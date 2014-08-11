(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, August 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has completed a peer
review of three
rated aircraft lessors, resulting in the affirmation of the
long-term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) of AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER, 'BB+'),
Aviation Capital
Group Corp. (ACG, 'BBB-') and BOC Aviation Pte Ltd (BOC
Aviation, 'A-'). The
Outlooks remain Stable. Company-specific rating rationales are
described below,
and a full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this
release.
The aircraft leasing sector has experienced another year of
strong performance,
which has been characterized by strong airline industry
fundamentals, favorable
credit markets, improving lease rates and consolidation among
lessors.
Profitability in the airline industry has continued to improve
this year, which
has resulted in a lack of significant credit issues among the
lessors. Aircraft
financing has become more plentiful with increasing investor
appetite and the
securitization market re-emerging. This favorable environment
has attracted new
competition from a variety of sources, both global and regional
in nature. As
the industry has grown, the market has become more segmented
with numerous
strategies and value propositions. Among the challenges aircraft
lessors will
need to navigate over the coming years are industry cyclicality,
competitive
pressures on underwriting standards, large aircraft order books,
residual value
risk associated with older model planes, and rising interest
rates.
The aviation cycle has the tendency to change direction rapidly
and remains
highly sensitive to exogenous shocks. While lessors have proven
to be more
resilient than airlines due to their ability to redeploy
aircraft, Fitch's
ratings on the sector are constrained by its singular focus on
aircraft assets
and reliance on wholesale funding markets. The lack of price
transparency for
aircraft makes it more difficult to analyze the residual values
of lessors'
fleets. Therefore, shareholders' equity is susceptible to
impairments,
particularly for lessors with older and less frequently traded
portfolios.
Supply of new aircraft has become more constrained, as
manufacturers have seen
strong new order activity from both lessors and airlines and
accumulated record
backlogs. Orders being placed at the upper point in the cycle
naturally tend to
be more expensive, which increases the risk that these aircraft
will not meet
their long-term return hurdles and increase residual risk. For
the most popular
narrow-body models, order books of eight to nine years today
compare with six to
eight years in the mid-2000s and just three to five years in the
early 2000s.
The secondary market for aircraft has also heated up, with a
number of new
entrants, including Business Development Companies, insurance
companies and
private equity firms. Operating lessors should stand to benefit
from this
development, particularly those that strive to maintain young
fleets by selling
older aircraft as they take delivery of new equipment. However,
it is important
to note that secondary market liquidity is also driven by narrow
funding spreads
and could dry up relatively quickly.
AerCap's acquisition of International Lease Finance Corp (ILFC),
which closed in
May 2014, was an important and positive industry development for
several
reasons. The transaction represented what is expected to be the
last transfer of
a large fleet of leased aircraft, following RBS's sale of its
aircraft leasing
business to Sumitomo in 2012 and CIT's re-emergence from
bankruptcy in 2009. In
Fitch's view, material consolidation in the industry is now
complete, with two
large players (AerCap and GECAS) controlling close to half of
all lessor-owned
aircraft globally. Additionally, the increase in the sector's
market
capitalization has increased investor visibility and should lead
to improved
access to capital markets for other aircraft lessors. There have
been several
IPO filings in recent months, including Avolon and China
Aircraft Leasing Co.
AerCap Holdings N.V.
KEY RATING DRIVERS -- IDRs
Today's affirmation of AerCap's Long-term IDR of 'BB+' is
supported by the
recently expanded scale of the company's franchise, robust
funding and liquidity
profile, and strong management team. The ratings are constrained
by increased
balance sheet leverage, execution and integration risk
associated with the ILFC
acquisition, recent change in strategic direction and the
increased fleet age.
AerCap's recent acquisition of ILFC was transformative and
fundamentally changed
the company's risk profile and strategic direction.
AerCap's balance sheet leverage has increased materially,
primarily as a result
of the assumption of ILFC's existing debt and
acquisition-related purchase
accounting. Therefore, AerCap's credit profile has initially
become riskier, but
Fitch expects it to improve over time as the acquisition is
integrated and
equity is built up through retained earnings. The 'BB+' rating
is supported by
the company's plans to maintain a conservative capital policy
with a targeted
debt-to-equity ratio (as reported) of approximately 3.0x. Fitch
believes the
combined business offers fairly good visibility into future
earnings and
operating cash flows, which underpins the company's
de-leveraging plan.
