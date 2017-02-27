(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, February 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has
affirmed PT Sumber
Alfaria Trijaya Tbk's (Alfamart) National Long-Term Rating at
'AA-(idn)'. The
Outlook is Stable. At the same time, the agency has affirmed
Alfamart's
outstanding Indonesian rupiah-denominated senior unsecured bonds
at 'AA-(idn)'.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
The affirmation is based on Alfamart's solid market position and
robust store
growth, while maintaining a financial profile consistent with
its rating,
resilient product composition, and strong competitiveness
against larger modern
retail formats. We expect the EBITDA margin to remain stable at
around 6% in
2017 and 2018, but free cash flow to stay negative due to rapid
store expansion.
The increased scale will help Alfamart maintain its funds flow
from operation
(FFO) net leverage, adjusted for pre-paid rents, below 2.5x.
'AA' National Ratings denote expectations of very low default
risk relative to
other issuers or obligations in the same country. The default
risk inherently
differs only slightly from that of the country's highest rated
issuers or
obligations
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Robust Store Growth: Fitch expects Alfamart to continue its
store rollout at a
rate of 1,200 stores per annum in 2017 and 2018 (2016: around
1,250 stores).
Similarly, its Alfamidi store format will grow at a stable rate
of 200 stores
per annum during the same period. We expect more than 60% of the
new stores to
be located outside Java in areas with low modern retail
penetration and higher
growth rates.
The high rate of store openings will help Alfamart maintain
strong annual
revenue growth of above 12% for the next two years - higher than
Indonesia's
modern trade and grocery sales growth, which Nielsen data shows
at above 9% for
2016. We forecast Alfamart's consolidated revenue to double to
more than
IDR70trn by 2018, from less than IDR35trn in 2013.
Strong Market Position: Robust expansion has helped Alfamart
maintain its solid
modern retail market position in Indonesia. The company is the
second-largest
mini-market operator in terms of store numbers, revenue and
geographical
presence - slightly behind PT Indomarco Prismatama's Indomaret
stores. Fitch
expects the mini-market format to remain the dominant modern
retail format due
to ability to penetrate rural areas that have less traffic and
its favourable
store offerings.
Stable Profitability but Negative FCF: Fitch expects EBITDA
margin to remain
stable at around 6% in 2017 and 2018 as Alfamart implements cost
controls and
the utilisation of new warehouses built in 2016 increases.
Nonetheless, cash
flow from operations of around IDR3trn will be insufficient to
pay annual capex
of more than IDR3.5trn - necessitating additional borrowing to
fund its
expansion. However, EBITDA growth from new store openings will
help Alfamart
maintain FFO net leverage, adjusted for pre-paid rents, below
2.5x.
Defensive Product Mix: Alfamart's credit profile is supported by
its resilient
product composition compared with larger retailers - stocking
less
non-discretionary products, such as electronics. Alfamart
generates more than
68% of its revenue from food-related products, which are stable
and defensive in
nature.
Structural Subordination at MIDI: Alfamart owns 86.72% of PT
Midi Utama
Indonesia Tbk (MIDI, not rated), which generates more than
IDR800bn of EBITDA
and accounts for more than 20% of Alfamart's consolidated
EBITDA. However, MIDI
also had outstanding banking facilities of more than IDR2trn to
support its
store expansion. Alfamart's creditors are structurally
subordinated to those of
MIDI as Alfamart can only access cash flows at MIDI after the
latter services
its debt, although the current level of structural subordination
is not
significant. However, further increase in debt at MIDI could
affect Alfamart's
credit profile.
Regulatory Compliance Risk: Fitch sees evolving regulations as a
major risk for
Indonesian retailers. For example, Alfamart's franchised stores
only made up 27%
of its total stores at end-2016; insufficient to meet the
minimum 40% ratio
required by October 2017. We also do not currently expect any
major monetary
penalty that may materially impact the company's credit profile.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Alfamart has lower FFO-adjusted net leverage, a less aggressive
financial policy
and stable revenue growth compared with PT Tower Bersama
Infrastructure Tbk
(TBI, AA-(idn)/Stable). These factors compensate for TBI's solid
margin of above
80% and long-term contracted cash flows. Alfamart also compares
well with PT
Japfa Comfeed Indonesia Tbk (AA-(idn)/Stable). Both companies
have solid market
positions in their respective industries. Japfa's higher margin
and cost
pass-through ability are compensated by Alfamart's defensive
cash flows and
lower leverage.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Addition of 1,200 Alfamart stores and 200 Alfamidi stores per
annum in 2017
and 2018.
- Year-on-year sales per-day growth of 3% for Alfamart stores.
- Dividend payout ratio of 30% in 2017 and 2018 (2016: 40%).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Developments that May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to
Positive Rating
Action
- FFO fixed-charge coverage rises above 3.0x on a sustained
basis (2016: 2.9x)
- FFO net leverage, adjusted for pre-paid rents, falls below
2.0x on a sustained
basis (2016: 1.5x)
Developments that May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to
Negative Rating
Action
- FFO fixed-charge coverage falling below 2.5x on a sustained
basis
- FFO net leverage, adjusted for pre-paid rents, rises above
3.0x on a sustained
basis
LIQUIDITY
Solid Liquidity and Funding Access: Alfamart had a IDR937bn cash
balance and
IDR2trn of unutilised committed facilities at end-2016, against
approximately
IDR1.5trn in short-term debt maturities - including the IDR1trn
maturity of
Indonesian rupiah bonds due on June 2017. We believe refinancing
risk is low due
to the company's strong access to bank funding and proven record
of accessing
the local bond market.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA-(idn)'; Outlook Stable
IDR1trn senior unsecured bonds due 2017 affirmed at 'AA-(idn)'
IDR600bn senior unsecured bonds due 2018 affirmed at 'AA-(idn)'
IDR400bn senior unsecured bonds due 2020 affirmed at 'AA-(idn)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Olly Prayudi
Associate Director
+62 21 2988 6812
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower
24th Floor Suite 2403
Jl Prof Dr Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta 12940
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0325
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Fitch's total debt
calculation
deducts prepaid rents, which are normally funded by external
borrowings. Fitch
has capitalised annual rental payments by a multiple of 5.0x
applicable for
Indonesia.
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
