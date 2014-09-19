(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
AlfaStrakhovanie PLC
(Russia)'s (AlfaStrakhovanie) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
rating at 'BB'
and its National IFS rating at 'AA-(rus)', both with Stable
Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect AlfaStrakhovanie's strategic importance to
its parent Alfa
Group, the track record of capital support from the parent and
Fitch's view that
this support is likely to continue to be available in the
future. Offsetting
factors include AlfaStrakhovanie's low risk-adjusted standalone
capital position
and its limited ability to generate capital internally. However,
to some extent,
these risks are mitigated by historically effective measures
taken by the
insurer to shield capital from large losses, through a prudent
investment policy
and appropriate reinsurance protection.
AlfaStrakhovanie managed to remain profitable with a net profit
of RUB391m in
2013 and RUB162m in 1H14 (1H13: RUB709m) despite a challenging
operating
environment in Russia. The insurer's net result continued to
reflect the effects
of a worsened underwriting result and improved investment
income. The
performance of AlfaStrakhovanie's medical subsidiary remains a
drag on the
insurer's consolidated income.
AlfaStrakhovanie's combined ratio worsened, increasing to 102.3%
in 1H14 from
96.2% in 1H13 (2013: 101.8%). This worsening was largely driven
by the loss
ratio, which deteriorated to 65.2% in 1H14 from 57.3% in 1H13.
The company's
analysis of individual lines performance demonstrates that the
negative
development of reserves in the motor damage and motor third
party liability
(MTPL) lines were the biggest contributors to the weaker loss
ratio. The
negative reserve development in motor damage reflected increased
repair costs
due to the weakening of the Russian rouble. In MTPL
AlfaStrakhovanie was
affected by unfavourable changes in claims settlement
regulation, which had
major sector-wide implications.
The pattern of written and earned premiums shows that
AlfaStrakhovanie scaled
back its MTPL business between 3Q13 and 2Q14. The insurer's
internal actuarial
review also shows a notable improvement in MTPL reserving
accuracy at end-2013,
compared with end-1H13. The improvements in MTPL pricing and
reserving suggest
that AlfaStrakhovanie should be able to prevent further
significant
deterioration of the loss ratio in MTPL. In the motor damage
line,
AlfaStrakhovanie, as with other motor insurers in Russia,
remains exposed to
further depreciation of the rouble.
AlfaStrakhovanie's significant commercial property loss in 3Q13
contributed to
the portfolio's loss ratio. However, due to adequate reinsurance
protection,
this loss has not resulted in an erosion of the insurer's
capital. At present
the loss's net claims case reserve is less than 1% of the
insurer's equity.
AlfaStrakhovanie's investment discipline is a positive rating
factor. In Fitch's
view the insurer's investment portfolio is of sound credit
quality, although a
substantial portion is represented by deposits at its sister
company, Alfa-Bank
('BBB-'/Stable). Although this exposure results in concentration
risk in the
portfolio, it has been fairly stable: 17% at end-1H14; 13% at
end-2013 and 19%
at end-2012. The insurer also has a reasonably healthy liquidity
position.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A rating upgrade could result from a strengthened risk-adjusted
capital position
through earnings generation.
The ratings could be downgraded if the strategic importance of
AlfaStrakhovanie
to its parent reduces. This could result, for example, from
AlfaStrakhovanie
failing to meet the strategic target set by shareholders. The
ratings could also
be downgraded if its shareholders fail to support the insurer's
capitalisation
in its pursuit of growth.