Fitch believes that the best measure of financial leverage for
the combined
company is tangible debt-to-tangible equity. This measure
adjusts for certain
accounting assets and liabilities that will be created as a
result of purchase
accounting, and is more reflective of the economic value of the
balance sheet
than the reported debt-to-equity ratio. Some of the adjustments
include the fair
value (FV) adjustment to ILFC's debt, the FV of the order book,
and the lease
premium. According to Fitch's estimates, the tangible
debt-to-tangible equity
ratio was 5.1x as of March 31, 2014, higher than the reported
pro forma leverage
figure of 4.5x. However, the two measures are expected to
converge as the
purchase accounting adjustments get accreted over time.
The acquisition requires significant integration efforts, which
will continue to
consume meaningful time and effort of AerCap's senior management
team. In
Fitch's view, the acquisition brings a significant amount of
integration and
execution risk as AerCap transfers ILFC's fleet and ILFC's staff
onto AerCap's
platform. These risks are mitigated to some extent by AerCap's
scalable
operating platform (including its interest in AerData), the
relatively small
number of employees at ILFC, overlapping locations of regional
offices, and
prior ownership of the AeroTurbine platform which has been
reacquired as part of
the transaction.
Fitch believes that the acquisition has resulted in a
significant shift to
AerCap's current business strategy. The size of the fleet has
increased
dramatically to approximately 1,200 aircraft from 238 as of
March 31, 2014; and
its average age has increased by roughly two years, to over
seven years from 5.6
years as of March 31, 2014. Historically, AerCap's strategy
focused on newer
aircraft, a modest fleet size and a moderate order book
supported by a
predominantly secured funding profile.
With the acquisition of ILFC, AerCap has become the owner of one
of the largest
order books in the industry. Fitch recognizes that ILFC's orders
represent some
of the most in-demand aircraft in the market and were placed at
attractive
prices and delivery slots. However, the long-term nature of the
commitments
creates a liability that may need to be funded at a time when
capital is not
readily available. Furthermore, given the cyclical nature of the
aviation market
and continual technological advances, the contracted purchase
price of the
aircraft could potentially exceed the market value on the
delivery date.
Despite the concerns cited above, Fitch believes that the
acquisition offers
potential long-term strategic benefits for both AerCap's and
ILFC's creditors.
The economics of the combined business have remained intact,
with no immediate
impact to lease cash flows and a relatively modest increase in
the debt balance
to fund the cash portion of the purchase price. AerCap expects
to reap
significant tax benefits by re-domiciling the vast majority of
ILFC's assets to
Ireland and transferring ILFC's large deferred tax liability to
AIG.
AerCap's post-acquisition liquidity position stands at
approximately $6 billion,
composed of $2 billion in unrestricted cash and $4 billion of
undrawn revolver
availability, as of March 31, 2014. The company plans to
maintain a liquidity
buffer (including cash flow from operations, unrestricted cash
and undrawn
revolvers) at 120% of debt maturities and capital expenditures
over the next 12
months. Fitch views this as an appropriate liquidity framework
given AerCap's
significant purchase commitments and debt maturities.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - AerCap & ILFC Senior Unsecured Debt
The equalization of the unsecured debt with the IDR reflects
material unsecured
debt, as a portion of total debt, as well as strong unencumbered
asset coverage
of unencumbered debt. The acquisition of ILFC has significantly
expanded
AerCap's access to unsecured funding, which now represents
approximately 60% of
total debt. Furthermore, AerCap has acquired a large pool of
unencumbered
aircraft, which will provide support to unsecured creditors
going forward.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - AerCap & ILFC Senior Secured Debt
AerCap's and ILFC's senior secured debt ratings of 'BBB-' are
one-notch above
the long-term IDR, and reflect the aircraft collateral backing
these
obligations.
