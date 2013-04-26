(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Aktia Bank
PLC's Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' and revised the Outlook to
Stable from
Negative. The Short-term IDR has been affirmed at 'F2' and
Viability Rating (VR)
at 'bbb+'. Fitch has subsequently withdrawn all ratings. A full
list of rating
actions is below.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE
Fitch has withdrawn the ratings as Aktia Bank has chosen to stop
participating
in the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have
sufficient
information to maintain the ratings. Accordingly, Fitch will no
longer provide
ratings or analytical coverage for Aktia Bank.
The affirmations reflect Aktia Bank's good local presence in
Finland,
particularly in retail banking, strong asset quality, and solid
capital ratios.
They also factor in the bank's low profitability, lack of
diversification,
modest volume of capital and its reliance on the covered bond
market to sustain
growth.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES- VR AND IDRS
The revision of the Outlook on the Long-term IDR to Stable from
Negative is
driven by Fitch's expectation that Aktia Bank's declining
profitability will
stabilise, while its asset quality and loss absorption capacity,
as reflected in
its good capital adequacy ratios, will remain solid.
From 1 July 2013, the listed holding company Aktia plc will
merge with its main
subsidiary Aktia Bank. The assets of Aktia plc, which also
includes life
insurance and a real estate agency, will be transferred to Aktia
Bank. In
Fitch's view, the merger is neutral from a credit perspective as
the effect on
the new group's financial position will be limited. At end-2012,
Aktia Bank
accounted for 91% and 70% of total assets and operating profit,
respectively, of
Aktia plc.
Aktia Bank's ratings would be sensitive to an extended downturn
of the Finnish
economy, should it lead to a material weakening in asset quality
and
profitability, most likely resulting from a significant
proportion of Aktia
Bank's larger exposures becoming impaired. Prolonged loss of
capital market
access, or funding at uncompetitive rates, could also result in
negative rating
action for Aktia Bank. Sustained improvement in profitability,
making the bank
more resilient to stress scenarios, would be a positive ratings
driver.
With an established franchise, Fitch views the resilience of the
bank's
underlying revenue generation as acceptable, but also believes
that the current
low level of profitability, driven by the low interest rate
environment and a
very high cost base, makes the bank particularly sensitive to
any increase in
credit losses in the loan book or investment portfolio. Fitch
does not expect
lending margins to improve in the short term as the bank can
only re-price
mortgage loans as they are renewed.
Fitch expects Aktia Bank's ambition to make better use of its
parent group's
(Aktia PLC) other services to boost revenue generation and
strengthen its
franchise.
Aktia Bank's asset quality is sound (impaired loan ratio of
0.86% and coverage
of 80% at end-2012). The loan book is entirely domestic and
dominated by
granular retail exposure. Retail loans in Finland have performed
well. While
corporate loans represent a small (and decreasing) share of the
loan book, their
proportion of impaired loans is relatively high, with a
corporate impaired
loans/gross loans ratio of 9% at end-2012. Although Fitch does
not rule out
further loans becoming impaired, the agency believes any
deterioration in the
corporate exposure will remain manageable for the bank.
Aktia Bank funds its loan book using both customer deposits and
covered bonds,
similarly to its Nordic peers, reflected in its high
loan/deposits ratio of
around 190% at end-2012. Taking into account only
self-originated loans (i.e.
excluding those originated by the partners' banks but
consolidated onto Aktia
Bank's balance sheet), the ratio would be more moderate at
around 140%, although
still meaning that the bank is reliant on open and efficient
capital markets.
The maturity profile is well spread over the next five years,
and the bank's
investor base is diversified by type with largely Nordic
investors. Due to the
small amounts of issuance required, Fitch expects the bank to
retain market
access. However, as for other wholesale funding dependent banks,
wholesale
funding reliance could make the bank sensitive to market
dislocations.
The bank's good liquidity management supports the ratings. It
aims to keep
sufficient liquidity to survive 12 months without access to the
wholesale
markets. Under the bank's stress scenario, which includes
deposit withdrawals
and loss of all interbank funding, it had sufficient liquidity
for around 18
months at end- 2012, which Fitch considers acceptable.
Capital ratios are satisfactory compared with peers, especially
as the bank uses
the more conservative standardised approach to calculate risk
weighted assets.
The Fitch core capital ratio was a solid 13.5% at end-2012, with
regulatory Tier
1 ratio of 11.8% at the same date. The main difference between
the two ratios is
the inclusion of the securities revaluation reserve in Fitch
core capital. The
bank expects approval for the implementation of the internal
ratings based
approach in 2013, which would improve the capital ratios by
approximately 400bp.
However, in Fitch's opinion, the small size of the bank's
capital, with Fitch
core capital of less than EUR500m at end-2012, leaves the bank
more exposed to
unforeseen risks than larger banks.
Aktia Bank focuses on providing loans, savings and insurance
products to
retail-focused customer base in Finland. The bank operates 60 of
its own
branches but also benefits from selling its products through an
extensive branch
network of local savings bank and cooperative banks (POP Bank
Alliance).
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Aktia Bank's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect
Fitch's expectation
that there would be a high probability that support would be
forthcoming from
the Finnish authorities if required. This is driven by Aktia
Bank's relative
importance within the Finnish financial sector, reinforced by
its position as
the central funding unit for the Finnish savings banks and POP
Banks, which in
total account for around 15% of the market. Aktia Bank is
terminating these
funding and clearing operations by 2015 which puts negative
pressure on the
Support Rating and Support Rating Floor, as Fitch believes this
may have a
negative impact on the probability of support from the
authorities. As a
standalone entity, Aktia Bank represents just under 5% of total
lending in
Finland.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook revised to Stable
from Negative; and
withdrawn
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' and withdrawn
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+' and withdrawn
Support Rating: affirmed at '2' and withdrawn
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB' and withdrawn
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jens Hallen
Director
+44 20 3530 1326
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Bjorn Norrman
Director
+44 20 3530 1330
Committee Chairperson
Cristina Torrella
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8405
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.