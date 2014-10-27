(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A'
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of Aetna Inc. (Aetna) and the 'AA-' Insurer
Financial Strength
(IFS) ratings of various Aetna insurance operating subsidiaries.
The Rating
Outlook has been revised to Stable from Negative. A complete
list of ratings is
included at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's revision of Aetna's Outlook reflects the company's
favorable fulfillment
of conditions established when a Negative Outlook was placed on
the ratings upon
Aetna's completion of its acquisition of Coventry Health Care,
Inc. (CVH) in May
2013. Specifically, the company has made substantial progress
over the past year
in returning to debt-to-EBITDA and financial leverage metrics
within Fitch's
guidelines for the company's current ratings. Debt-to-EBITDA has
declined from
2.2x in first half 2013 to 1.6x in first half 2014 relative to a
rating
sensitivity of 1.8x, and financial leverage has declined from
40% at June 30,
2013 to 37% at June 30, 2014, and is expected to be
approximately 36% at
year-end 2014 relative to a rating sensitivity of 35%. Fitch
expects Aetna to
report financial leverage of 35% during 2015.
Aetna's ratings reflect the organization's major market position
and significant
size and scale, strong profitability and interest coverage, and
generally solid
balance sheet characteristics.
The ratings also reflect what Fitch considers to be modest
deterioration in
Aetna's capitalization metrics and ongoing sector-wide
operational uncertainty
tied to the Affordable Care Act.
Fitch considers Aetna to be a leading health insurance and
managed care
organization due to the company's large membership, significant
revenue and
earnings base, and strong competitive position. The breadth of
Aetna's provider
network and its contracting capabilities are key competitive
strengths.
Aetna generates consistently strong EBITDA-based profit margins
and returns on
capital. From 2009 through 2013, the company's EBITDA margin and
net
income-based return on equity averaged approximately 9% and 18%,
respectively,
both of which are modestly above median guidelines for Aetna's
rating
categories. This strong profitability, coupled with reasonable
debt levels, has
resulted in solid EBITDA-based interest coverage ratios
averaging approximately
12.5x over the past five years, despite a temporary increase in
financial
leverage to fund its acquisition of CVH.
Fitch views Aetna's statutory capitalization metrics as having
deteriorated
moderately over the last 12-24 months. The company's
organization-wide Fitch
adjusted NAIC risk-based capital (RBC) ratio, which excludes the
impact of
excess of loss health reinsurance derived capital, declined to
255% at year-end
2013 from 262% at year-end 2012. Fitch expects the company to
maintain an
adjusted RBC ratio above 260% of the company action level.
Fitch's ratings on Aetna continue to reflect the risks derived
from government
involvement in health insurance and managed care companies'
ongoing business
activities. Fitch's long-held concern is that government efforts
to advance
public policy goals could adversely affect health insurance and
managed care
companies' ability to manage their business and hinder their
ability to generate
cash flow supporting debt obligations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The key rating triggers that could lead Fitch to upgrade the
ratings include
run-rate:
--EBITDA / revenue margin exceeding 10%;
--EBITDA-based interest coverage ratios exceeding 14x;
--Sustained run-rate debt-to-EBITDA ratios of less than 1.0x;
--A sustained commitment to maintain a debt-to-capital ratio of
less than 25%;
--Organization-wide run-rate Fitch adjusted NAIC Risk-Based
Capital (RBC) ratios
approximating 300%.
The key rating triggers that could lead Fitch to downgrade the
ratings include
run-rate:
--Debt-to-EBITDA ratios that exceed 1.8x;
--Debt-to-capital ratios that exceed 35%;
--EBITDA-to-revenue margins less than 7%;
--EBITDA-based interest coverage ratios less than 10x or maximum
allowable
dividend interest expense coverage below 5x;
--Organization-wide run-rate Fitch adjusted NAIC risk-based
capital (RBC) ratios
below 275%.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
--$228 million of 6.125% senior unsecured notes due Jan. 15,
2015 at 'A-';
--$250 million of 1.75% senior unsecured notes due May 15, 2017
at 'A-';
--$500 million of 1.5% senior unsecured notes due Nov. 15, 2017
at 'A-';
--$383 million of 5.95% senior unsecured notes due March 15,
2017 at 'A-';
--$496 million of 6.5% senior unsecured notes due Sept. 15, 2018
at 'A-';
--$375 million of 2.2% senior unsecured notes due March 15, 2019
at 'A-';
--$750 million of 3.95% senior unsecured notes due Sept. 1, 2020
at 'A-';
--$500 million of 4.125% senior unsecured notes due June 1, 2021
at 'A-';
--$600 million of 5.450% senior unsecured notes due June 15,
2021 at 'A-';
--$1 billion of 2.75% senior unsecured notes due Nov. 15, 2022
at 'A-';
--$771 million of 6.625% senior unsecured notes due June 15,
2036 at 'A-';
--$534 million of 6.75% senior unsecured notes due Dec. 15, 2037
at 'A-';
--$500 million of 4.5% senior unsecured notes due May 15, 2042
at 'A-';
--$500 million of 4.125% senior unsecured notes due Nov. 15,
2042 at 'A-';
--$375 million of 4.75% senior unsecured notes due March 15,
2044 at 'A-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--$2 billion commercial paper program at 'F1'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings and revised the Rating
Outlook to
Stable from Negative:
Aetna Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'A'.
Aetna Life Insurance Company
Aetna Health Inc. (a Pennsylvania Corporation)
Aetna Health Inc. (a Florida Corporation)
Aetna Health Inc. (a New Jersey Corporation)
Aetna Health Inc. (a Texas Corporation)
Aetna Health Inc. (a New York Corporation)
Aetna Health of California Inc.
--IFS at 'AA-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bradley S. Ellis, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-2089
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Mark E. Rouck, CPA, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2085
Committee Chairperson
James B. Auden, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3146
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Sept. 4, 2014);
--'Health Insurance and Managed Care (U.S.) Sector Credit
Factors' (Aug. 28,
2014);
--'2013 Outlook Report: U.S. Health Insurance and Managed Care'
(Dec. 10, 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Health Insurance and Managed Care (U.S.) (Sector Credit Factors)
here
2014 Outlook: U.S. Health Insurance and Managed Care (ACA to
Increase Volumes
but Reduce Margins)
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.