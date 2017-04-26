(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'BBB'
foreign and
local currency long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of
Alicorp S.A.A.
(Alicorp). Fitch has also affirmed Alicorp's senior unsecured
notes at 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook on the corporate ratings is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Solid Business Profile: Alicorp's ratings reflect the company's
strong market
position in the Peruvian consumer products industry as a result
of its leading
brands, broad product portfolio and extensive distribution
network. Alicorp is
well positioned to benefit from a growing middle class with
increasing
purchasing power. The company's Peruvian operations accounted
for 62% of
revenues and 77% of EBITDA. Revenues in other countries of Latin
America
(notably Ecuador, Chile, Brazil, Argentina) represented 38% of
total sales.
Fitch expects Peru's economy to grow by 3.5% in 2017.
Diversified Product Mix: The company has a broad portfolio of
products which
provides resilience and growth prospect. Consumer products
accounted for 56% of
consolidated revenues as of FYE16, while industrial flour, bulk
oils and other
industrial products (B2B) represented 23%, and aquaculture in
Ecuador and Chile
the remaining 22%. Consumer goods and B2B in Peru made up about
60% of revenues
as of FYE16. Alicorp has been focusing on the integration of
past acquisitions
and reducing leverage. However, Fitch doesn't rule out
opportunistic M&A
activity in the future due to the strong credit metrics.
Steady Margin: Fitch expects EBITDA margins to remain in 12%-13%
range in the
next two years as a result of efficiencies in procurement, S&GA,
and better
performance of the Consumer Goods International division due to
a gradual
improvement of the consumer environment in Argentina and Brazil
and lower cost
inflation. The Consumer Goods International division's EBITDA
margin declined to
3.4% in 2016 from 5.8% in 2015 because of high inflation,
fluctuation of the
exchange rate and depressed consumer environment in Brazil and
Argentina. Fitch
expects GDP growth of 0.7% and 3.2% respectively in Brazil and
Argentina in
2017.
Conservative Leverage: Alicorp's financial profile is now strong
in its rating
category and could accommodate inorganic growth which is part of
the group's
stated growth strategy. The company reported an adj net
debt/EBITDAR ratio of
1.6x compared to 2.7x in FYE16 thanks to strong free cash flow
generation. Fitch
expects Alicorp's net leverage ratio to move towards 1x by FYE
2018 thanks to
growing EBITDA. FCF was strong in 2016 due to low capex,
dividends and better
working capital management. In 2017, Fitch forecasts FCF to be
less than PEN100
million (PEN638 million in 2016) due to higher capex, dividends
paid and
requirement of working capital as the company is growing notably
its aquaculture
business.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Revenue growth of around 5%;
--EBITDA margin at around 12%-13%;
--Capex of about 3% of total revenues in 2017;
--Dividends of PEN119 million in 2017;
--Adjusted Net Debt /EBITDAR trending toward 1x by 2018.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Considerations That Could Lead to a Negative Rating Action:
Fitch is likely to downgrade Alicorp's ratings if the company
maintains on a
sustained basis a total adjusted net debt/ EBITDAR above 3.5x as
a result of a
decline in its operating performance or cash flow generation
associated to
adverse market conditions or acquisitions.
Considerations That Could Lead to a Positive Rating Action:
Fitch could upgrade Alicorp's ratings if the company maintains
on a sustained
basis adjusted net/EBITDAR below 1.5x and increased geographic
diversification
in investment grade countries. Fitch would view improved
profitability
favorably, particularly in Argentina and Brazil.
LIQUIDITY
The liquidity is adequate thanks to the company's cash balance,
low short-term
and the use of revolving credit facility for working capital. As
of December
2016, Alicorp had PEN273 million of cash and cash equivalents
and short-term
debt of PEN 243 million which is about 15% of total debt.
Alicorp reduced its
currency risk by issuing local bonds and local currency bank
loans to buy back
the majority of its USD450 million senior unsecured notes. About
5% of the debt
(post-hedge) is exposed to U.S. Dollars.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Johnny Da Silva
Director
+1-212-908-0367
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Jose Vertiz
Director
+1-212-908-0641
Committee Chairperson
Joe Bormann, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3349
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001