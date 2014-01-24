(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/LONDON, January 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ageas' immediate holding company, Ageas Insurance International NV, at Long term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A-'. The ultimate Ageas holding company, Ageas SA/NV, has also been affirmed at Long-term IDR 'BBB+' and Short-term IDR 'F2'. In addition Fitch has affirmed the operating companies: AG Insurance at Insurer Financial Strength 'A+' and IDR 'A'; Ageas Insurance Company (Asia) Ltd's (AICA) at IFS 'A' and Long-term IDR 'A-'; and Milleniumbcp-Ageas operating entities (MBCPA) at IFS 'BBB-'. The Outlooks on the IFS rating and the Long-term IDRs are all Stable, except for MBCPA entities, which are on Negative Outlook. A full list of ratings is provided at the end of this comment. KEY RATING DRIVERS AG Insurance's ratings continue to be supported by its strong capital adequacy, acceptable debt leverage and leading business position in Belgium. AG Insurance continues to benefit from a strong solvency level, at around 1.9x the regulatory minimum at end-September 2013. Solvency should remain sound, supported by what Fitch expects to be strong net profit for 2013. In December 2013, AG Insurance issued a EUR450m callable subordinated debt. The proceeds of the issue have been used to fully redeem an outstanding subordinated loan to Ageas SA/NV of a smaller amount. Therefore, debt leverage, as calculated by Fitch, has slightly increased but remains supportive of the rating. This is in line with Ageas Groupâ€™s strategy to optimise the capital structure and maximise hybrid capacity at individual entitiesâ€™ level. MBCPA's ratings incorporate some benefit from Ageas Group's ratings and ongoing and expected future operational and financial support. Majority owner Ageas Insurance International NV has stated that it continues to view MBCPA as a strategic investment and a long-term partnership. In addition, Ageas has indicated that together with Millennium bcp, owner of the remaining 49% of MBCPA, it would ensure the protection of existing policyholders should this be necessary. At end-September 2013, MBCPA reported a regulatory solvency ratio of 313%. The Negative Outlook on MBCPA's ratings reflects the Negative Outlook on the sovereign rating of Portugal, where its entities are based. AICA's ratings reflect the insurerâ€™s strategic importance within Ageas Group and strengthened statutory solvency position after the injection of USD150m by its holding company in the form of preference shares in April 2013. On the other hand, due to persisting duration mismatch between assets and liabilities, its statutory capital position remains sensitive to a fall in interest rates. The ratings of the Ageas holding companies continue to take into account the strong net cash position which Fitch expects to have totalled EUR1.9bn at end-2013. There were several transactions in 2013 outside the core insurance business, such as group finance and other holding activities, which Fitch views as positive in terms of cash generation and simplifying the legacy business arising from the breakdown of the Fortis group in 2009, although some volatility remains at holding company level. Ageas SA/NV has launched a capital reduction programme through share buy-backs to help reach its 11% return on equity (ROE) target (8.4% annualised at end-September 2013). The group is also considering potential inorganic growth opportunities. Fitch expects Ageas SA/NV to deploy capital in a disciplined manner and that any external growth will be consistent with the groupâ€™s strategy and matching prudent internal hurdles. Following the restructuring of the Ageas group in 2008, Fitch believes that Ageas SA/NV continues to face litigation risk in Belgium and the Netherlands. Despite the company's denial of all allegations, if the actions against Ageas SA/NV are successful, they could eventually have a substantial negative financial impact on the company. This litigation risk is reflected in Ageas SA/NV's IDR being two notches lower than the IDR of AG Insurance instead of the standard one notch. RATING SENSITIVITIES Key rating triggers for a downgrade of AG Insurance include: -Inability to generate positive earnings or maintain solvency at 2x the regulatory minimum on a sustained basis -Diminished support from Ageas Holdings -Increase of litigation risk initiated by former Fortis shareholders All of MBCPA's operations are concentrated on the Portuguese market, which is experiencing challenging economic conditions. This has had a profound impact on life insurance, which is the group's main activity. As such, the ratings are affected by Portugal's sovereign ratings. A downgrade could also be triggered by the deterioration of AG Insuranceâ€™s and MBCPA's leading business positions in their respective domestic insurance markets, although this is unlikely in the short term given the companiesâ€™ strong franchise in those markets. An upgrade of AG Insuranceâ€™s ratings is unlikely in the medium term, given the companyâ€™s fairly low degree of diversification outside of Belgium. MBCPAâ€™s Outlook could be revised to Stable if Portugalâ€™s Outlook is revised to Stable. An upgrade of AICAâ€™s ratings is unlikely in the near term unless the entity makes significant progress in improving its small market presence in Hong Kong. The rating actions are as follows: AG Insurance IFS rating affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable Subordinated bond affirmed at 'BBB+' Ageas SA/NV Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2' Ageas Insurance International Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2' Ageas Finance N.V. Senior unsecured affirmed at 'BBB' Ageas Hybrid Financing Hybrid capital instruments affirmed at 'BB+' Ageasfinlux SA Hybrid capital instruments affirmed at 'BB' Ocidental-Companhia Portuguesa de Seguros de Vida S.A. IFS rating affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative Ocidental-Companhia Portuguesa de Seguros S.A. IFS rating affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative Medis - Companhia Portuguesa de Seguros de Saude S.A. 