KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch removed Aetna's ratings from Negative Watch and assigned a
Negative Rating
Outlook on Feb. 14, 2017, upon the termination of Aetna's merger
agreement with
Humana Inc. (Humana). The Negative Outlook on Aetna's ratings
reflects Fitch's
expectations that Aetna's near-to-intermediate term financial
leverage ratios
are likely to be higher than those the company has historically
utilized and may
exceed levels Fitch views as supportive of the company's current
ratings.
The affirmation of Aetna's ratings reflects the organization's
strong business
profile, including its major market position and substantial
size and scale, as
well as the company's strong, consistent profitability and
interest coverage.
Fitch considers Aetna to be a leading health insurance and
managed care company
due to its large membership, significant revenues and earnings
base, and strong
competitive position. The breadth of Aetna's provider network
and its
contracting capabilities are key competitive strengths.
The ratings also reflect the company's elevated financial
leverage metrics,
Fitch's view that Aetna's statutory capitalization has
deteriorated modestly,
and ongoing sector-wide operational uncertainty tied to the
future of the
Affordable Care Act. In addition, the ratings reflect broader
risks derived from
government involvement in health insurance and managed care
companies' ongoing
business activities. Fitch's long-held concern is that
government efforts to
advance public policy goals could adversely affect health
insurance and managed
care companies' ability to manage their business and hinder
their ability to
generate cash flow supporting debt obligations.
Aetna has established a track record of consistently strong
EBITDA-based profit
margins and return on capital. From 2012 to 2016, the company's
average EBITDA
margin and net income-based return on average equity was 8.4%
and 15.6%,
respectively, both of which are generally in line with median
guidelines for
Aetna's rating category. Strong earnings, coupled with somewhat
elevated
financial leverage, have resulted in average EBITDA-based
interest coverage over
this period of approximately 12x.
Aetna's financial leverage increased significantly in June 2016
when the company
issued approximately $13 billion of senior notes as partial
funding for its
planned acquisition of Humana. Following the Feb. 14, 2017
termination of the
merger agreement between Aetna and Humana, Aetna redeemed $10.2
billion of the
notes effective March 16, 2017 in accordance with a mandatory
redemption clause.
Of the $13 billion of notes issued in 2016, $2.8 billion were
not redeemed,
resulting in an elevated financial leverage ratio that Fitch
expects to be
approximately 39% to 40% at March 31, 2017 and annualized
debt-to-EBITDA of
approximately 1.9x. The company's elevated financial leverage is
the primary
driver of the negative outlook on its ratings. Including debt
maturities
remaining in 2017, Fitch expects Aetna's year-end 2017
debt-to-total-capital and
debt-to-EBITDA ratios to approximate 35% and 1.7x respectively,
both of which
are near the upper end of Fitch's tolerances for the company's
current ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The key rating triggers that could lead Fitch to a downgrade of
the ratings
include run-rate:
--Debt-to-EBITDA ratios that exceed 1.8x;
--Debt-to-capital ratios that exceed 35%;
--EBITDA-to-revenue margins less than 7%;
--EBITDA-based interest coverage ratios less than 10x or maximum
allowable
dividend interest expense coverage below 5x;
--Organization-wide run-rate NAIC RBC ratios below 275%
excluding the effect of
regulatory permitted practices.
The key rating triggers that could result in a return to Stable
Outlooks
include:
--Sustained run-rate debt-to-EBITDA ratios of less than 1.8x;
--Sustained debt-to-capital ratio of less than 35%;
--No significant deterioration in operating performance or other
credit metrics.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings. The Rating Outlook is
Negative:
Aetna Inc.
--Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Commercial paper at 'F1';
--$250 million of 1.75% senior unsecured notes due May 15, 2017
at 'A-';
--$500 million of 1.5% senior unsecured notes due Nov. 15, 2017
at 'A-';
--$500 million of floating rate senior unsecured notes due Dec.
8, 2017 at 'A-';
--$1 billion of 1.7% senior unsecured notes due June 7, 2018 at
'A-';
--$375 million of 2.2% senior unsecured notes due March 15, 2019
at 'A-';
--$500 million of 4.125% senior unsecured notes due June 1, 2021
at 'A-';
--$600 million of 5.450% senior unsecured notes due June 15,
2021 at 'A-';
--$1 billion of 2.75% senior unsecured notes due Nov. 15, 2022
at 'A-';
--$1.3 billion of 2.8% senior unsecured notes due June 15, 2023
at 'A-';
--$750 million of 3.50% senior unsecured notes due Nov. 15, 2024
at 'A-';
--$771 million of 6.625% senior unsecured notes due June 15,
2036 at 'A-';
--$534 million of 6.75% senior unsecured notes due Dec. 15, 2037
at 'A-';
--$500 million of 4.5% senior unsecured notes due May 15, 2042
at 'A-';
--$500 million of 4.125% senior unsecured notes due Nov. 15,
2042 at 'A-';
--$375 million of 4.75% senior unsecured notes due March 15,
2044 at 'A-'.
Aetna Life Insurance Company
Aetna Health Inc. (a Pennsylvania Corporation)
Aetna Health Inc. (a Florida Corporation)
Aetna Health Inc. (a New Jersey Corporation)
Aetna Health Inc. (a Texas Corporation)
Aetna Health Inc. (a New York Corporation)
Aetna Health of California Inc.
--Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) at 'AA-'.
