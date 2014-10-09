(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, October 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Aflac Inc.'s (AFL) 'A' long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and the 'AA-' Insurance Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of AFL's insurance subsidiaries. The Rating Outlook is Negative. A complete list of ratings appears at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation of Aflac's ratings reflects the company's extremely strong competitive position in the supplemental accident and health insurance markets in Japan and the U.S., its strong earnings profile, leverage ratios that are consistent with rating expectations, and strong capitalization. The ratings also incorporate the impact of low economic growth in the company's key Japanese market. The Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's concern over Aflac's exposure to Japanese sovereign risk given that over two-thirds of Aflac's assets, capital, and profitability are associated with its branch operation in Japan. Fitch's sovereign rating on Japan is 'A+', with a Negative Outlook. Aflac's IFS ratings can be retained at their current 'AA-' level provided Japan's sovereign rating remains 'A+' or higher. Factors contributing to the notch between Aflac's ratings and Japan's sovereign rating include Aflac's ability to generate comparably strong financial results during periods of weak economic conditions in Japan, partially due to earnings from its U.S. business, as well as the capital flexibility derived from the company's branch operation structure. If Fitch downgrades Japan's sovereign rating to 'A', Aflac's IFS ratings would likely be downgraded to 'A+'. Fitch's expectation is that Aflac will continue to generate strong operating earnings in the near term. The company reported a modest 1% decline in GAAP business segment pre-tax operating income to $2,463 million in first-half 2014. However, pre-tax operating margins remain solid and increased modestly to 21.9% in Japan and 20.6% in the U.S. for the period. Aflac maintains a dominant market position in both Japan and the U.S. selling cancer and other supplemental accident and health insurance products. The company's key competitive advantages include its low-cost operations, continued product innovation, brand name recognition and robust sales channels in Japan. However, Aflac faces growing competition in Japan and the U.S. In the Japan market, Aflac remains focused on third-sector products as sales of first-sector life products decline. The company expanded the distribution of its products through Japan Post Co., Ltd. and Kampo (Japan Post Insurance Co., Ltd.), introducing for both an exclusive cancer insurance product. This is expected to offset the decline in sales from traditional channels. In the U.S., Aflac is enhancing the competitiveness of its agent compensation structure in order to improve sales. However, this will also lead to higher costs in the near term. Fitch views Aflac's capitalization as very strong with an estimated NAIC risk-based capital (RBC) ratio of 817% and operating leverage of 9.5x as of June 30, 2014. The company's total adjusted capital (TAC) increased 7% during the first half of 2014 to $10.6 billion as of June 30, 2014. Aflac's Japanese Solvency Margin Ratio (SMR) remains strong at 833% as of June 30, 2014. Aflac's financial leverage ratio remains within rating expectations at 25.1% as of June 30, 2014 and the total financing and commitments ratio (TFC) is modest at 0.5x. The company's debt servicing capability is solid with GAAP interest coverage of 15.3x and maximum statutory dividend interest coverage of 7.5x as of June 30, 2014. Aflac has significant concentration in Japanese Government Bonds (JGB) and agencies, which represent approximately 37% of total investments as of June 30, 2014. Over the last three years, Aflac has reduced its investment risk and diversified its portfolio, resulting in improved asset quality. The company decreased its exposure to perpetual preferred securities to 2.7% as of June 30, 2014 from 6.2% at year-end 2011. Exposure to financial institutions and GIIPS has also trended lower. Impairments in fixed maturities and perpetual preferred securities continue to decline. Fitch views Aflac's asset/liability management as adequate, as investments and liabilities are reasonably well matched. The company's liability profile limits liquidity risks and enhances Aflac's ability to hold long-duration investments to maturity. RATING SENSITIVITIES An upgrade of Aflac is unlikely in the near term, given Japan's Long-Term Local-Currency IDR of 'A+' with a Negative Outlook. The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include: --A downgrade in Fitch's sovereign rating (local currency) of Japan to 'A', or lower (currently 'A+'/Negative Outlook); --Significant investment impairments or losses in Aflac's capital position; --A decline in Aflac's run-rate pre-tax operating margin below 17% in Japan or 15% in U.S.; --A significant increase in either operating (greater than 16x) or financial leverage (greater than 30%); --NAIC RBC less than 400%. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings, with a Negative Outlook: Aflac Inc. --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A'; --3.65% USD 700 million senior notes due June 2023 at 'A-'; --2.26% Uridashi notes due September 2016 at 'A-'; --1.84% Samurai notes due July 2016 at 'A-'; --8.5% USD 850 million senior notes due May 15, 2019 at 'A-'; --6.9% USD 400 million senior notes due Dec. 17, 2039 at 'A-'. --3.45% USD 300 million senior notes due Aug. 15, 2015 at 'A-'; --6.45% USD 450 million senior notes due Aug. 15, 2040 at 'A-' --2.65% USD 650 million senior notes due Feb. 15, 2017 at 'A-'; --4.0% USD 350 million senior notes due Feb. 15, 2022 at 'A-'. --5.5% USD 500 million junior subordinated debentures due Sept. 15, 2052 at 'BBB'. American Family Life Assurance Co. of Columbus American Family Life Assurance Co. of New York Aflac Japan --IFS at 'AA-'. Contact: Primary Analyst: Dafina M. Dunmore, CFA Director +1-312-368-3136 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. 