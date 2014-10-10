(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, October 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed AIA Company Limited Thailand Branch's (AIA Thailand) National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'AAA(tha)'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating reflects AIA Thailand's legal status as a branch of AIA Company Limited (AIACL). The rating is based on AIACL's solid market franchise, sustained sound financial performance and strong capitalisation. AIACL is a leading life insurer in Asia, with more than 28 million in-force policies, a 250,000-strong agency force and an established presence in 17 markets in Asia. AIACL's profitability remained strong, with its pre-tax return on assets of 2.8% for 1H14 on an annualised basis (FY13: 2.5%). Its value of new business margin for 1H14 was 46.2% (1H13: 41.6%). The company's consolidated solvency ratio improved further to 448% at end-May 2014, from 433% at end-November 2013, and was among the highest in the industry. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that AIACL will continue to maintain a strong credit profile in the medium to long term. Thailand is AIACL's second-largest market, after Hong Kong, contributing 19% to AIACL's total weighted premium income in 2013. AIA Thailand is the market leader in the Thai life insurance industry with a 21.2% market share in January-July 2014 (2013: 25%). The company's regulatory risk-based capital of 524% as of June 2014 is the highest in the industry and significantly higher than the minimum requirement of 140%. RATING SENSITIVITIES A material deterioration in AIACL's credit profile could have a negative impact on AIA Thailand's rating. This could include an unexpected significant deterioration in financial performance, that is, pre-tax return on assets falling to below 1% and debt to capital rising above 20%. However, Fitch does not expect these risks to materialise in the medium term. Contact: Primary Analysts Trin Siriwutiset Associate Director +66 2108 0154 Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited Level 17, Park Ventures, 57 Wireless Road Lumpini, Patumwan Bangkok 10330 Secondary Analysts Siew Wai Wan Senior Director +65 6796 7217 Committee Chairperson Jeffrey Liew Senior Director +852 2263 9939 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com THE ISSUER DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE RATING PROCESS, OR PROVIDE ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, BEYOND THE ISSUER'S AVAILABLE PUBLIC DISCLOSURE. Applicable criteria, "Insurance Rating Methodology", dated 4 September 2014, and "National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30 October 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here National Scale Ratings Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.