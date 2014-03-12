(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SAO PAULO, March 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings of Agencia de
Fomento do Parana at 'BBB-' and has withdrawn the Support Rating
Floor
reflecting Fitch's criteria. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
See the full list of rating actions at the end of this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS and NATIONAL RATINGS
The Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and national scale ratings of
Agencia de
Fomento do Parana (FP) are equalized to those of its controlling
shareholder,
State of Parana (Parana; long-term IDR BBB-/Outlook Stable). FP
is the financial
agent of Parana, the administrator of state development funds
and the finance
arm of the state which works to foster economic growth in its
home region. Under
its methodology, Fitch views FP as 'core' to the state, since FP
is a key and
integral part of the state's public police. It also provides
some core products
and services to Parana's municipalities and to some private
sector segments that
are deemed to be relevant to the state.
The ratings assigned to Parana reflect its stagnant fiscal
performance with
operating margins close to 4%. In Fitch's opinion, Parana's
operating margins
reached the bottom of the cycle in 2013 with higher than
expected expenditures,
as observed with many other subnationals. The ratings also
factor in its modest
economic importance as the fifth-largest state in Brazil, its
proprietary
pension system converging to balance, and the financial
flexibility stemming
from Parana's most important creditor - the federal government,
which accounted
for 68.6% of total debt in September 2013.
Given the full secured portfolio with municipalities making up
89% of the total
credit portfolio, losses in that segment tend to be minimal. As
a result of FP's
strategy to strive in private lending (i.e. microcredit and
small companies with
annual revenues up to BRL10 million), its loans delinquent for
more than 90 days
reached a low 0.3% of the total portfolio, with an immaterial
level of
renegotiated loans. Impaired loans to the private sector amount
to 4.1% of the
private portfolio in September 2013. FP has an ambitious plan to
reach 25% of
its credit portfolio with the private sector in the coming years
from the
current 7.1%. In Fitch's view, this can translate into some
increase in credit
costs given the larger risk imposed by those mostly non-secured
exposures.
FP works with a lower loan interest rate than those practiced in
the banking
sector, due to its developmental role and not-for-profit nature.
Following a
capital withdrawal of BRL150 million in December 2013,
regulatory capital should
decrease to 40% from 80.9% in September 2013. Management has
established a
regulatory capital floor of 25% which will provide funding for
its expansion
strategy. Fitch notes that the state is prohibited from
withdrawing additional
capital, effective since January 2014.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - Support Rating and Support Rating Floor
The Support Rating Floor has been withdrawn reflecting the
agency's belief that
the most likely form of support is institutional, rather than
sovereign support.
There are no formal requirements from the State to inject
capital into FP,
although FP is still financed mostly by the equity provided by
the state of
Parana.
Moreover, there are plans to increase third-party funding to
operate most
intensively with private loans. In Fitch's view, these factors
are still
compatible with a high probability of institutional support
provided by the
state of Parana.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS and NATIONAL RATINGS
FP's IDRs are equalized with its parent's IDRs, the State of
Parana.
Any changes in Parana's IDRs or in its propensity and
willingness to provide
support to FP could directly affect the development agency's
ratings.
Fitch affirms the following ratings:
--Foreign and local currency long-term Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'BBB-';
Outlook Stable;
--Foreign and local currency short-term IDRs at 'F3';
--National long-term rating at 'AA+(bra)'; Outlook Stable;
--National short-term rating at 'F1+ (bra)'.
--Support Rating at '2';
--Support Rating Floor WD.