The ratings assigned to the senior secured debt issued by Flying
Fortress, Inc.
and Delos Finance SARL, both wholly owned subsidiaries of ILFC,
are equalized
with the IDR of ILFC. This debt is secured via a pledge of stock
of the
subsidiaries and related affiliates and is guaranteed by ILFC on
a senior
unsecured basis. The ratings on these secured term loans are not
notched above
ILFC's IDR due to the lack of a perfected first priority claim
on aircraft
provided to support repayment of the term loan. Furthermore,
there is a risk of
substantive consolidation of Flying Fortress, Inc., Delos
Finance SARL and
related affiliates in the event of an ILFC bankruptcy.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - ILFC Hybrid Debt
The rating of 'B+' reflects a three-notch differential between
the long-term IDR
and preferred stock rating. This is consistent with Fitch's
'Treatment and
Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate and REIT Credit
Analysis'
criteria published on Dec. 23, 2013.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - AerCap & ILFC IDRs, Senior Unsecured
Debt, Senior Secured
Debt and Hybrid Debt
Fitch believes positive rating momentum is possible over the
longer term as
AerCap continues to execute on the plan outlined at the time of
the ILFC
acquisition. More specifically, successful integration of ILFC's
fleet and
staff, a reduction of balance sheet leverage as outlined by the
company,
maintenance of robust liquidity, and improvement in the fleet
profile are viewed
as positive rating drivers. Fitch will also assess AerCap's
ability to
effectively manage the average age and composition of its fleet.
Positive rating
momentum could stall if AerCap runs into any meaningful
integration issues, if
dividends or share repurchase activity are reinstituted before
deleveraging
plans are completed, or if there is a material downturn in the
aviation sector,
which negatively impacts its business.
Downside risks to AerCap's ratings will be elevated until the
acquisition is
fully integrated and leverage is reduced. Negative rating
actions could result
from significant integration issues, loss of key airline
relationships,
deterioration in financial performance and/or operating cash
flows, higher than
expected repossession activity and/or difficulty re-leasing
aircraft at
economical rates. Longer term, aggressive capital management, a
reduction in
available liquidity or inability to maintain or improve the
fleet profile could
also lead to negative rating pressure.
Aviation Capital Group Corp.:
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDR and Senior Debt
The affirmation of the IDR and unsecured debt ratings at 'BBB-'
and the Stable
Outlook reflect ACG's solid franchise, attractive aircraft
portfolio, consistent
operating cash flow generation, solid liquidity, diverse funding
profile and
Fitch's assessment of the ownership by and strategic
relationship with Pacific
Life Insurance Company (PLIC, IDR rated 'A') and its parent
Pacific LifeCorp
(PLC, IDR rated 'A-'). Fitch also views the recent improvement
in ACG's
unsecured funding profile and unencumbered asset coverage
favorably, as they
provide additional financial flexibility.
Lease revenues grew 11.5% in 2013 to $736 million compared to
$660 million in
2012, reflecting ACG's continued portfolio growth offset by a
modest decline in
net margin, which fell to 7.2% in 2013 compared to 7.3% in 2012.
Operating
performance has remained relatively flat over the same period,
as pre-tax
earnings increased 3.3% to $62 million in 2013 compared to $60
million in 2012,
reflecting increased maintenance and operating costs resulting
from portfolio
growth. Net income of $76 million, on an adjusted basis, was
22.6% higher in
2013 compared to $62 million in 2012. Net income in 2012
accounts for a
one-time basis adjustment to ACG's deferred tax asset valuation
allowance
related to aircraft depreciation, which reduced the provisions
for income taxes
during the year. Including this adjustment, reported net income
would have been
$119 million in 2012. Fitch expects medium- to long-term
profitability to
improve along with net margins as the new aircraft portfolio
seasons.
ACG's aircraft portfolio remains attractive and broadly used by
airlines, which
provides stable cash flow generation that minimizes the impact
of market
volatility throughout economic and market cycles. The portfolio
is composed
predominately of B737 and A320 families, with a weighted average
age of around
six years, as of March 31, 2014. Approximately 76% of the
portfolio is younger
than 10 years, by net book value. Currently, ACG has 133
aircraft on order with
deliveries scheduled through 2021. Given ACG's fleet strategy
of investing in
young, primarily narrowbody aircraft with broad customer appeal,
Fitch expects
the portfolio will remain relatively consistent over the near-
to medium-term.
Fitch views ACG's liquidity profile as solid, and the company is
well positioned
to support ongoing aircraft funding requirements. As of March
31, 2014, the
company had over $1.1 billion of liquidity, which included $39.2
million of
unrestricted cash balances and $1.1 billion of available
borrowing capacity
under its credit facilities provided by a syndicate of global
banks. In
addition, ACG generates between $300 million to $500 million of
annual cash
flows from operations, which is also used to support portfolio
growth and to
manage debt maturities. The debt profile is well laddered with
the next
maturity coming due in 2016.
In addition, ACG has made significant progress in diversifying
its capital
structure and broadening its capital markets access and other
funding sources.
