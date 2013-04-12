(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
following ratings for
Agilent Technologies, Inc. (Agilent) (NYSE: A):
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured revolving credit facility (RCF) at 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB+'.
Fitch's proposed actions affect approximately $2.8 billion of
debt, including an
undrawn $400 million revolving credit facility (RCF) expiring
2016.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings and Positive Outlook reflect Agilent's strengthening
operating
profile due to ongoing revenue diversification. As a result,
Fitch expects
mid-cycle annual free cash flow (FCF) approaching $1 billion.
The ratings and
Outlook also reflect Agilent's conservative financial policies
with share
repurchases limited to excess domestic cash.
Fitch expects flat revenue growth in fiscal 2013 with solid
emerging market
demand and revenues from the 2012 Dako acquisition offsetting
lower U.S.
government spending, European recession, and more volatile
communications order
patterns. Fitch expects emerging markets and increasing
recurring revenues to
fuel mid-single-digit revenue growth beyond the near term.
Solid profitability from productivity initiatives should drive
nearly $1 billion
of FCF for fiscal 2013. Agilent's reduction in flexible
workforce, consolidation
of manufacturing facilities and streamlining order fulfillment
will enable the
company to maintain operating margins near current levels.
Fitch expects Agilent will maintain global cash levels at more
than $1 billion,
manage total leverage (total debt to operating EBITDA) below 2x,
and limit share
repurchases to excess domestic cash levels. Nonetheless, share
repurchase
activity will increase, given Agilent's $421 million remaining
under its current
up to $500 million in fiscal 2013 authorization.
Fitch believes Agilent will use cash repatriated to the U.S.
from overseas to
fund stock buybacks. The vast majority of Agilent's FCF is
generated overseas,
potentially constraining share repurchases beyond fiscal 2013.
The Outlook
incorporates some headroom for debt-financed domestic
acquisitions with
subsequent FCF used to bring total leverage back below 2x.
The Dako acquisition further diversified Agilent's revenue
portfolio and
strengthens the company's capabilities and customer reach in
cancer diagnostics
markets. Dako also expands Agilent's recurring revenues to 30%
from 25% of
total. Future acquisitions are likely to be smaller in size,
outside the U.S.,
and focused on bio-analytical markets.
Agilent's ongoing focus on higher growth bio-analytical markets
will further
reduce the company's still significant exposure to the more
volatile Electronics
Measurement (EM) segment. Fitch expects EM to represent less
than 45% of total
revenues in fiscal 2013, down from nearly 55% five years ago.
Fitch believes Agilent's commitment to high levels of research
and development
(R&D) investment support the company's technology leadership and
high retention
rates of its significant installed base. R&D spending should
remain near 10% of
revenues, down slightly from historical levels but higher than
that of
competitors.
RATINGS SENSITIVITIES
Fitch believes positive rating actions could result from
consistent annual FCF
of $1 billion, from share gains resulting in higher than
expected revenue
growth, or solid execution of cost reduction initiatives driving
operating
profitability expansion.
Negative rating actions could occur if there is:
--Negative organic revenue growth or sustained operating profit
margin
compression in EM, likely due to reduced competitiveness or
lower testing
penetration in communications markets;
--Reduced gross profit margin in the company's bio-analytical
markets, signaling
product commoditization or less robust growth within developing
economies;
--Incremental borrowing to support share buybacks.
Fitch expects credit protection measures will remain near
current levels, driven
by Fitch's expectations that profitability will remain near
current levels over
the intermediate term and that Agilent will refinance upcoming
debt maturities.
Fitch estimates total leverage was approximately 1.6x for the
latest 12 months
(LTM) ended Jan. 31, 2013 and should remain below 2x over the
intermediate term.
Interest coverage (operating EBITDA to gross interest expense)
was nearly 15x
for the LTM ended Jan. 31, 2013 and should remain well in excess
of 10x.
The ratings are supported by:
--Leading market positions in faster growing and more stable
life sciences,
chemical analysis, and diagnostics and genomics markets;
--Global footprint and increasing end-market, customer, and
technology platform
diversification;
--Conservative financial policies with sufficient overall
liquidity, as well as
expectations for lower but still solid annual FCF in a downturn.
Ratings concerns include:
--Mature growth rates and trends toward reduced testing within
certain
electronic measurement markets;
--Substantial R&D requirements to maintain technology
leadership;
--Potential for higher debt levels over the longer-term to
support domestic
spending, due to anticipated overseas cash build.
As of Jan. 31, 2013, Fitch believes Agilent's liquidity was
solid and supported
by:
--Approximately $2.5 billion of cash and cash equivalents,
approximately $1.9
billion of which was located overseas;
--An undrawn $400 million senior unsecured RCF expiring October
20, 2016.
Agilent's liquidity is also supported by expectations for
mid-cycle annual FCF
approaching $1 billion.
Total debt was approximately $2.4 billion as of Jan. 31, 2013
and consisted of:
--$250 million of 2.5% senior notes due Jul. 15, 2013;
--$500 million of 5.5% senior notes due Sep. 14, 2015;
--$600 million of 6.5% senior notes due Nov. 1, 2017;
--$500 million of 5% senior notes due Jul. 15, 2020; and
--$400 million of 3.2% senior notes due Oct. 1, 2022.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
