(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ahli
United Bank (UK)
PLC's (AUBUK) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'
with a Stable
Outlook and Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb-'. A full list of
rating actions is at
the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING
AUBUK's IDRs and Support Rating reflect Fitch's expectation of a
high
probability of support from its parent, Bahrain-based Ahli
United Bank BSC (AUB;
BBB+/Stable/bbb), and ultimately from AUB's core shareholder,
the Public
Institution for Social Security (PIfSS), an arm of the State of
Kuwait
(AA/Stable). AUB's ratings are in turn driven by Fitch's
expectation of support
from PIfSS, which owns 18.5% of the bank, but are constrained by
Bahrain's
'BBB+' Country Ceiling.
The strong links between PIfSS and AUBUK date back to before the
creation of AUB
in 2000 and are supported by PIfSS's shareholdings in both AUB
and its
subsidiary, Ahli United Bank Kuwait (12.2% stake).
Fitch believes that the propensity and ability to support AUBUK
remain high.
This view is underpinned by AUBUK's core role within the AUB
group, as the sole
operation outside of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA)
region. It also
considers AUB's sole ownership of AUBUK and the strong track
record of support
for banks in Kuwait and the Gulf region.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING
AUBUK's IDRs and Support Rating are sensitive to a change in
Fitch's assumptions
around the probability of support that would be forthcoming from
AUB and
ultimately from PIfSS if required. If AUBUK is no longer
considered a core
subsidiary of AUB, this would likely cause a downgrade of its
IDR. A rating
action on AUB's IDRs would not necessarily be reflected in a
corresponding
change in AUBUK's ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
AUBUK's company profile constrains its VR, reflecting its
limited franchise and
relatively small size, particularly in view of its focus on the
UK property
market. The bank's long track record as a specialist property
finance lender,
with its residential mortgage loan portfolio mainly in prime
central London,
partly mitigate the risks. Its commercial property exposure is
spread across the
UK.
The VR also reflects AUBUK's healthy capitalisation and
experienced management
team. AUBUK's asset quality is sound, although a large part of
mortgage loans
are granted on an interest-only basis. However, we believe the
book is managed
prudently. It is also exposed to an inherently volatile UK
commercial real
estate market, although the exposure represents 100% of equity.
AUBUK's
liquidity buffers are strong, but also a necessity given the
highly concentrated
deposit base. Nonetheless, Fitch expects the largest deposits to
remain
relatively stable.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
The bank's VR is sensitive to significant price corrections in
the UK property
market. Conservative loan-to-value ratios reduce the risks,
although in a
scenario with deteriorating asset quality eroding capital
through higher loan
impairment charges, the VR could be downgraded.
An upgrade of the VR is unlikely given the bank's company
profile. AUBUK would
need to significantly diversify its franchise, which is unlikely
given the
bank's focus and links to the Gulf region.
Established in 1966 as the United Bank of Kuwait, AUBUK is one
of the oldest
Arab banks operating in the UK. The bank became a wholly owned
subsidiary of AUB
in July 2000. The business is split across three divisions:
corporate banking
and treasury, private banking and wealth management and
residential property
finance. However, its main activity is providing specialist
mortgage finance to
UK and Gulf clients. AUBUK formed about 13% of the group's total
assets at
end-2013.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mahin Dissanayake
Director
+44 20 3530 1618
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Andrew Parkinson
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1420
Committee Chairperson
Jens Hallen
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1326
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014 is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Ahli United Bank BSC
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.