portion of
the purchase price
was funded with debt. At Sept. 30, 2013, the company's financial
leverage was
approximately 38%, and 12-month rolling debt-to-EBITDA was 2.3x.
This is up from
33% and 1.3x, respectively, at June 30, 2012. The company's
elevated financial
leverage and execution risk related to the CVH transaction are
the primary
drivers of the Negative Outlook on Aetna's ratings. Fitch
expects financial
leverage and run-rate debt-to-EBITDA to move below 35% and 1.8x,
respectively,
by the end of the second quarter of 2015.
Fitch considers Aetna to be a leading health insurance and
managed care company
due to the company's large membership, significant revenues and
earnings bases,
and strong competitive position. The breadth of Aetna's provider
network and its
contracting capabilities are key competitive strengths.
Aetna generates consistently strong EBITDA-based profit margins
and returns on
capital. From 2008 through 2012, the company's ratios of EBITDA
margin and net
income-based return on equity averaged approximately 9% and 17%,
respectively,
both of which are moderately higher than median guidelines for
Aetna's rating
categories. This strong profitability, coupled with reasonable
debt levels, has
resulted in solid EBITDA-based interest coverage ratios
averaging approximately
12.5x over the past five years. Although the company's elevated
debt levels are
expected to result in a moderate decline in coverage, Fitch
anticipates that
coverage will remain above 10x, which is within median
guidelines for the
company's rating category.
Fitch views Aetna's statutory capitalization metrics as having
deteriorated
moderately over the last 12-24 months. The company's year-end
2012
organization-wide Fitch adjusted NAIC risk-based capital (RBC)
ratio, which
excludes the impact of excess of loss health reinsurance derived
capital,
declined to 279% at year-end 2012 from 289% at year-end 2011 and
319% at
year-end 2010. Fitch expects the company to maintain an adjusted
RBC ratio above
275% of the company action level.
Fitch's ratings on Aetna continue to reflect the risks derived
from government
involvement in health insurance and managed care companies'
ongoing business
activities. Fitch's long-held concern is that government efforts
to advance
public policy goals could adversely affect health insurance and
managed care
companies' ability to manage their business and hinder their
ability to generate
cash flow supporting debt obligations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The key rating triggers that could result in a revision of the
Outlook to Stable
include substantial progress toward a return of financial
leverage metrics to
levels within guidelines for the company's ratings, specifically
a
debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 1.8x or below and financial leverage
ratio of 35% or
lower.
The key rating triggers that could lead Fitch to downgrade the
ratings include
run-rate:
--Debt-to-EBITDA ratios that exceed 1.8x;
--Debt-to-capital ratios that exceed 35%;
--EBITDA-to-revenue margins less than 7%;
--EBITDA-based interest coverage ratios less than 10x or maximum
allowable
dividend interest expense coverage below 5x;
--Organization-wide run-rate Fitch adjusted NAIC risk-based
capital (RBC) ratios
below 275%.
The rating actions are as follows:
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
--$375 million of 6.300% senior unsecured notes due Aug. 15,
2014 at 'A-';
--$228 million of 6.125% senior unsecured notes due Jan. 15,
2015 at 'A-';
--$750 million of 6% senior unsecured notes due June 15, 2016 at
'A-';
--$250 million of 1.75% senior unsecured notes due May 15, 2017
at 'A-';
--$500 million of 1.5% senior unsecured notes due Nov. 15, 2017
at 'A-';
--$383 million of 5.95% senior unsecured notes due March 15,
2017 at 'A-';
--$496 million of 6.5% senior unsecured notes due Sept. 15, 2018
at 'A-';
--$750 million of 3.95% senior unsecured notes due Sept. 1, 2020
at 'A-';
--$500 million of 4.125% senior unsecured notes due June 1, 2021
at 'A-';
--$600 million of 5.450% senior unsecured notes due June 15,
2021 at 'A-';
--$1 billion of 2.75% senior unsecured notes due Nov. 15, 2022
at 'A-';
--$771 million of 6.625% senior unsecured notes due June 15,
2036 at 'A-';
--$534 million of 6.75% senior unsecured notes due Dec. 15, 2037
at 'A-';
--$500 million of 4.5% senior unsecured notes due May 15, 2042
at 'A-';
--$500 million of 4.125% senior unsecured notes due Nov. 15,
2042 at 'A-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--$2 billion commercial paper program at 'F1'.
Aetna Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'A'; Negative Outlook.
Coventry Health Care, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'A'; Negative Outlook.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Negative
Outlook:
Aetna Life Insurance Company
Aetna Health Inc. (a Pennsylvania Corporation)
Aetna Health Inc. (a Florida Corporation)
Aetna Health Inc. (a New Jersey Corporation)
Aetna Health Inc. (a Texas Corporation)
Aetna Health Inc. (a New York Corporation)
Aetna Health of California Inc.
-- Insurer Financial Strength at 'AA-'
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
