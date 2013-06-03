(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, June 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ak
Bars Bank's (ABB)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB-' and revised the
Outlook to Stable
from Negative. At the same time Fitch has downgraded ABB's
Viability Rating (VR)
to 'b-' from 'b'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of
this comment.
RATING RATIONALE AND KEY RATING DRIVERS: IDRS, SENIOR DEBT
RATING, NATIONAL
LONG-TERM RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
The revision of the Outlook to Stable from Negative reflects (i)
the moderate
support which has been made available to the bank by its main
controlling
shareholder, the Republic of Tatarstan's (RT; BBB-/Stable); and
(ii) the reduced
near-term risk of large losses which could have challenged RT's
propensity and
ability to provide sufficient further support to ABB.
ABB has primarily received support from Sviazinvestneftekhim
(SINEK,
BBB-/Stable), an RT-owned holding company which owns a 27.7%
stake in the bank.
In H212, SINEK purchased USD600m of subordinated bonds issued by
ABB, which
significantly strengthened the bank's regulatory capital ratio
and ensured
renewed compliance with a covenant in the bank's eurobond issue.
ABB also recently signed an agreement to sell RUB8bn (equal to
0.3x Fitch core
capital (FCC)) of investment property to an RT-related company
by end-H113, and
Fitch understands that ABB is negotiating the sale of a further
RUB8bn. Fitch
views these investments as risky and a drag on the bank's
capital, and hence
considers their purchase by an RT-related company at book value
as tangible
support for the bank.
Fitch considers the risk of ABB incurring further large losses
in the near term
has reduced as the volume of the bank's high-risk assets has
stabilised, and
even decreased somewhat following the sale of equity investments
and (as
planned) investment property.
ABB Long-Term IDRs, senior debt, National and Support Ratings
continue to
reflect Fitch's view of the moderate probability of support from
RT. This is
based on (i) ABB's considerable market shares in the region,
(ii) its large
deposit base, (iii) RT's ultimate control over the bank, (iv)
the close
association between the local authorities and the bank and (v)
significant
non-equity funding made available to ABB by the local government
and
government-related entities.
The three-notch difference between the Long-term IDRs of ABB and
RT reflects:
(i) RT's indirect and somewhat untransparent control over ABB;
(ii) some
concerns over RT's financial flexibility and ability to provide
timely capital
support in all circumstances; and (iii) significant corporate
governance
concerns, as the bank is still heavily exposed to entities which
Fitch believes
to be connected to the local administration. The latter concern
is somewhat
mitigated by the fact that decisions on potential support to ABB
would likely be
made by some of the same people that have benefited from the
bank's related
party lending.
RATING RATIONALE AND KEY RATING DRIVERS: VR
The downgrade of ABB's VR reflects a reassessment of the bank's
standalone risk
profile, given (i) its high-risk corporate lending and
investment property
exposures, which, even after sales, will materially exceed the
bank's
loss-absorption capacity; and (ii) poor pre-impairment
profitability. The VR
also reflects ABB's reasonably performing retail loan book,
stable deposit
funding and reasonable liquidity.
Fitch estimates that at end-2012 ABB had RUB49bn (1.8x FCC) of
potentially
high-risk exposures on the balance sheet, net of planned
investment propery
sales. This figure includes:
- RUB23bn of net loans (85% of FCC) related to ABB's management
and the RT
administration, the majority of which are related to
construction projects in RT
- RUB11bn of highly risky net non-related party loans (40% of
FCC) to distressed
agro businesses and property development at initial or middle
stages of
completion
- RUB10bn of investment property (37% of FCC), which will remain
after the
planned RUB16bn sale to an RT-related entity;
- RUB5bn of equities (18% of FCC), which mostly comprise Tatneft
(BB+/Stable)
shares
At the same time, the agency estimates that ABB would have been
able to
withstand only RUB13bn of additional losses at end-Q113 before
its regulatory
capital ratio decreased to 10%. This translates to average
further losses of 26%
on the above-listed high-risk exposures, which in Fitch's view
corresponds to
only mild economic stress. Internal capital generation is low,
with
pre-impairment operating profit net of trading gains equal to
RUB1.3bn, or 0.4%
of risk weighted assets in 2012.
Liquidity is comfortable with 61% of liabilities coming from
customer accounts,
of which roughly 25% represents balances of government bodies,
RT-controlled
entities and other related parties. Fitch views these balances
as relatively
sticky, and in addition ABB's end-Q113 liquidity cushion, net of
potential
wholesale repayments (including RUB10bn of local bonds maturing
in Q413), was
sufficient to withstand a 26% outflow of deposits.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: IDRS, NATIONAL LONG-TERM RATING, SENIOR
DEBT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING
Downside pressure on ABB's IDRs, senior debt, National and
Support Ratings could
arise if there was any major weakening in the relationship
between RT and the
bank, for example, as a result of changes in any key senior
regional officials
or pressure from the federal authorities for RT to divest its
stake in the bank
(although neither of these are currently expected by Fitch). A
further marked
increase in related party and relationship lending could also
give rise to
downward pressure on the bank's Long-term IDR if, in Fitch's
view, this could
make it potentially more costly or less politically acceptable
to support the
bank.
A downgrade of RT's ratings would likely result in a
corresponding change in
ABB's ratings. However, an upgrade of RT would be less likely to
result in an
upward revision of the bank's ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: VR
Downward pressure on ABB's VR could stem from a further marked
deterioration in
its performance and asset quality, should these erode the bank's
capital, or
renewed high-risk lending. An upgrade of the VR would require
further progress
with work outs of the bank's problem assets and maintenance of
at least
moderately positive pre-impairment profitability.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: SUBORDINATED DEBT
ABB's subordinated debt is rated two notches lower than its
Long-term IDR, of
which one notch reflects incremental non-performance risk
(higher probability of
default on subordinated debt than on senior obligations) and one
notch reflects
potential loss severity (lower recoveries in case of default).
Any changes to
the bank's Long-term IDR would likely impact the rating of the
subordinated
debt.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook
revised to Stable
from Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'A+(rus)'; Outlook
revised to Stable from
Negative
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'b-' from 'b'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB-'
Senior unsecured debt National rating: affirmed at 'A+(rus)'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'B'