In third quarter 2013, ACG completed a three-year, $600 million
144A bond
transaction at attractive terms. With the recent issuance,
ACG's unsecured debt
has grown to nearly 56% of total debt, which is viewed favorably
by Fitch. The
ratings of the senior unsecured notes are equalized with the IDR
of ACG,
reflecting sufficient level of available collateral to support
average
recoveries in a stressed scenario.
Balance sheet leverage, measured by total debt-to-equity,
improved to 3.5x as of
March 31, 2014 from a range of 4.0-4.5x over the last several
years, as a result
of retained earnings growth and a capital injection of $150
million by ACG's
parent, PLIC, in March 2014. Fitch expects leverage will remain
around 3.5x to
4.0x over the medium term, which is consistent with its current
ratings, as
modest retained earnings generation and amortization of ACG's
securitization
debt may offset increases in debt levels to fund new aircraft
purchases.
Fitch considers ACG's standalone credit profile to be reflective
of a 'BB+'
rating without institutional support. Based on the 'Rating FI
Subsidiaries and
Holding Companies' criteria, Fitch views ACG's business as
having limited
importance to PLC's overall operations due to limited financial
and operating
synergies, as well as lack of common branding. This suggests
that future
support may be uncertain, particularly in a stress scenario.
That said, Fitch
believes PLC maintains a high level of commitment to ACG, as
evidenced by PLIC's
recent capital injection, as well as the continued ownership of
100% of ACG's
equity, which amounted to $1.56 billion of invested capital to
date.
Consequently, ACG's long-term IDR receives a one-notch uplift
from the
standalone rating due to PLIC's direct ownership and
demonstrated financial
support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDR and Senior Debt
Positive rating momentum for ACG could be driven by management's
commitment to
manage leverage below 3.5x in conjunction with improved
profitability over the
medium- to longer-term, while maintaining an attractive aircraft
portfolio,
consistent cash flow generation, sufficient liquidity, and
diversity of funding.
Positive rating actions could also be driven by more explicit
forms of parent
support from PLIC.
Conversely, negative rating actions could be driven by an
unwillingness or
inability of PLIC to provide timely support to ACG. Significant
deterioration
in operating performance, a material decline in operating cash
flow generation
resulting from a significant weakening of sector or economic
conditions, or a
material increase in balance sheet leverage over and above the
historical range
could also result in negative rating actions.
The ratings of the senior unsecured notes are sensitive to
changes in ACG's IDR,
as well as the level of unencumbered balance sheet assets in a
stressed
scenario, relative to outstanding debt.
BOC Aviation Pte Ltd:
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of BOC Aviation's IDR and senior unsecured debt
rating of 'A-'
reflect Fitch's continued expectation of a very high probability
of
extraordinary support to BOC Aviation from its ultimate parent,
Bank of China
(BOC; 'A', Stable Outlook), if required. This view is based on
BOC Aviation's
strategic importance to and strong links with BOC, which is
evident in the
shared brand name, 100% ownership and close board oversight by
BOC,
cross-selling potential, forthcoming resources, and strong
reporting links
despite the issuer's small size relative to its parent and their
different
domiciles.
BOC has committed a standby liquidity line of $2 billion, which
is considerable
relative to BOC Aviation's assets of $10.2 billion at
end-December 2013. This is
on top of the $300 million of common equity injection by BOC
since it took over
BOC Aviation in 2006. At end-December 2013, BOC Aviation had $1
billion in drawn
committed long-term loan facilities with BOC and BOC (Hong Kong)
Limited.
The aircraft leasing company is one of the few wholly-owned
subsidiaries within
the BOC group that reports directly to BOC's management. Eight
of BOC Aviation's
10 board members are BOC representatives, with a high-ranking
officer of BOC
appointed as chairman. These internal arrangements underscore
the strategic
importance of BOC Aviation to BOC, even though the former
accounted for only
about 0.4% of BOC's consolidated assets. Cross-selling
initiatives center on BOC
Aviation assisting BOC in originating relationships with
airlines and aircraft
manufacturers. This supports BOC's aim of diversifying its
non-interest income
base and to move into non-commercial banking businesses.
Fitch views BOC Aviation's standalone financial profile without
any
institutional support to be reflective of a 'BB+' rating. This
reflects BOC
Aviation's consistent track record, young fleet age, solid
lessee quality and an
experienced management team. BOC Aviation has consistently
reported one of the
highest ROAs among its rated peers. This is due to its active
fleet quality
management, aircraft collections and procurement, as well as low
funding costs.
