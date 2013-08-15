(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Aug 15 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed South Africa-based Alexander Forbes Preference Share Investments
Limited's (AF Pref) linked debentures at 'BB-(zaf)'.
The rating continues to be supported by the strength of the underlying cash
flows and credit metrics of Alexander Forbes Equity Holdings (Pty) Ltd (AFEH).In
this regard, Fitch incorporates into its analysis of AF Pref the stable
operating profile of AFEH together with its expected deleveraging profile over
the short to medium term. In addition, we factor the deeply subordinated nature
of the AF Pref debentures into the rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Subordination Constraints
The rating of the AF Pref debentures is constrained by high subordination from
the underlying AF group cash flows as AF Pref has limited control over cash
flows associated with the underlying AFEH loan repayments. The AF Pref
debentures provide an indirect investment in 26.5% of a ZAR1.7bn term loan that
ranks behind ZAR1.5bn of senior preference shares, and a 100% investment in a
ZAR1.9bn payment-in-kind loan (PIK) note that ranks behind both the preference
shares and term loan.
Diversified Business Mix
AFEH's credit profile benefits from its diversified financial services offering
ranging from employee benefits administration and consulting to insurance and
asset management. This diversification also supports the integrated operating
structure of the group, providing holistic solutions for both the group's
institutional and retail client base and supporting its competitive position in
a market where rivalry amongst competitors is intense, especially on price and
product innovation.
Strong Client Retention
AFEH retains leading market positions across the sectors in which it operates
driven by its significant scale within the South African financial services
industry as well as its focus on client-centricity. This factor also underpins
the group's retail and corporate strategy given the trend towards defined
contribution funds from defined benefit funds as well as corporates opting to
participate in umbrella funds (AFEH has the largest umbrella fund in South
Africa), which will also enhance cross-selling opportunities for the group's
growing healthcare consulting and other business units.
High Annuity Income Streams
The group's revenue base comprises primarily of annuity-type income streams,
with 97% of total revenue represented largely by predictable fee and commission
revenue in FY13. Together with strict cost discipline, stable revenue and a high
level of customer retention, AFEH's EBITDA margins improved to 28.6% in FY12
from 25.2% in FY10.
Challenging Trading Conditions Ahead
In FY13, AFEH reported a 13% increase in net income to ZAR4.3bn and a 14%
increase in trading profit to ZAR1.2bn (after taking into account a straight
line lease adjustment of ZAR8m). Although revenue came in below our
expectations, trading profit was slightly more than we previously projected. We
expect some margin pressure at least over the short term due to subdued economic
conditions (slower GDP growth and dampened consumer confidence), investment in
growth areas of the business and intensifying competition. However, we also
believe that benefits from the group's growth strategy as well as an eventual
recovery in economic conditions will lead to stable margins over the medium
term.
Expected Deleveraging
For FY13, FFO lease-adjusted net leverage (net leverage) came in at 4.2x,
slightly higher than Fitch's expectation. However, we project a deleveraging
path over the short to medium term driven by stable, positive free cash flows.
We also acknowledge that AFEH has benefited from the fact that only the senior
preference shares are held by external debt holders, while the term loan and
PIKs are effectively held in shareholder hands.
We are also aware of AFEH's review of its capital structure to ensure an optimal
capital structure for regulatory requirements affecting certain insurance
subsidiaries, which could lead to a rescheduling or refinancing of debt
maturities. However, the group's positive trend in free cash flow in combination
with cash resources as well as committed bank facilities provides adequate
financial flexibility to meet its debt obligations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Net leverage sustained above 4.0x could result in a downgrade of the rating if
combined with negative FCF generation after regulatory capital adjustment.
Fitch considers a positive rating action is unlikely within the next two years.
However, in future, sustained growth in earnings and cash flows together with
significant deleveraging and lower degree of subordination, for example through
AFEH explicitly guaranteeing payments and obligations of AF Pref, could lead to
an upgrade of the rating assigned to the unsecured debentures.