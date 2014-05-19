(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Russia-based OJSC AHML
Insurance's (AHMLI) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at
'BB' and its
National IFS rating at 'AA-(rus)'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings continue to reflect the 99.98% ownership of AHMLI by
the state-owned
Agency for Housing Mortgage Lending (AHML) and significant
capital injections
from the parent. The ratings also take into account that AHMLI
does not have any
guarantee or other formal support agreement either from the
government or from
the parent. AHMLI receives substantial non-monetary support in
the form of
methodological and statistical advice from AHML.
AHMLI failed to meet its aggressive growth targets in 2013 as
gross written
premiums (GWP) fell 46% yoy in 2013 (or 57% if premium refunds
are deducted from
GWP), mainly due to pool and bulk products. Although the
insurer's claims
experience has remained favourable to date, business volumes
were insufficient
to compensate for administrative expenses. The insurer continued
to offset
underwriting losses with investment returns, improving its net
profit to RUB25m
in 2013 from RUB7m in 2012.
The reduction of business volumes was primarily driven by trends
in the Russian
residential mortgage lending sector. Firstly, because AHMLI's
parent refinanced
a smaller volume of mortgage loans in 2013, AHMLI had less
opportunity to sell
insurance coverage for the portfolios eligible for refinancing
on a
semi-compulsory basis. Secondly, AHMLI's legal incentives to
make mortgage
insurance attractive for banks not using AHML's refinancing have
yet to be
adopted. Thirdly, the insurer's targeted segment of loans with
high
loan-to-value (LTV) ratios shrank in 2013. Finally, an audit of
mortgage
repayments by AHML and AHMLI triggered more premium refunds in
2013.
Nevertheless, AHMLI has been successful in its strategy of
becoming the local
pioneer underwriter of securitised pools of mortgage loans. This
success
significantly increased the insurer's risk-in-force to RUB8.1bn
at end-2013 from
RUB3bn at end-2012. AHMLI's exposure to risk has not increased
proportionally as
the insured pools had significantly lower average LTV levels
than loans insured
under primary flow and bulk products. Fitch considers AHMLI's
capitalisation to
be significantly in excess of that needed for its risk-in-force.
AHMLI operates as a specialised mortgage (re)insurer in both the
primary and
secondary segments of the residential mortgage lending sector in
Russia. Key
industry risks faced by mortgage insurers include a
deteriorating economic
environment - specifically, rising unemployment, along with
declining lending
and underwriting standards, and elevated house prices and
mortgage debt levels.
The insurer's exposure to a cyclical deterioration in these risk
factors is
heightened by the monoline and long-term nature of the business.
At present AHMLI offers three products: primary flow, bulk and
pool insurance.
In all cases the insurer protects either lenders or investors
from principal and
interest losses in the event that a borrower defaults and the
property held as
security is sold for less than the amount owed. According to the
strategy set by
its parent, AHMLI plans to provide insurance for up to 21% of
securitised pools
issued in Russia by 2015 and sees risk-in-force increasing to
RUB37bn in 2015.
Fitch views these growth targets as rather aggressive and
unlikely to be
achieved within the stated timeframe.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include a reduction in
AHML's participation
to a minority interest, or aggressive growth, both in volume and
product mix, as
rapid growth can often be accompanied by declines in
underwriting quality or
pricing.
The rating may also be downgraded if capitalisation deteriorates
to a level no
longer consistent with the risks for the rating level. Given
AHMLI's current
overcapitalisation, Fitch envisages such a scenario would
materialise only if
the company is unable to access new capital over the medium
term.
An upgrade is unlikely in the near- to medium-term based on the
company's credit
fundamentals. However, an upgrade could be possible if AHMLI
receives a formal
support agreement from AHML.
