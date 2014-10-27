(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, October 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed
Thailand-based telecom company Advanced Info Service Public
Company Limited's
(AIS) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at
'BBB+', with Stable Outlook.
The agency has also affirmed its National Long-Term Rating at
'AA+(tha)' with
Stable Outlook and National Short-Term Rating at 'F1+(tha)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Slow Revenue Growth: Fitch expects AIS's service revenue growth
to slow to a
flat to mid-single digit rate in 2014 and 2015. Strong data
revenue growth is
likely to continue, but could be largely offset by a decline in
voice revenue
due to intense competition in a saturated market.
Margin Improvement: AIS's operating EBITDAR margin is likely to
improve to
46%-50% during 2014 and 2015 (2013: 45.1%). This is mainly
supported by lower
regulatory costs as more subscribers and mobile traffic move to
the new 3G
network. We expect regulatory cost as a percentage of service
revenue to drop to
around 18% in 2014 from 23.5% in 2013. However, the cost savings
could be partly
offset by higher marketing expenses because AIS is likely to
continue promoting
3G handsets and data usage.
Flexibility to Support Investment: AIS's free cash flow (FCF) is
likely to be
negative in 2014 and 2015 due to sustained high capex for 3G
network expansion.
Financial leverage will increase as a result, but we expect
AIS's credit profile
to remain commensurate with its current ratings. Rating headroom
is currently
large - funds flow from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage
was 0.45x at
end-1H14 (Fitch forecasts 0.8x at end-2014) - which should
provide financial
flexibility to support the investment.
Leading Market Position: AIS has consistently maintained its
strong market
position as the largest mobile phone operator in Thailand over
the past several
years. Fitch believes that AIS should be able to maintain its
service revenue
market share of over 50% over the medium term (2013: 52.5%). The
company
benefits from a competitive cost structure due to its large
subscriber base.
AIS's market position is also supported by its strong brand and
extensive
network coverage.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- an increase in FFO-adjusted net leverage above 1.5x on a
sustained basis
- unfavourable regulatory changes
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- sustained positive free cash flow
- Operating EBITDAR dominated by the licensed 3G business
- Operating EBITDAR margin above 45% on sustained basis (2013:
45.1%)
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Steve Durose (International ratings)
Senior Director
+612 8256 0307
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd
Level 15, 77 King Street
Sydney NSW 2000
Obboon Thirachit (National ratings)
Director
+66 2 108 0159
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Level 17, Park Ventures,
57 Wireless Road, Lumpini, Patumwan,
Bangkok 10330
Secondary Analyst
Obboon Thirachit (International ratings)
Director
+66 2 108 0159
Nichaya Seamanontaprinya (National ratings)
Associate Director
+66 2 108 0161
Committee Chairperson
Matthew Jamieson
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0366
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256
0326, Email:
Leni.Vu@fitchratings.com.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology: Including
Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage", dated 28 May 2014, and
"National Scale
Ratings Criteria", dated 30 October 2013, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