Fitch views as positive BOC Aviation's demonstrated ability to
trade aircraft
through the cycle, as shown by its ability to continually keep
the average age
of its portfolio at around four years.
BOC Aviation has a moderately higher appetite for leverage and
reliance on bank
borrowings compared to its peers. Changes in Fitch's view of BOC
Aviation's
standalone financial profile would be likely to take into
account BOC Aviation's
future leverage appetite, funding diversity and/or risk appetite
in terms of
lessee quality and growth ambitions.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any perceived changes in BOC's propensity and ability to provide
support would
affect BOC Aviation's IDR and senior unsecured debt rating. Any
changes in BOC's
IDR would also have a direct impact on BOC Aviation's IDR.
However, a change in
BOC Aviation's standalone risk profile is unlikely to directly
impact its IDR,
unless support factors that drive its IDR were to change.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
AerCap Holdings N.V.
--Long-term IDR at 'BB+'; Rating Outlook Stable.
AerCap Ireland Capital Limited
AerCap Global Aviation Trust
AerCap Aviation Solutions B.V.
--Senior unsecured debt rating 'BB+'.
International Lease Finance Corp.
--Long-term IDR at 'BB+', Outlook Stable;
--$3.9 billion senior secured notes at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BB+';
--Preferred stock at 'B+'.
Flying Fortress Inc.
--Senior secured debt at 'BB+'.
Delos Finance SARL
--Senior secured debt at 'BB+'.
ILFC E-Capital Trust I
--Preferred stock at 'B+'.
ILFC E-Capital Trust II
--Preferred stock at 'B+'
AerCap B.V.
AerCap Dutch Aircraft Leasing I B.V.
AerCap Dutch Aircraft leasing IV B.V.
AerCap Dutch Aircraft Leasing VII B.V.
AerCap Engine Leasing Limited
AerCap Ireland Limited
AerCap Partners 767 Limited
AerCap Partners I Limited
AerFunding 1 Limited
AerVenture Leasing 1 Limited
Cielo Funding Limited
Flotlease MSN 973 Limited
Genesis Portfolio Funding 1 Limited
GLS Atlantic Alpha Limited
Harmonic Aircraft Leasing Limited
Harmony Funding BV
Melodic Aircraft Leasing Limited
Parilease / Jasmine Aircraft Leasing Limited
Philharmonic Aircraft Leasing Limited
Rouge Aircraft Leasing Limited
Sapa Aircraft Leasing 2 BV
Sapa Aircraft Leasing BV
Skyfunding II Limited
SkyFunding Limited
Symphonic Aircraft Leasing Limited
Triple Eight Aircraft Leasing Limited
Wahaflot Leasing 3699 (Bermuda) Limited
Westpark 1 Aircraft Leasing Limited
Worldwide Aircraft Leasing Limited
--Senior secured bank debt at 'BBB-'.
Aviation Capital Group Corp.:
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-'; Rating Outlook Stable;
--Senior unsecured debt rating at 'BBB-'.
BOC Aviation Pte Ltd:
--Long-term IDR at 'A-', Outlook Stable;
--Senior unsecured debt rating at 'A-'.
Fitch has assigned ratings to senior secured debt obligations of
the following
AER subsidiaries:
AerLift Leasing Jet Limited
Bluesky Aircraft Leasing Limited
CelestialFunding Limited
Cielo Funding II Limited
Limelight Funding Limited
Monophonic Aircraft Leasing Limited
Quadrant MSN 5869 Limited
Renaissance Aircraft Leasing Limited
SoraFunding Limited
Sunflower Leasing Co., Ltd
Tulip Leasing Co., Ltd.
Polyphonic Aircraft Leasing Limited
--Senior secured bank debt 'BBB-'.
Contact:
Ilya Ivashkov, CFA (Primary Analyst for AER, Secondary Analyst
for BOC Aviation)
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0769
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Johann Juan (Primary Analyst for ACG)
Director
+1-312-368-3339
Mikho Irawady (Primary Analyst for BOC Aviation)
Associate Director
+65 6796-7220
Brendan Sheehy (Secondary Analyst for AER and ACG)
Director
+1-212-908-0138
Committee Chairperson
Nathan Flanders
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0827
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014);
--'Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria' (Dec. 11, 2012);
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10,
2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria
here
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.